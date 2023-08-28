Polygon (MATIC) Gains Interest, Soroban’s Launch to Boost Stellar (XLM) Value, and Everlodge (ELDG) to Revolutionize the Real Estate Space

Unpredictability and volatility are some of the key features of the crypto market that appeal to thousands of traders globally. Therefore, to minimize the risk and maximize potential returns, many need to do a thorough analysis of cryptocurrencies.
In this article, we explore the market performance surrounding Polygon (MATIC), Stellar (XLM), and Everlodge (ELDG) to see how far they can climb. Everlodge is a new project that has become one of the hottest altcoins due to its uniqueness and high-growth prospects. Investors have flocked to its presale, and today, we will go why.
Summary
● Polygon will reach $0.87 by the end of 2023
● Stellar projected to climb to $0.17 by the end of the year
● Everlodge can spike in value by 20x at launch
One of the top DeFi projects in the industry, Polygon (MATIC), has been grappling with regulatory scrutiny and a market-wide downturn. This has caused the altcoin’s price to experience a slight dip.
However, despite this rapid swing in value, analysts project solid growth if a bullish uptrend occurs. The Polygon crypto price faced resistance from a trendline which rejected the price several times and dragged it down.
Moreover, it is attempting to recover from the previous support zone and can rise even further. With its price hovering around the $0.54 price range, it's close to the previous demand zone. In addition, according to the Polygon price prediction, it can reach $0.87 by the end of the year.
The Stellar (XLM) Development Foundation's smart contract platform, Soboran, is nearing the official mainnet launch. This occurred over a year after the public preview was released. This milestone could provide a significant boost to the value of the Stellar crypto, as it will expand its utility and use cases,
The Stellar price has faced bearish resistance at $0.127, with the paper wick testing this level. Its $0.120 support has proved to be critical to its ascent as it attempted a recovery. However, if the Stellar price manages to close above $127, the next realistic price target is estimated to be at $0.137, and this could provide investors with a high opportunity to profit.
In addition, the small-sized candle suggested fading interest from buyers, but all of this could potentially change with Soroban. Based on the Stellar price prediction, it will surge to $0.17 by the end of the year.
Aside from Polygon and Stellar, another crypto that grabbed significant attention is Everlodge. The project is already making waves in the real estate market by leveraging the power of blockchain technology to revolutionize property investment.
Subsequently, through fractional ownership and tokenization, Everlodge lets anyone own a piece of real estate without all of the traditional barriers of entry. Moreover, buyers from all walks of life can become fractional owners of hotels, luxury villas, and vacation homes for as little as $100.
Consequently, the platform enables this through digitizing, then minting these properties in the form of NFTs and fractionalizing them. As a result, it can offer liquidity, transparency, and global access to real estate assets.
The transactions surrounding the process of buying a property can be complex, with a lot of intermediaries and paperwork. However, since Everlodge uses blockchain technology, it can create a secure, efficient, and transparent process.
As a result, all of the details, such as details, titles, and deeds, are stored within smart contracts, and this removes the need for any other intermediaries. At the core of the project is the ELDG native token. It's currently at Stage 1 of its presale and trades at $0.012. Analysts also project that it can spike in value by 20x at launch.
