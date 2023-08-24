Pomerdoge (POMD) Rasies over 800K In Presale As Tron (TRX) and Filecoin (FIL) Holders Join the Hype

Pomerdoge (POMD), one of the most anticipated cryptocurrency projects, has successfully raised $800K in its presale phase. This early stage has undoubtedly caught the attention of Tron (TRX) and Filecoin (FIL) holders, leading to a surge of interest and contribution. But what is Pomerdoge and why is the crypto community so excited? Let's find out.
Unlike many meme coins that rely solely on their playful nature, Pomerdoge is crafting an entire ecosystem that promises to blend the whimsical appeal of meme culture with genuine utility. It's set to offer a play-to-earn (P2E) game platform, a marketplace for trading in-game assets known as Pomerplace, and, of course, the meme coin itself, POMD.
The presale of POMD tokens has become the talk of the crypto town, with several phases planned to allow investors to buy in at varying rates. The initial phase offered POMD tokens at a highly discounted rate of $0.008 each, and the price is set to rise in subsequent phases.
Market analysts have noted that the enthusiasm surrounding the Pomerdoge presale is reminiscent of the early days of Pepe and Dogecoin, but with a crucial difference: Pomerdoge is offering more than just a meme. By creating a dynamic ecosystem that provides real opportunities for earning and engagement, it's attracting not just meme coin enthusiasts but also serious crypto investors.
The presale is just the beginning for Pomerdoge, with further developments planned to roll out in the coming months. But what's clear is that this meme coin is making a powerful entrance, turning heads, and leading many to believe that it may just dethrone the reigning memecoin leaders, Pepe and Dogecoin.
With its combination of charm, innovation, and financial incentives, it's setting itself up as a contender that may not just follow in the footsteps of its predecessors but carve out a unique path of its own.
Analysts are also keeping an eye out to see how the Tron and Filecoin holders joining the POMD hype will impact its success. Either way, they believe that POMD can rise by 5,000% once it reaches the mainstream exchanges and starts the 'price discovery' phase.
Designed to revolutionize decentralized entertainment, Tron became a topic of conversation when it arrived in 2017. The Tron project had big goals to create a decentralized entertainment industry and even bought BitTorrent to make this dream a reality.
Yet, Tron's sheen seems to have faded over the years. Tron now sits at the 14th position in terms of market capitalization, with its token value at a modest $0.075, a stark contrast from its high of $0.30 in 2018.
While Tron can boast a respectable total value locked (TVL) of $5.50 billion, it seems diminutive when placed next to Ethereum's colossal $30 billion TVL. This stark difference highlights the challenges Tron faces in trying to match Ethereum's reach and adoption.
Amidst Tron's struggle to retain its place in the competitive layer-1 arena, Pomerdoge is forging ahead in both the P2E and memecoin markets. OG Tron holders are left with the decision of whether to stick with their tried-and-true investment or jump on board to experience the potential of a new, promising project.
Another blockchain project that's been around since 2017 is Filecoin. Built on InterPlanetary File System (IPFS), Filecoin prides itself on having a secure, private storage system for its user base.
Unfortunately, those Filecoin users have experienced sluggish transaction speeds and high fees due to the platform's scalability issues. This has caused many Filecoin investors to look towards projects such as Pomerdoge for better returns.
Reaching an impressive peak of $186, Filecoin's meteoric rise didn't hold for long. Now standing at a stark $3.56, the token has witnessed a staggering 98.50% drop from its pinnacle.
The horizon doesn't seem promising for Filecoin, with speculators noting a breakdown from a diagonal trendline on the daily timeframe. The $3.00 territory looks like the final support before an even deeper fall.
While long-time Filecoin supporters have shown resilience, the token's status as one of the worst performing in the top 100 is pushing them to explore Pomerdoge as the potential new altcoin of choice.
