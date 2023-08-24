Pomerdoge (POMD) Rasies over 800K In Presale As Tron (TRX) and Filecoin (FIL) Holders Join the Hype

Unlike many meme coins that rely solely on their playful nature, Pomerdoge is crafting an entire ecosystem that promises to blend the whimsical appeal of meme culture with genuine utility. It's set to offer a play-to-earn (P2E) game platform, a marketplace for trading in-game assets known as Pomerplace, and, of course, the meme coin itself, POMD.

The presale of POMD tokens has become the talk of the crypto town, with several phases planned to allow investors to buy in at varying rates. The initial phase offered POMD tokens at a highly discounted rate of $0.008 each, and the price is set to rise in subsequent phases.

Market analysts have noted that the enthusiasm surrounding the Pomerdoge presale is reminiscent of the early days of Pepe and Dogecoin, but with a crucial difference: Pomerdoge is offering more than just a meme. By creating a dynamic ecosystem that provides real opportunities for earning and engagement, it's attracting not just meme coin enthusiasts but also serious crypto investors.

The presale is just the beginning for Pomerdoge, with further developments planned to roll out in the coming months. But what's clear is that this meme coin is making a powerful entrance, turning heads, and leading many to believe that it may just dethrone the reigning memecoin leaders, Pepe and Dogecoin.

With its combination of charm, innovation, and financial incentives, it's setting itself up as a contender that may not just follow in the footsteps of its predecessors but carve out a unique path of its own.

Analysts are also keeping an eye out to see how the Tron and Filecoin holders joining the POMD hype will impact its success. Either way, they believe that POMD can rise by 5,000% once it reaches the mainstream exchanges and starts the 'price discovery' phase.