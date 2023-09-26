Pomerdoge (POMD)'s $5M Presale: The Crypto Event That Has Aptos (APT) and Filecoin (FIL) Holders Buzzing

In the buzzing world of cryptocurrencies, the $5 million presale of Pomerdoge (POMD) is one event creating waves. This event has caught the attention of major players in the crypto arena, including Aptos (APT) and Filecoin (FIL). Let's explore why this presale creates so much buzz and what it could mean for the industry.
Pomerdoge is more than just another memecoin. It stands out by combining the fun and playful nature of a memecoin with tangible, real-world utility. The platform is designed as an all-in-one Play-to-Earn (P2E) ecosystem that provides gamers with entertainment and real rewards in POMD tokens.
Pomerdoge's in-game "Pomerplace" provides a marketplace for buying, selling, and trading assets backed by Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), creating a universe of fun and financial opportunity.
The recent presale of POMD tokens set the crypto community alight. Beginning at an introductory price of $0.070, the tokens quickly climbed to $0.0165. This rapid appreciation and high demand, culminating in a $5 million accrual, signal a robust confidence in Pomerdoge's potential among early bird investors.
As the Pomerdoge presale advances through its designated phases, there's widespread speculation about where the token price might head. Many market analysts foresee a further POMD price jump to $1.00 once it arrives on mainstream exchanges.
While Aptos, known for its blockchain innovations, and Filecoin, a decentralized storage system, have distinct focuses, the rise of a novel P2E platform like Pomerdoge offers financial incentives and attractive benefits that are drawing the attention of these two giants.
It's no surprise, then, that even though Pomerdoge is still in its early stages of development, Aptos and Filecoin have already expressed interest in the platform. By investing in POMD tokens, they gain exposure to a new crypto venture that melds fun and profit.
Starting the year at $3.10, Aptos swiftly surged to an impressive $20.00 within three weeks. This rapid ascent marked what many anticipated as 2023's breakout success. However, Aptos's current standing at $5.13, with a 36% drop in the last six weeks, tells a different story.
Aptos holders are anxious as the token price dips below $8.00. What was once a reliable support level has now become a significant resistance, casting doubt on recovery prospects. The following support range between $4.00 and $5.00 is crucial, as it represents a decisive psychological level that will determine Aptos's future course.
Falling below this range could lead to Aptos falling back to $1.00 — the price of Aptos when it was initially listed on Binance. The token's roller-coaster price dynamics have left some Aptos investors pondering their choices. Will Aptos sustain its momentum or fade amidst the other layer-1 projects vying for market share?
With these uncertainties, many in the Aptos community are now eyeing Pomerdoge as the presale FOMO reaches a fever pitch. The $5 million already raised shows the growing interest in Pomerdoge, and the potential for further growth is evident.
Started by Juan Benet and his company Protocol Labs in 2014, Filecoin aims to revolutionize data storage through decentralized technologies. Filecoin's price trajectory has been similar to Aptos, except Filecoin's run occurred during peak crypto-mania in 2021.
However, after reaching a pinnacle at $186, the Filecoin momentum reversed, falling to $40 in just three months. Currently valued at a modest $3.20, Filecoin has plummeted a staggering 98.64% from its apex — making Filecoin one of the worst-performing coins of the last few years.
What triggered this Fantom decline? Notable delays in Fantom's proposed roadmap, dwindling investor faith, and challenges its storage providers encounter have collectively dented revenue and credibility.
The horizon seems gloomy for Filecoin. When looking at the Filecoin chart with Heiken Ishi candles implemented, there have been just 2 green monthly candles in the last 24 months. This shows that Filecoin is experiencing a long-term bearish trend, and there is no guarantee of when this trend will break.
In contrast, Pomerdoge is experiencing weekly increases, reaching new record highs and attracting significant investments from investors keen to gen on the ground floor before the token is released on exchanges.
