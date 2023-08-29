Prepare for September 2023 – Buy Ethereum (ETH), VC Spectra (SPCT) and Filecoin (FIL)

On August 1, 2023, several firms submitted a minimum of five applications to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for an exchange-traded fund (ETF) focused on Ethereum (ETH) futures.

An ETF that tracks Ethereum (ETH) futures invests in futures contracts of Ethereum (ETH) traded on the regulated Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), overseen by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Instead of directly holding the underlying asset, the ETF derives its value from these futures contracts.

Despite this significant development, the price of Ethereum (ETH) continued to decline due to market volatility. From August 1 to August 22, Ethereum (ETH) experienced a 12.93% decrease in value, falling from $1,880 to $1,637.

Despite being the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap and experiencing increasing trading volume, Ethereum (ETH) is currently facing a decline in value. However, if the overall market conditions improve, it is anticipated that Ethereum (ETH) will also recover.