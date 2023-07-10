Promoting Health and Hope

Hidoc Dr's Muskaan Initiative Expands to Provide Nutritious Meals to 2,600 Children
Hidoc Dr. is thrilled to announce a significant expansion of its Muskaan initiative. The primary objective of Muskaan is to ensure that as many people as possible receive nutritious meals every month. The organization is committed to continuing its efforts until it can confidently say that no one goes to bed with an empty belly.
Hidoc Dr. will now provide nutritious meals to up to 2,600 children annually until May 2024 in the KEM Hospital Pediatric Ward, Pune. This heartfelt initiative aims to counter malnutrition and support children hailing from socioeconomically challenging backgrounds, recognizing the crucial role of balanced meals in overall health and well-being.
Partnering with the KEM Hospital Pediatric Ward is significant as it allows Hidoc Dr to reach a vulnerable group of children who are already in a healthcare setting. By providing nutritious meals directly within the hospital, Hidoc Dr. eliminates any barriers to access and ensures that these young patients receive the necessary nourishment during their stay. This not only supports their physical recovery but also contributes to their emotional well-being, providing them with comfort and a sense of care during their time in the hospital.
As a healthcare platform, Hidoc Dr. understands the vital importance of balanced nutrition in maintaining good health, especially among vulnerable populations. Malnutrition poses a significant threat, particularly to children, as it can have lifelong consequences on their growth, development, and immune system. Recognizing this, Hidoc Dr.'s Muskaan initiative strives to address this pressing issue and provide a nourishing solution to children in need.
"At Hidoc Dr., we firmly believe that every child deserves access to nutritious food for their healthy growth and development," said Dr. Rajesh Gadia, Founder and Managing Director of Hidoc Dr. "Through our Muskaan initiative, we aim to counter malnutrition by providing balanced meals to children from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, particularly those undergoing medical treatment. We are committed to ensuring that no child under this project goes to sleep on an empty stomach and that they have the opportunity to thrive."
The Muskaan initiative was initially launched with the vision to serve a minimum of 200 people every month. However, the overwhelming support and dedication of the Hidoc Dr. team, partners, and volunteers have enabled the initiative to exceed expectations and expand its reach. Up until now, over 2,600 people have benefited from this program, receiving regular and nutritious meals that are essential for their well-being.
Varun Gadia, Co-founder and COO of Hidoc Dr. expressed his gratitude, stating, "We are incredibly grateful to our team, partners, and volunteers for their tireless efforts in ensuring the success of the Muskaan initiative. Their commitment and compassion have allowed us to take this significant step in making a tangible difference in the lives of these children, providing them with the nutrition they need to develop to their full potential."
Beyond addressing immediate hunger, the Muskaan initiative aligns with the company's broader commitment to improving healthcare outcomes and addressing societal challenges. Hidoc Dr.'s initiative to provide nutritious meals to these young patients in the KEM Hospital Pediatric Ward is significant as it recognizes the unique challenges they face and aims to alleviate them through comprehensive care. By combining medical expertise with a focus on nutrition, Hidoc Dr. endeavours to contribute to the healing journey of these children, supporting their recovery and offering them a better chance at a healthier future.
In addition to providing nutritious meals, the Muskaan initiative also seeks to raise awareness about the importance of balanced nutrition among the wider community. By highlighting the impact of proper nutrition on children's health, Hidoc Dr. hopes to encourage support and engagement from individuals, businesses, and organizations, fostering a collective effort to combat malnutrition.
As Hidoc Dr. moves forward, the commitment to the Muskaan initiative remains steadfast. Hidoc Dr. is deeply committed to corporate social responsibility (CSR) and believes in giving back to the community. The organization's CSR efforts reflect its values of compassion, social equity, and a commitment to improving healthcare outcomes for all.
For more information about Hidoc Dr. and its Muskaan initiative, please visit https://hidoc.co/muskaan.html or write to us at varun@hidoc.co.
About Hidoc Dr.:
Hidoc Dr. is a leading healthcare platform dedicated to improving the quality of healthcare and making a positive impact on the lives of individuals. With a mission to empower doctors and medical professionals, Hidoc Dr. provides a range of innovative solutions and services that facilitate seamless communication, access to up-to-date medical information, and efficient collaboration.