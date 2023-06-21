ProSolution Plus Reviews: The PE Remedy You've Been Waiting For?

ProSolution Plus: You and your partner have a romantic night in the city. You go to bed and things start to heat up. But then, something goes wrong. You get too excited and finish too soon, leaving you feeling ashamed. You are not alone in this. Many men have trouble lasting long enough in bed. This can affect their relationships and their happiness. A new study shows that 20% to 30% of men say this problem affects their lives.
Do you want a natural way to last longer in bed or control your problem? Keep reading for our review of ProSolution Plus, a 100% natural supplement that helps men delay their climax. In the next section, you will learn more about this problem, how ProSolution Plus can help you, and if it is the right choice for you.
Review Summary
Pros
● Great results from ProSolution Plus study
● More satisfaction with your love life
● Less trouble lasting long enough in bed
● Very few side effects seen in less than 2% of men
● Doctor's approval
● 67-day money-back guarantee
Cons
● Most research on ingredients is based on animal studies
● No studies on long-term effects
● Takes 30 to 60 days to work fully
● More expensive than other options.
ProSolution Plus is a fairly safe way to get help with your problem. The ingredients have been studied a lot, but mostly on animals. A sponsored study of the product in humans is promising, but it needs more review. Long-term safety is not proven yet, so you should be careful and follow your doctor's advice.
How can I know if I have a serious problem with finishing too soon?
The medical definition of PE is not very clear. It's a complex condition that can have many possible physical and psychological causes. In the case of PE sufferers who have had this problem for a long time 80-90% of patients finish in less than 60 seconds every time. The rest do it in less than two minutes. The problem you have may not be as bad as others. But if finishing too soon is affecting your relationships, it's worth looking into possible solutions.
A visit to a doctor to find out how severe and what possible causes your problem has is important. Low serotonin, or dopamine levels (male) organ sensitivity, relationship stress are all possible factors that can cause PE. This problem needs a proper diagnosis before treatment. To diagnose you the doctor will ask you questions like:
● Does this happen always or only sometimes?
● How long have you had these symptoms?
● Do you have depression or anxiety?
● Are you having issues with your relationship because of this?
Your answers to each question will give clues to whether there is a psychological or physical issue, and what to do about it. After you have read our detailed review, we strongly advise you to see a doctor to find out if a supplement like ProSolution is the best option for you.
It has not been tested as a love potion for humans. But, a study showed good results for men who can't make babies. After taking 5,000 mg every day for five months, men saw a 688% increase in sperm number and a 32% increase in sperm movement. They also had less stress (25-81% less cortisol).
Whole Plant of Asteracantha Longifolia (80 mg)
Asteracantha longifolia is a kind of plant that grows in wet places in Asia and Africa. It is often used in old Indian medicine to treat liver problems, sugar disease or love problems. But, scientists don't know much about how it works, especially for humans. For example, in one animal test, researchers saw more love activities, babies and attraction to females. There is no proof of bad effects. Researchers did not find any bad reactions in the test with doses between 100 and 200 mg/kg per day.
Is ProSolution Plus safe?
In the ProSolution Plus test, only 2% of people had mild to medium bad effects. This makes it as safe as popular ED drugs like Viagra (2%) and safer than Cialis (4%). ProSolution Plus also causes much less bad effects than SSRIs. This SSRI test showed that 38% of the people had some bad effects. Love problems, sleepiness and weight were the most common three. This means that ProSolution is a very safe choice but there are two things you need to know before you try it.
ProSolution Plus may make your blood pressure lower and make you feel dizzy, especially if you are already taking blood pressure medicine. People with sugar disease may want to be careful because ProSolution Plus may change your sugar levels.
Shilajit is a possible dangerous ingredient that may be a problem. A review of studies showed that 20% of the shilajit supplements made by both the US and India had heavy metals like mercury, lead and arsenic. It may be because of poor quality methods and lack of testing. Our research found ProSolution Plus to be a trustworthy company, but there are no studies on the long-term effects of the supplement. Early signs that a heavy metal is present that you should watch out for are rashes, a faster heart rate and dizziness.
A FDA note in 2017 showed hidden additions of sildenafil to the fake Version of ProSolution. It is not clear who and how the fake products got on the market. But, we strongly suggest buying directly from ProSolution Plus to make sure you get the real product.
Pricing
ProSolution Plus gives more savings on bigger orders that start at more than 50% off a twelve-month orders. Shipping costs depend on where you live. We have rounded up all costs to make it easier for you.
Is ProSolution Plus worth the money?
ProSolution Plus is a great option for those who want to try something different from the usual PE treatment. It can be a bit expensive sometimes, even more than other similar products for PE. But it has some good features that make it worthwhile.
First of all, the pills have only natural ingredients. This means that ProSolution Plus is a good choice if you have had bad side effects from ED drugs or SSRIs. Also, this ProSolution Plus study showed that it improved happiness and delay time in climaxing with very little risk of bad effects. Thirdly, the mix of vitamins, herbs and minerals can help with different possible reasons for the problem (serotonin and dopamine levels, testosterone and quality, and so on). PE is a complicated problem that has many causes that often mix. ProSolution Plus will give your body the tools to deal with the most common causes.
HSA, FSA, and Health Insurance
ProSolution Plus is not covered by HSAs or FSAs or health plans.
Other options to ProSolution Plus
If you are not sure if ProSolution Plus is right for you, think about other options. We have talked about one solution - that is SSRIs - but there are other ways to deal with the problem.
SSRIs
Selective serotonin Reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) let more serotonin flow in your body. SSRIs are one of the first treatments that doctors suggest for PE and they work well.
But, SSRIs can cause side effects and may not work well with some drugs. But there are some online services that can offer you talks with a doctor, prescriptions and even delivery for your PE in a safe way.
Some of the most popular SSRIs to treat PE are:
● Sertraline (generic of Zoloft)
● Paroxetine (generic of Paxil)
● Fluoxetine (generic of Prozac)
● Clomipramine (generic of Anafranil)
● Citalopram (generic of Celexa)
● Dapoxetine (generic of Priligy)
If you want to use an SSRI to treat your PE issues, we suggest going to Hims where you can buy paroxetine or sertraline. You can also go to Roman but they specialize in sertraline.
Products for lasting longer
If you want to stick with natural ways for PE, you might want to avoid products. These are either lidocaine or benzocaine solutions that come in wipe or spray form. Each has its good and bad points, but the main thing is that they're good at making the (male) part less sensitive. The result is an intimate experience that's still fun, but it lasts much longer.
Take a look at our guides on the best wipes for PE and the best sprays to delay to find out the ones that are right for you.
HOW TO USE PROSOLUTION PLUS You should take two tablets of ProSolution Plus every day. Take them with food or water at the same time. One box of ProSolution Plus has 60 tablets. This is enough for one month.
The results get better over time. So the more you take the supplement, the better your results. Taking more than two tablets a day will not make the results faster. But it may cause unwanted effects.
WHEN WILL YOU SEE RESULTS? The maker says you can see results in three to four weeks. Some users who are healthy have seen big changes in two weeks. But the best benefits may take three to six months of regular use. The results last longer with time. So it is best not to miss any doses.
The supplement has natural ingredients. They take time to build up slowly and improve your health over time. This process can take up to 30 days. It depends on your health and if you need any nutrients in the supplement. After one month, many users have better quality and less worry about finishing too soon.
PROSOLUTION PLUS REVIEW – PROS AND CONS
ProSolution Plus is one of the best supplements for men who have problems with finishing too soon and other issues related to health. The internet has many good reviews and very few bad ones. Here are some good and bad things about this popular supplement.
Pros Natural ingredients Formula supported by a study No reported side effects No doctor’s order needed Doctor approved Trusted brand Made in the USA Produced in good facilities Discounts for buying more Private billing and shipping 67-day money-back guarantee Cons Results can take up to six weeks for some users Only available online
There may be some problems when you use medicine or natural supplements to treat your issues. If the cons of ProSolution Plus do not bother you, it may help you have big improvements in your life.
WHERE TO BUY PROSOLUTION PLUS If ProSolution Plus seems like what you are looking for, you should buy it from the maker’s website. This way you can be sure you get real supplements.
You cannot buy it at health stores or other websites. ProSolution Plus is not a medicine that needs a doctor’s order. So you do not need to go to a pharmacy or ask your doctor.
Pricing Buying from the official site gives you access to the latest offers, codes, shipping deals, and discounts for buying more. ProSolution Plus is available in these options:
1 Month Supply – 60 Tablets – $69.95 2 Months Supply – 120 Tablets – $119.95 ($59.98 per box) 3 Months Supply – 180 Tablets – $164.95 ($54.98 per box) 4 Months Supply – 240 Tablets – $209.95 ($52.49 per box) 5 Months Supply – 300 Tablets – $254.95 ($50.99 per box) 6 Months Supply – 360 Tablets – $299.95 ($49.99 per box) 12 Months Supply – 720 Tablets – $429.95 ($35.83 per box) If you look for lower prices somewhere else, you may find them. But ordering from other websites may give you fake supplements with dangerous ingredients.
PROSOLUTION PLUS REVIEW – COMMON QUESTIONS
We gave you a lot of information in this ProSolution Plus review, but you may still have things to ask. Keep reading to find answers to some of the common questions about ProSolution Plus.
Will I See Results Right Away with ProSolution Plus? No, taking ProSolution Plus does not give you results right away.
You may see some results in as little as three to four weeks, though, according to some user reviews, it may be sooner. The best results can take between three and six months of daily use of ProSolution Plus. The benefits add up, so you’ll need to keep taking ProSolution Plus for as long as you want to enjoy the benefits.
Natural supplements don’t give you results overnight because of the type of the ingredients. Herbs, minerals, vitamins, and other nutrients take time to build up and fix problems before giving results.
If you’re looking for a solution that will give you results right away, you must understand that many options have unwanted bad effects. All-natural male enhancement pills like ProSolution Plus are a safer choice if you can wait for the benefits.
Does ProSolution Plus Have Bad Effects? ProSolution Plus has no reported bad effects. The all-natural ingredients in the ProSolution Plus formula are backed by scientific evidence and are safe for taking in recommended doses.
If you take more than the recommended dose, possible bad effects you could have include the following:
Mild headache
High blood pressure
Upset stomach
Diarrhea
Poor sleep quality
Anxiety
The best way to avoid bad effects is to take only the recommended dose. Taking more than the daily dose will not give you faster results. Natural ingredients take time to build up in your system.
Who Should Take ProSolution Plus? ProSolution Plus is mainly for older men who may have problems with low desire and passion for intimacy, early release or issues getting. Although men over 40 are more likely to have intimacy problems, guys in their 20s or 30s with low testosterone may also benefit.
Who Should Not Take ProSolution Plus? Younger men who have normal to high testosterone levels would have no need for this supplement. If you are currently on medicine to treat ED, you might want to stay away from any supplements to avoid drug interactions or unwanted bad effects. Men with problems from a diagnosed medical condition should talk to a doctor before taking testosterone boosters or supplements.
Does ProSolution Plus Offer Discounts or Coupon Codes? You’ll need to order from the official maker’s website for the latest discount and coupon codes. New deals are announced and can only be used when you buy directly. It’s a good idea to check for any new deals before placing your order.