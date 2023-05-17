Protect Your Family Financially with Term Policy

New Delhi (India), May 17: Life is unpredictable, and no one knows what the future holds. While we all wish to live a long and healthy life, it is essential to plan for the worst-case scenario, especially when it comes to protecting our loved ones. One of the ways to secure your family's future financially is by investing in a term life insurance policy. In this blog, we will discuss the significance of term life insurance and how it can help you protect your family's financial future.
What is Term Life Insurance?
Term life insurance is a type of life insurance policy that provides coverage for a specific period, known as the policy term. If the policyholder passes away during the policy term, their beneficiaries receive a death benefit payout. Term life insurance policies are typically less expensive than permanent life insurance policies because they provide coverage for a limited period.
Why Do You Need Term Life Insurance?
If you have dependents, such as a spouse, children, or aging parents, you need term life insurance. Term life insurance can help your loved ones financially after your death, covering expenses such as outstanding debts, mortgages, living expenses, and education costs. Moreover, if you are the primary breadwinner of the family, term life insurance can provide a stable income source for your loved ones in your absence.
Introducing Canara HSBC Life Insurance iSelect Smart360 Term Plan
Canara HSBC Life Insurance iSelect Smart360 Term Plan is a reliable and cost-effective life insurance plan that offers comprehensive coverage and various benefits. Here are some of the key benefits of this term life insurance plan:
Life Cover till 99 Years of Age
It provides coverage until the age of 99, ensuring that your loved ones are financially protected for the long term.
No Future Premiums If Diagnosed with Covered Critical Illness
In case you are diagnosed with a covered critical illness during the policy term, you will not have to pay future premiums. This feature helps you focus on your treatment and recovery without worrying about the policy's financial burden.
Additional Lump Sum Payment in Case of Critical Illness, Accidental Total & Permanent Disability, or Accidental Death
You can opt for an additional lump sum payment in case of critical illness, accidental total, and permanent disability, or accidental death. This payment provides financial support to you and your family during difficult times.
Child Care Benefit
If you have children under the age of 25, you can opt for the childcare benefit. This feature provides an additional sum to your child till they attain 21 years of age.
Option to Augment Cover with Accelerated Terminal Illness Benefit
You can choose to augment your coverage with an accelerated terminal illness benefit. This feature provides a lump sum payment in case of a terminal illness diagnosis, helping you manage medical expenses and other financial obligations.
Steady Income Benefit on the Attainment of 60 Years of Age
The term plan also offers a steady income benefit in case of survival till 60 years of age. This benefit provides a regular income stream during your golden years, helping you live a comfortable retirement.
Final Thoughts
Canara HSBC Life Insurance iSelect Smart360 Term Plan is an excellent option to protect your family's financial future. This term life insurance plan offers comprehensive coverage, and the benefits mentioned above ensure that your loved ones are financially protected in case of any unforeseen events. To learn more about the plan and how it can benefit you and your family, visit the website and explore the product online.
