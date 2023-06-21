Provitalize Probiotics - Reviews for Provitalize

Many women tend to put on weight when they go through menopause. This could be because of the changes in hormones, loss of muscle and maybe other changes in how they live, even if they don't know it.
Some companies that make supplements are trying to use women's worry about getting heavier in their middle age, and use our fears about our bodies and getting older to make money (or a lot of money, sadly).
Top Alternative in the Market
#1. PhenQ: Click Here To Buy (Official Website)
#2. Biotics 8: Click Here To Buy (Official Website)
#3. Yourbiology Gut+: Click Here To Buy (Official Website)
One of the worst examples of this is Provitalize, a product made by the rude 'Better Body Company. Don't you think thicker bodies are more attractive?
They are mean, and they are.
I first learned about the Better Body Company from one of my friends on Instagram, who sent me this BBC ad:
It is very bold for bad supplement companies to show this picture of a woman crying over a 'muffin-top' and say that fat is a terrible, awful thing that can get into your butt without warning, making you fall down, ruining your life and making you spill out OF your jeans! Oh no.
It's not funny. But wait! They have something that will help you get rid of fat!
Sure they do.
WHAT IS PROVITALIZE?
Provitalize is the main product of the Better Body Company, which they say is a "thermogenic probiotic. This means that Provitalize has some bacteria that can live in your gut and help you lose fat, which can make you weigh less.
Are there really such bacteria? Does provitalize have any value?
If thermogenic gut bacteria were real and worked, wouldn't it be easy to solve everyone's weight problems? It's as easy as taking a pill or so the Better Body Company wants you to think. Because, as they say "now you can turn up the heat on stubborn fat by taking the thermogenic power of probiotics!"
Probiotics are being studied for how they might help with weight loss, but nothing is really proven or agreed or suggested by studies. The research is still new and so, the BBC saying this kind of thing is not honest.
Here's what the bottle of Provitalize says:
As you can see, there's a mix of three common probiotics and turmeric and some other plants.
Eh. There's nothing special here People.
Provitalize's Instagram page Provitalize Instagram profile has many things that are not based on science, such as:
"Provitalize has helped more than 70 000 women fight their weight for the first time ever since they entered their 40s and 60s. They have taken back control of their lives and made the otherwise "hard time" into the best time life."
So, Provitalize could help me take back control of my life ....because being an older woman who is over 50 means I'm not in control. Like any woman who is over 50 is out of control. Give me my hot flash pillow and I'm ready to go. This whole thing is not true and it makes me mad.
Women go through hard times when their bodies change before and after menopause. They have physical and emotional problems. But it is not fair to make women feel bad about their bodies and say they are weak. And then try to sell them a $50 monthly supplement that promises things that are not true. This is a dishonest way to do things.
IS PROVITALIZE GOOD? WHAT DOES PROVITALIZE SAY?
The BBC gives this information about Provitalize:
"Many studies in research say that "Thermogenic Probiotics" can make your body warmer like when you exercise before going to the gym. They also say they can:
- Make your natural metabolism faster*
- Stop cravings
- Control how many calories you take in*
- Affect how fat is stored
This is the best solution for managing your weight and keeping it under control.
What if you can burn fat without going to the gym? WOW.
But I don't believe them. Why should I?
So, I wrote to The BBC and asked them for their "many studies".
I also asked for proof that 70,000 women have changed their lives with Provitalize, but of course, they did not answer that question.
They told me to go to their website for the study, which I did. It took me hours to finish, so you are welcome. I did not find anything new or amazing.
We can look at this like this:
There are 36 studies that say Provitalize is a good thermogenic probiotic. But when I looked more, I found something strange. Six of the 36 links are not real links at all. They are just short sentences like "Hip reduced by 1.5 percent", or whatever that means.
So, is that one of their sources? Yikes.
Now we have 30 real sources to look at.
Out of the 30, 11 of them have nothing to do with any of the products or ingredients in it. They are all about probiotics in general. They don't support anything. So, scratch those.
Now we have 19.
Of the 19, nine of them are studies on mice. So, get rid of them because we are not mice.
We now have 10.
Of those 10,
One study looks at yogurt and Bifidobacterium. Not related. There is no yogurt in it.
Three of them are Moringa and Curcumin, two other ingredients in it. They don't support any of the claims above.
One of them is a fact sheet for the piperine product that is in Provitalize. Weird and not suitable.
We now have six and we are not even close to testing Provitalize's ability to burn fat.
In the six studies, one focused on how the bacteria L Gassieri can live in the gut, but it is not related to any claims by Provitalize. Pass.
Another study was not really a study at all, it was a report on how extra fuel is stored in fat cells. That's true. Moving on.
Provitalize Review: Is it a Good Product or a Waste of Money?
There are only four real studies about this product, but one of them is mentioned twice, once in a review and once on its own. That's not fair! What am I supposed to think?
Now there are only 3.
Hey, 3 out of 36 is not very good...
The first one is a study from 2015 by L Gassieri that showed that the group that did not take the probiotic lost more weight, and the body fat percentage on day 15 was the same as on day 1, for both the group that took the probiotic and the group that did not. This does not prove anything.
The second one is a study from 2013 that showed weight loss because of L Gassieri. But it went away when they stopped taking the probiotic. Too bad.
The third one is a study by L Gassieri that found 1kg less body weight by drinking fermented milk with a fermented drink in the 12th week. They also had 1.5 centimeters less around their hips and waist. What's wrong with that? The amount of L Gassieri in the milk that was fermented was 10 x1010 a day. The amount of L Gassieri in Provitalize is not known, but their formula that has three probiotics has a total of 6.8 10.10. Also, Provitalize does not have fermented milk, so what's the point?
All this means that there are no studies to support Provitalize. Provitalize product.
The ingredients do not burn fat, stop cravings or control how many calories you take in.'
To lose fat, you have to move more. You can't just take a little supplement and lie on your sofa. Metabolism is more complicated than that.
Cravings are more complicated than just wanting to eat. In most cases, cravings are a habit that you can change. There are no supplements that stop cravings.
About how many calories you take in, the ingredients above can't do that either. This is a disaster Provitalize.
A big, useless waste of money.
I shouldn't have to say this but here it goes: It's normal to struggle with changing hormones and weight gain during perimenopausal and menopausal times. It can be very hard.
But you should never feel like you are failing because you gained weight during this time. Your body is not bad at all. It's doing what it's supposed to do. There is no such thing as a 'better body.'
SO WHAT'S MY PROVITALIZE REVIEW? IS PROVITALIZE A BAD PRODUCT?
If you don't know better, it looks like Provitalize has a lot of research behind it! Because there are 36 references! !
Don't be fooled. This is all nonsense. Not one of the 36 studies can prove what they say about Provitalize. NONE.
Provitalize has a lot of stories and good reviews, but these are not true either. Anyone can write a good review about any product. But not every company can show real, well-done studies that back up what they say about their product. Provitalize is no exception.
There is no scientific research yet that shows what bacteria can make your metabolism faster and burn fat better. Maybe Provitalize knows something we don't or...maybe Provitalize is just a bad product.
The name of the company, "Better Body Company", which suggests you are somehow better if you are thinner, is a complete shame.
Usually, the supplements that help with hormones and fat loss are different kinds of products with different goals and effects. So, when we saw a new product that had both kinds of benefits, we wanted to know more about it. This product is called Provitalize.
Provitalize was made to help women who are going through menopause deal with the hormone changes that can make them gain weight. It uses mostly good bacteria to do the job. In this Provitalize review, we take a close look at the formula that uses good bacteria to help with weight loss and see if it really works. After we review Provitalize, we will compare it to the most popular products that help women burn fat. We will also answer some of the most common questions about Provitalize.
WOMEN'S WEIGHT MANAGEMENT SUPPLEMENT
Provitalize
This powerful product for women helps to lower hunger and stop food cravings. New ingredients, No harmful boosters...
** This post may have links that give us a small part of the money when you buy something, but it does not cost you anything extra. The products we recommend are ones that we think you will like. **
WHAT IS PROVITALIZE?
Provitalize is a natural product that mixes good bacteria and weight loss. It is a strong product that uses good bacteria to make heat.
Provitalize comes in pills and is made for women who are in menopause. When women have menopause, their hormones can change and make them put on more weight.
This product can help lose weight by controlling hunger, making more energy, and improving gut health. Studies show that having a healthy gut can help with weight loss. Also, this product is made to ease the symptoms of menopause.
Provitalize is made by Better Body Company, a trusted and well-known maker of health products.
PROVITALIZE REVIEW: PASS OR FAIL?
Ingredients3.6
Effectiveness3.7
Price4.5
Overall Score:3.9
When we looked at the ingredients and reviews of Provitalize and Provitalize Plus, we can say that it is not very helpful if you want to lose a lot of weight. Some reviewers said they felt more energetic, but very few said they lost weight.
Provitalize's ingredients are a secret mix on their label. It means that the main probiotic ingredients are blended so that we don't know how much of each one is there. Ingredients that show their amounts are very few. There are other important fat-loss ingredients that boost the heat and energy in your body, like B-Vitamins and caffeine that are not listed here.
Provitalize may help you with digestive problems and give you more energy. It can also help with some menopausal symptoms. But, it's not likely to make a big difference on the weight gain that comes with menopausal symptoms even if you're active and eating less calories.
Overall verdict Overall Verdict FAIL (*as an Fat Burner)
PROS
+Has Probiotic Blend
Helps with menopausal symptoms
+ May increase energy levels
CONS
-Costly
Poor review of weight loss
Not checked by 3rd party
WOMEN'S SUPPLEMENT FOR WEIGHT CONTROL
Provitalize
This strong supplement for women can help reduce appetite and cravings for food. New ingredients, without harmful stimulants...
Check PRICE
6 PROVITALIZE INGREDIENTS
To know how well a fat-loss supplement works, you need to avoid all the hype around the product and look at the list of ingredients. The things that are and aren't in the list and their amounts will help you know if the product does what it says it does. Let's see how the ingredients in Provitlaize compare.
1. PROBIOTIC BLEND
The prohormones in Provitlize are mixed to make an antibiotic blend that is made to fight the weight gain that comes with menopause. This is what's inside:
Lactobacillus gasseri
Research shows that this kind of probiotic may help with losing weight by reducing how much fat your body absorbs and making it easier to get rid of fat through your waste. 1
Lactobacillusgasseri can help with losing weight and keeping it off according to many animal studies and human trials. In one trial studies, 210 overweight adults drank milk with Lactobacillusgasseri or a fake one in a study published in the British Journal of Nutrition. Compared to the fake group, the Lactobacillus group had an 8.5 percent less belly fat at 12 weeks.
This article talks about some natural ingredients that can help improve your health and well-being. They are:
Bifidobacterium lactis
This is a kind of good bacteria that lives in your large intestine. You can find it in dairy products like milk and yogurt. It helps you digest food better and get rid of waste. It also helps lower bad cholesterol and inflammation in your gut. 2
Bifidobacterium breve
This is another kind of good bacteria that helps you digest food and lower cholesterol. 3
One of the best things about Bifidobacterium breve is that it can make your skin look better. A study in Japan showed that women who drank milk with this bacteria had healthier skin than those who did not. The bacteria can also make your skin more elastic and protect it from sun damage.
2. TURMERIC ROOT EXTRACT
Turmeric is a yellow spice that has been used for healing for a long time. It has curcumin, a substance that can boost your metabolism and reduce inflammation. 4
3. MORINGA LEAF
Moringa leaf extract has many antioxidants that can fight against cell damage caused by oxidation. Some studies suggest that moringa leaf can also control blood sugar levels, strengthen your immune system, and kill harmful bacteria. 5
4. CURRY LEAF
Curry leaf extract can help you with digestive problems, such as gas, bloating, and irritable bowel syndrome. It can also help you lose weight and lower your cholesterol, blood sugar, and blood pressure levels. It can also improve your brain health and memory. 6
5. LECITHIN
Lecithin is a type of fat that comes from sunflowers. It is often used in supplements to help you absorb other ingredients better. 7
6. BLACK PEPPER A GREEN EXTRACT OF FRUIT
Black pepper fruit extract is another ingredient that helps you digest and absorb other ingredients better. There is some evidence that black pepper extract can also help you lose weight.
How Provitalize Can Help You: Benefits and Side Effects
Provitalize is a product from Better Body Company that claims to help you with some health issues. It says it can get rid of hard-to-lose fat.
Benefits of Provitalize
Here are some of the good things that Provitalize says it can do for you:
1. **Help You Manage Your Weight**
Provitalize has some good bacteria called thermogenics that work with other ingredients to make your body warmer and burn more calories. This can help you lose weight and control your blood sugar and joint pain. But you also need to eat healthy food and use more calories than you take in.
2. **Ease Hot Flashes and Night Sweats**
Provitalize has some ingredients that can help you with hot flashes and night sweats, which are common when you go through menopause.
3. **Increase Your Energy Levels**
Provitalize can give you more energy by providing important nutrients. Many people who use it say they feel more energetic.
4. **Control Bloating**
Provitalize can help your gut health and add good bacteria to your stomach. This can make your stomach feel better and less swollen.
5. **Aid Sleep**
Provitalize can help you sleep better and feel more calm in your mind and stomach.
Side Effects of Provitalize
According to Better Body Co, Provitalize does not have any serious side effects. But they say some minor side effects may happen. They are common for all good bacteria products, and include:
- Feeling sick
- Gas
- Bloating
- Diarrhea
- Constipation
- Bloating
Real Reviews of Provitalize
The best way to know if a fat loss product works is to talk to people who have used it for a long time. There are many good reviews about Provitalize, but there are also many bad reviews. Here are some examples.
HOW TO USE PROVITALIZE?
Provitalize is a supplement that you can take in pill form. The suggested amount for a day is two pills per day.
WHEN TO USE PROVITALIZE?
The official website of Provitalize says that you should take this supplement right after you wake up in the morning.
WHO SHOULD USE PROVITALIZE?
Provitalize is made to be used by women who have menopausal symptoms. But, it can also be used by men and other women of different ages.
WHERE TO BUY PROVITALIZE?
You can buy Provitalize from the official website or from Amazon.
3 PROVITALIZE ALTERNATIVES
There are many people who want to lose weight with supplements made especially for women. In this article we look at three products that you can try instead of Provitalize.
1. LEANBEAN
LeanBean LeanBean HTML0 is an ingredient for losing fat made especially for women, but it is liked by all genders. It works by using the five different ways listed below:
More energy
Less hunger
More effective fat burning
Better mood
Less desire for food
The 11 ingredients of LeanBean each have some proof to show that they are good for losing fat. LeanBean is a product that has low stimulants which will make your metabolism faster, without making you too excited or tired after a workout.
It is a well-known supplement with lots of good feedback from users online. You have to take six pills a day which is a lot. But, that's the only bad thing about this product. The mix of ingredients that are proven by science and doses that are approved by an expert and a fair price makes LeanBean a great choice.
PROS
+11 ingredients backed by research
It works through five ways for losing fat
+ Fairly priced
CONS
-Requires taking six pills per day