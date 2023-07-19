Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) Unveils PROasis in Conjunction with World PR Day Celebrations

Unveils the Chanakya Startup Issue - ‘The Startup of Cutting-Edge Communication’
Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 19: The Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) has embarked on an extraordinary journey of support and recognition for the vibrant start-up community with the launch of PROasis. This remarkable summit and awards ceremony took place on July 16, 2023, at the illustrious Hotel Renaissance by Marriott in Bangalore. PROasis coincided with the global celebrations of World PR Day, making it an unforgettable amalgamation of innovation, talent, and public relations prowess.
At the pinnacle of this momentous occasion, PRCI proudly unveiled the highly anticipated Chanakya Startup Issue - ‘The Startup of Cutting-Edge Communication.’ This groundbreaking issue serves as a testament to the relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence in the start-up ecosystem, emphasising the transformative power of cutting-edge communication in shaping the future of entrepreneurship.
PROasis became the epicenter of inspiration, bringing together over 100 start-ups from across the nation, representing the entrepreneurial hotspots of Mysore, Mangalore, Kochi, Trivandrum, Kozhikode, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and, of course, Bangalore. The prestigious DYPI University extended its invaluable support to this momentous event, amplifying its impact and reach.
The summit commenced at 11:30 AM, a dawn of endless possibilities for the start-up ecosystem, with a constellation of luminaries gracing the inaugural session. Prof. Prabhat Ranjan of DYPI University, Pune, took the stage as the catalyst of transformative ideas, delivering a keynote address that ignited a fire within every entrepreneurial soul present. The first-panel discussion, aptly titled "Preparing today's startups for creating an impact tomorrow," witnessed an ensemble of industry experts weaving an intricate tapestry of insights and strategies.
The symphony of PROasis intertwined seamlessly with the World PR Day celebrations, as the event embraced the artistry of public relations. Eminent achievers, such as the trailblazing Ms. Pinky Jauhri, Founder of mypartyfood.com, shared her captivating journey, while the charismatic Pravin Shiriyannavar, the esteemed COO of Brand.com, took the stage, infusing the atmosphere with electrifying energy through his keynote address on the transformative power of PR and advertising.
Adding a touch of grandeur and prestige, the chief guest of honor, the esteemed Honourable Justice Shree Krishna S. Dixit, graced the gathering with his presence. The luminaries of PRCI, including the venerable Chairman Emeritus Jayaram MB and the visionary President Geetha Shankar, Dr. Vinaykumar, and other esteemed personalities, united in their shared commitment to the profession, their words resonating with solidarity and hope.
PRCI remains steadfast in its unwavering dedication to empowering start-ups, fostering excellence in public relations, and propelling the nation towards an extraordinary future.