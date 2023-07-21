PubScale's Ad Monetization Strategies Help App Developers Unlock New Revenue Streams

Bengaluru: PubScale, the programmatic advertising platform designed by GreedyGame, is revolutionizing the way publishers do business worldwide by enabling app developers to unlock new revenue streams through its cutting-edge ad monetization strategies. With its integrated dashboard approach, PubScale simplifies the app monetization and user acquisition process, empowering developers to focus on creating outstanding content while maximizing revenue potential.
What is PubScale?
PubScale is a comprehensive AI-powered SaaS platform that offers publishers all the necessary tools to effectively monetize and grow their mobile app businesses. The platform combines ad monetization, user acquisition, ad mediation, and analytics solutions under one roof, streamlining the technical and operational aspects of app monetization and user acquisition.
Exploring the Uniqueness of PubScale:
PubScale sets itself apart by combining various functionalities into a single platform, eliminating the need for multiple tools to address diverse needs. Unlike other platforms, PubScale acts as an ad network, connecting a vast pool of publishers to advertisers, enabling them to reach a wider audience and generate more revenue. This unique approach simplifies the ad monetization journey for publishers, providing them with a significant competitive advantage.
"It’s quite exciting to witness the transformative impact of PubScale and how it is a game-changing tool for app developers and publishers. By bringing together cutting-edge ad monetization strategies, user acquisition capabilities, and ad mediation under one roof, PubScale has been empowering app developers to unlock new revenue streams while simplifying the technical complexities and allowing them to focus on creating exceptional content," said Arpit Jain, Founder, and CEO of GreedyGame and PubScale.
Features of PubScale:
● Time and Resource Efficiency: PubScale allows publishers to overcome limitations caused by time and resource constraints, streamlining the app monetization process.
● User-Friendly Interface: The platform offers an intuitive and user-friendly interface, providing publishers with a seamless experience.
● Personalized End-to-End Support: PubScale bridges the gap in ad monetization and marketing expertise by offering personalized end-to-end support to its users.
● Efficient Customer Support: PubScale boasts efficient customer support to ensure a smooth experience for publishers.
● Access to Premium Demand: The platform provides access to premium demand partners, ensuring high fill rates and eCPMs for publishers.
● Easy Technology Integration: PubScale offers easy technology integration, simplifying the implementation process.
How is PubScale helping publishers worldwide:
Ad Monetization: PubScaleAdX serves as an ad monetization platform that empowers app and game publishers to monetize their users effectively. With a decade-long track record of serving over 1500 publishers, PubScale connects seamlessly with 15+ premium demands, including Google, Inmobi, and Pubmatic, among others. With high-quality ads being delivered to relevant demand partners, publishers can achieve high fill rates and eCPMs. Furthermore, it ensures brand safety by serving policy-compliant ads.
Ad Mediation: PubScale SDK X acts as an ad mediation platform that optimizes publishers' revenue by enhancing ad performance. Employing industry-best bidding techniques and strategies, PubScale ensures inventory never remains unsold, boosting fill rate, eCPM, and overall revenue. It supports cross-format fills to determine the best ad formats and placements, leading to optimized ad performance.
User Acquisition: PubScale GROW serves as a mobile app user acquisition platform, enabling developers to drive user engagement and acquire quality users for their apps. It is a self-serve platform employing effective in-app advertising strategies. It ensures a non-intrusive user experience, resulting in increased user retention, LTV, and ROAS in the long run. Smart targeting allows developers to reach specific audiences based on country, state, and OS while accessing premium ad inventory from PubScale's extensive network of 1000+ partners.
PubScale's programmatic advertising platform offers comprehensive campaign and conversion tracking capabilities, providing real-time analytics and insights to help developers make informed decisions and optimize their campaign strategy. Additionally, it supports multiple pricing models like CPI, CPA, CPL, and CPR, and offers expert ad ops support to create, run, and manage result-oriented campaigns to increase DAU and MAU.
With its groundbreaking ad monetization strategies, PubScale continues to empower app developers worldwide, driving growth and unlocking new revenue streams for publishers.