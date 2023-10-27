PuneTaxicabs: A Trusted Name in Car Rental Services in Maharashtra

PuneTaxicabs started its journey in 2012 with just one car and a vision to provide reliable cab services in Pune. Over the years, the company expanded its fleet and service coverage to serve more passengers across Maharashtra. Their collaboration with contract-based car owners has broadened their reach and provided drivers with earning opportunities.

.

In 2020, when the world faced an unexpected lockdown, PuneTaxicabs showed their caring spirit by supplying essential food supplies to their drivers and adhering to government guidelines. They also maintained a fair pricing model, charging only for one-way journeys during this challenging time.

As of 2023, PuneTaxicabs has grown its fleet to 55 cars, covering Pune and the entire Maharashtra region. Their dedication to quality service and compassion for drivers and passengers has fueled their remarkable journey of growth and transformation.

Our Vision: Customer Happiness and Safety