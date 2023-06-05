Rad-140 Sarms: Testolone SARM RAD-140 Side Effects, Dosage, Before And After Results

In this article, I will share my personal experience with RAD 140 Testolone, a powerful SARM that can help you build muscle and strength like I did.
In the world of SARMs, RAD 140 Testolone has the highest anabolic index, which means it can boost muscle and strength growth without major side effects. Click Here to see Prices
SARMs are safer than steroids, but they also have less effect. Not all SARMs are weak, but some of them are very effective for bulking. You need to learn everything about SARMs before using them in your bodybuilding cycle.
About Me
I was a normal guy like you, but hard work, dedication, and a touch of SARMs made me the way I am now. If you think using SARMs alone will give you the best results, you are wrong because that's not possible. SARMs are synthetic compounds that work fast, but you need to have your own goals and plans for how you want your body to look after 30, 60, 90, or even 120 days.
I have used RAD 140 Testolone once and what I saw will make you want to try it too.
RAD 140 Testolone Review
The best sports supplements in 2022 are not steroids anymore but SARMs that are designed with care. Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators are safer than steroids and they are also sold under prescription for muscle loss and other medical conditions.
In the professional field, bodybuilding and many athletes are buying products that are less harmful than steroids and have fewer or no negative side effects. SARMs are more popular than steroids and they promise the best results after the cycle. RAD 140 is a testosterone boosting SARM that is also called Testolone. It is made by Radium Health Inc which created Testolone to avoid the long and short-term side effects of steroids.
.Testolone Rad 140 was made for medical treatments like breast cancer, muscle loss, testosterone deficiency, and others but its recent use in sports is illegal.
A Short Review of What RAD 140 Does?
RAD 140 Testolone activates the androgen receptors in the body, but it only activates some of them and not all. Testolone SARM is more likely to activate the receptors in the muscles and bones, so it helps with muscle gain faster than other SARMs.
Rad 140 works right away after you take it, the compound quickly binds to the muscle receptors and tells the body to grow its size. Within a week, Rad 140 users may notice an increased level of performance, muscle growth, faster recovery, and significant fat loss.
You can compare this with the steroid Sustanon, a form of the testosterone hormone that works for muscle gain and fat loss.
My RAD 140 Testolone Personal Results
I have been on the RAD 140 cycle once and let me tell you don't buy it from any place nearby. SARMs are hard to find in US and Australia because of the strict law, some online sellers can provide you with quality RAD 140 Testolone, and before the cycle, you should keep these things in mind.
Before starting the RAD 140 cycle, you should calculate the dose per day which for me was 20mg/day. The length of the cycle is also important here, which can be either 8 weeks, 12 weeks, or sometimes 16 that depends on your bulking cycle goals.
You have to train your body by using explosive exercise training and adding 500+ extra calories in your diet. As a Post Cycle Therapy plan, you should also add a Testosterone Booster because RAD 140 Testolone can lower your testosterone hormone when used for 12-16 weeks.
RAD 140 Results after 30 Days
Starting the RAD 140 cycle, users will see the changes within 14 days but you need to keep regular training and diet to support the bulking cycle. Results should be expected from RAD140 after 30 days in the very high testosterone levels that make up muscle mass and improve physical performance.
RAD140 SARM is not approved for human use so you must find the right source for personal use. In the first month with Rad140, you should see some changes related to performance and I didn't see much muscle gains yet.
RAD 140 Results after 60 Days
At a very low dose of RAD 140, some users saw the changes within 8 weeks cycle. This goes with increased muscle hardness, more fat loss, and improved muscle thickness which is something every user notices with Rad 140. I gained over 10 lbs on the scale and it was worth seeing RAD 140 working its magic without me having any side effects except mild hair loss.
Many bodybuilders take RAD 140 SARM for 8 weeks cycle, but this is only for those who are not very advanced. With 30mg/day Testolone dose, expert bodybuilders can get more benefits like muscle growth and less fat in the abs.
RAD 140 Before and After Results 120 Days
Before I started using RAD 140, I had low testosterone levels and it was hard for me to grow muscles fast. Testolone helped me keep lean muscle mass and burn the fat to make the muscles look more solid. Having enough testosterone level is important for muscle gain and Testolone saved me from using those steroids with many bad effects.
After the first month, I saw amazing changes in my stamina and size. I gained 15 lbs more than my previous weight, and I noticed RAD 140 SARM works to make you bigger and stronger. You can gain a lot of strength and this boost in physical performance is different from anything you have seen.
RAD 140 Testolone SARM makes you a powerlifter in a few weeks and that's a true fact. I have been using Testolone for 4 months now and I don't feel the need to stack it with LGD 4033 Ligandrol or MK 2866 Ostarine SARMs. I have already got pounds of lean muscles which any medium bodybuilder could want and now I have a fat-free and stress-free body.
How to Take RAD 140
If you don't know anything about SARMs, it is a risky step to use RAD 140 SARM in your bodybuilding cycle. After collecting a lot of data about clinical and manufacturing aspects, I found the source which sells real and clear RAD 140 compounds. Most companies are selling SARMs for research purposes and it would cost you more money than most supplements for bodybuilding.
Taking too much RAD 140 can cause serious side effects which you cannot ignore.
So sticking to a 10mg/day dose is recommended and going over the 20mg/day dose can be harmful to your body. Even in the dose of 1mg/day, RAD 140 Testolone has strong effects on your body so you may see the results within two weeks or so.
Before my RAD 140 personal review, many bodybuilders also tried to experiment with SARMs in 5-20 milligrams per day dose. Most bodybuilders who used 10mg/day dose got the ideal results with few side effects. Professionals suggest sticking with the 20mg/day dose of RAD 140 but since it's a research compound, I wouldn't suggest going beyond the 10mg/day dose because that will put your vital organs at risk.
Most facts shared by the scientific community about RAD 140 are based on personal experiences. At the beginning, most users who started the Testolone cycle stopped it after 6-8 weeks of use because they started to experience testosterone hormone shutdown.
Is RAD 140 Safe?
Modern-time bodybuilders say RAD 140 is the alternative to anabolic steroids which have been used for a long time and showed some life-threatening side effects on their health.
RAD 140 in Stores Near Me
If you are looking for SARMs which are the most powerful chemicals for bodybuilding after steroids, then you must not look for them at local stores. In 2022, there have been many SARM scammers that have been selling fake quality SARMs illegally from companies you never heard of.
There are currently some retailers which sell the RAD 140 Testolone SARM for research purpose and you can also get them for personal use but at your own risk. Not every SARM is a peptide neither every peptide are SARMs, the preference should be on buying the 3rd party-verified RAD 140 compound which is more legal than most.
Let's see the availability status of RAD 140 around the world.
RAD 140 GNC in USA
Made for research purposes, RAD140 is hard to find at GNC USA because of many reasons. The main reason is GNC is a seller of natural supplements that can also improve the performance level at the gym, but none of those supplements matches with Testolone SARM.
Bodybuilders and fitness lovers rarely use anything like SARMs and if they do, they buy it from a very careful and authentic place and not the GNC!
RAD 140 Chemist Warehouse in Australia
In Australia, many people call RAD 140 as RADARINE which has gained a lot of popularity among hardcore bodybuilders. RAD140 has been found used by athletes in Australia recently and they were banned from the sports. That's because Radarine or Testolone is a Prohibited Substance for all athletes in the world and it is also covered by the Australian Poisons Standards so using it is strictly illegal.
SARMs belong to the group of performance-enhancing drugs which bodybuilders abuse from time to time. But in reality, they are only research compounds that haven't been approved for human use, so far as we know, RAD 140 SARM's only use is for the treatment of male contraception, cancer, and muscle wasting disease.
Expecting SARMs like Rad 140 Testolone available in Chemist Warehouse Australia is just a dream that cannot come true.
RAD 140 Boots Store in UK
If you live in UK and want to buy RAD 140 SARM, you simply have to visit the official website of SARMs that are UK-based.
Only a few websites of RAD 140 sell authentic SARMs that are growing in demand but still illegal for personal use. The first company that comes to your mind is SARMs UK which sells scam-free and high-quality RAD 140 testolone under proper guidance.
RAD 140 Costco Store in Canada
Canadian health authority strictly bans the use of Testolone unless given for BREAST CANCER TREATMENT. There are many studies available on steroids used against breast cancer, however, SARMs like RAD 140 Testolone have a very limited number of studies available on them.
There are many Testolone brands available online, but I don't know if they all ship to Canada. If you face any problem regarding the SARMs shipping then you must not buy from them. Local vendors in the US only sell the SARM supplements across US, but their attempts to send this outside the US are usually stopped by the customs rules of the other countries. If you are interested to learn more about Testolone visit Canada based website to have the best quality ones.
RAD 140 Cost
SARMs are not cheap because they are new compounds in the market. You have to pay a lot of money if you want to use them for a long time.
Let's see how much you need to spend for Testolone based on how long you use it.
• For a 4-week RAD 140 cycle, you need at least $100-$200, plus $70 for the testosterone booster as a backup plan if your testosterone levels go down.
• For the RAD 140 8 weeks cycle, you need more than $300 because one pack of Testolone is not enough.
• RAD 140 12-16 weeks cycle may cost $300-$450 which also includes testosterone booster as a safety measure.
Where to Buy RAD 140 Online
You should always have Post Cycle Therapy supplement with you when you use RAD 140. It is easier to find the PCT supplements than the real SARM like RAD 140. Right now, there are some legal and genuine websites selling SARMs for sale.
Some of the examples are Purerawz, paradigmpeptites, and SARMs4you which are known for selling some authentic compounds for research purposes.
You can find pure and medical-grade SARMs for research purposes and that's why bodybuilders use them for personal use. If you don't want to deal with SARMs side effects, then you can also buy safe and natural SARMs that are available all over the world but made in the USA. Around 25% of young people are using legal steroids and SARMs in 2022 for similar reasons that professionals are using Sustanon steroids and Testolone SARM.
RAD-140 SARMs Review
This article is about the properties, mechanism, and effects of the popular SARM, RAD-140. It also shows the real results before and after using it that can help you decide if you want to buy it or not.
If you want to use a powerful compound that can help you build muscles and strength without harming your health, keep reading to know HOW!
Click Here to Buy RAD 140 Online
What is RAD-140 Testolone?
Many bodybuilders and athletes want to have a muscular body and a strong performance that can beat others in any competition. They often look for shortcuts that are usually in the form of anabolic steroids.
But, everything has a price, and anabolic steroids are no different. Luckily, people are now realizing that steroids are not good for their health and they are looking for other options that can give them muscles and strength without risking their health.
Rad140 or Testolone is one of those options that is getting more and more popular in modern bodybuilding. The drug is a compound by an international biopharmaceutical company, Radius Health Inc, that promises to offer powerful but healthy solutions.
Interestingly, Testolone has a high anabolic index. It can produce mass and muscular power without hurting your health at any level.
Testolone belongs to the group of Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators (SARMs), which are safer than anabolic steroids. If you don't know what SARMs are, let us explain them in a few words!
Click Here to Buy RAD 140 Online
Basically, SARMs are new anabolic agents but they are becoming more popular as performance-enhancement drugs over time. According to experts, more people are using SARMs and less people are using steroids nowadays.
In general, people use SARMs to:
Build high quality muscles
Cut down the fat percentage
Improve body composition
Upgrade sports performance
Gain amazing strength and endurance
Promote muscle recovery
Encourage recomposition
Sharpen cognitive functions
But, while SARMs have similar anabolic powers as steroids, they are very different in nature. For example, steroids are artificial hormones while SARMs are chemicals.
These chemicals activate androgen receptors that are only in the muscles and bones. Steroids, on the other hand, interfere with the biological processes of important organs that increase the chance of facing problems.
So yes, SARMs are much safer as they do not change your body's natural balance. Also, unlike the many negative reports of steroid-abuse, there is no report of hormonal imbalance, liver damage, or cancer caused by SARMs.
But even though they are safe and effective, SARMs are research chemicals that are not approved by FDA yet. That means these drugs are not legal to buy for people. To get these substances, buyers have to use illegal sources, including for RAD-140.
Many people are curious about RAD 140, a new drug that is getting more and more popular. Experts say that the makers of Testolone wanted to use it for medical reasons, not for fun. They hoped that the drug could help people who have problems with losing muscle or bone. It could also be useful for replacing male hormones or treating some diseases like breast cancer.
Testolone came out in 2011 and soon, people who go to the gym found out that it can make them grow muscles very fast.
That's how it became famous!
RAD 140 Dosage:
Some people use Testolone alone to gain muscle, but others combine it with other drugs for more effects.
There is no official dose for Testolone, but some experts from the fitness world say that 10 mg is a good amount. They also say that it works best in an 8 weeks cycle. That means you should not use it longer than that unless your doctor tells you to.
There are different ways to mix Testolone with other drugs. For example:
Mix 1:
This is a mix of three powerful drugs: Testolone, MK-677 and S23. Testolone is good for making muscles bigger, while MK-677 helps prevent muscle loss. S23 acts like testosterone, a male hormone that helps with strength and fat loss.
When you use these three drugs together, you can get many different benefits. The cycle lasts for 8 weeks and you take 10mg, 30mg, and 10mg of each drug respectively.
Some people who have tried this mix say they gained 22 lbs of muscle by the end of the cycle.
Mix 2:
This is another mix that can help you become stronger and bigger. It has Testolone and Ligandrol, also known as LGD-4033. Testolone helps with muscle growth, while Ligandrol helps with fat burning. Together, they also improve your strength, recovery and lean mass.
This cycle is shorter than the first one, only 6 weeks. You take 10mg of each drug every day.
Experts think that this mix is better for beginners who want to start their fitness journey.
RAD-140 Results
There are other things that affect your fitness goals besides using drugs. For example, you need to eat well and exercise regularly.
If you do these things, you can expect to gain 7-11 lbs of muscle without fat by the end of the cycle. The good thing about RAD-140 is that it acts like steroids but without harming your health.
Click Here to Buy RAD 140 Online
During the cycle, you may notice these changes or improvements:
More lean muscle:
When you work out hard, you damage your muscle tissues. To heal and grow them, your muscles need more protein. Testolone makes your body produce more protein, which helps your muscles recover faster and create more cells and tissues. This leads to bigger and better muscle growth.
More energy, strength and endurance:
The drug boosts your metabolism, which means your body uses energy better. You can do harder workouts without feeling tired. It also reduces the time you need to rest between workouts, so you can do more and better exercises.
Less fat for a bigger, leaner body:
RAD-140 helps your body change its shape by building muscles and burning fat at the same time. This is why many people like its wide range of effects over other SARMs. By speeding up your metabolism and making more muscles, it forces your body to get rid of extra fat.
Protection from muscle loss:
Making muscles is hard but keeping them is harder. Testolone helps you lose fat but not muscles. Studies show that it can also prevent muscle wasting in some conditions. All these qualities make RAD 140 special.
RAD 140 Results and Benefits
Many people who use RAD 140 say that it helps them gain muscle and lose fat quickly. They also say that it balances the growth and cutting of the body well. This means that it helps you get bigger without adding too much fat on top of your muscles. According to some reviews, it works fast and suits different fitness goals that people have.
Some users also say that RAD 140 can help you overcome the limits of muscle building and fat loss. They think that it can replace low doses of testosterone, which is a hormone that affects muscle growth. They claim to see amazing results in many areas, such as strength and muscle recovery.
Final Words
So far, no user has reported any serious side effects from RAD 140 that could make it unsafe. However, there may be some minor problems like feeling sick or having a stomach ache at the beginning. Some people are waiting for the official approval from FDA, while others are enjoying the benefits of this powerful way to get big!
There are also safe options for bodybuilding that you can find here.
My Personal Opinion on RAD 140 SARM
In short, SARMs are not normal supplements that anyone can use to have a bigger body and more power.
Unlike steroids, SARMs are less harmful but this does not mean they are completely safe like legal SARMs that you can buy easily. Many companies are making RAD 140 testolone to treat serious diseases like breast cancer. Not every shop that sells supplements can sell SARMs because they are illegal in many countries like the USA, UK, Australia, and Canada.
To be honest, RAD 140 should not be your only choice for bulking cycle and testosterone boost. RAD 140 side effects that you can see on any website are very bad and can cause permanent health problems.
Instead of Testolone, Ligandrol, Ostarine, and Cardarine SARMs for bulking, you could try the legal supplements that claim to act like SARMs like RAD 140 and they are also easy to get.
RAD140 Testolone FAQs
Q1: Does RAD 140 lower natural testosterone?
A study done in 2010 found that After 28 days of taking RAD140, the testosterone levels in all three groups were lower to about 200−300 ng/dL, with similar lowering in all groups, although testosterone levels were only different for the 0.01 mg/kg group.
Q2: Is RAD 140 safe for women?
Although it is not known to affect male hormones much, there is not much information about how safe RAD 140 is for women and women should be careful with joining research studies with RAD 140 until more information is available.
Q3: Can RAD 140 cause hair loss?
While it is not known to affect hair growth much on its own, RAD 140 use can release testosterone that is otherwise attached to SHBG in the male body and this can indirectly increase the chance of hair loss.