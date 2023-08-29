"Rakh" Solid Bonds: South Asian Businesses Founded by Siblings for Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan, the cherished festival that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters, holds immense significance in the Hindu culture. This day is not only about tying a thread of protection, known as "rakhi," but also about cherishing the relationship built on love and support. Several South Asian sibling duos have built on their relationships by embarking on entrepreneurial journeys together. Meet these five inspiring sibling duos and the innovative businesses they’re growing:

1. Modi Toys: Nurturing Creativity and Learning

The story of Avani Modi Sarkar and Viral Modi, the dynamic duo behind Modi Toys, stands as a testament to the power of divine timing. Despite their six-year age difference, the siblings became first-time parents at the same time when they gave birth to their daughters in January 2017. Their new roles as parents inspired them to become entrepreneurs when they couldn’t find mantra-singing soft toys inspired by their Hindu culture. They launched Modi Toys in response to their search for toys and books that could help spark curiosity in children about their Indian roots and Hindu heritage. With Avani's creativity and Viral's business acumen, they triumphed over challenges together, and served as a reminder that sometimes a joint vision can cement bonds deeper than a sacred thread.

If you are looking for a Raksha Bandhan gift, check out their modern gift hamper which includes free shipping for USA orders. The hamper includes any two mini mantra-singing soft toys of your choice (which includes Baby Krishna, Baby Ganesh, Baby Hanuman, Durga Devi, Saraswati Devi, Durga Devi, and Laxmi Devi), a Raksha Bandhan themed greeting cards, two "AUM" Rakhis made in India, all elegantly presented in a wicker gift basket.

2. Fable & Mane: Nourishing Hair, Nurturing Bonds

Siblings Nikita and Akash Mehta founded Fable & Mane to further embrace natural hair care rituals that have been passed down through their family’s generations. Just like Raksha Bandhan, where siblings protect and cherish each other, Fable & Mane preserves and revitalises traditional hair care practices, creating a bond between past, present, and future. Nurtured by their Indian roots and cherished childhood recollections, Fable & Mane can be found at Sephora and is poised to revolutionise the hair-care industry.

3. Shaz & Kiks: A Style Statement of Sibling Love

Conceived by sisters Shaz and Kiku, Shaz & Kiks emerges as a scientifically supported, Ayurvedic-inspired beauty line, dedicated to nurturing and harmonising your complete hair ecosystem. The brainchild of two sisters who have harnessed the power of Ayurvedic botanical elements and time-honoured traditions passed down through generations of Indian women, Shaz & Kiks formulates pioneering solutions for the modern era, tending to the entire hair ecosystem from root to tip, both internally and externally. For Shaz and Kiku, their sibling connection extends beyond familial ties to a mutual ardour for fashion. Shaz & Kiks, which can also be found at Sephora, revels in celebrating individualism and the art of self-expression.

4. Blume: Blooming Wellness, Just Like Sibling Love

Blume, founded by sisters Bunny and Taran Ghatrora, is carving a space for itself in a competitive self-care and female hygiene market, and reminding consumers of the power of sisterhood. They envisioned a wellness and beauty label centred around destigmatizing acne, puberty, periods, and sex education, all underscored by a foundation of health and self-care. Their merchandise serves as a catalyst for self-affection and holistic wellness, seamlessly resonating with the essence of Raksha Bandhan, a festival that urges us to safeguard and nurture our sibling relationships.

5. Sani: Sibling Love and Entrepreneurship Combined

Sisters Ritika and Niki founded Sani to help women channel their South Asian roots through fashion and to help spotlight Indian craftsmanship. The sisters, ever-attuned to the pulse of their culture, drew inspiration from the rich and diverse textile traditions of India. Their journey from sisters who shared rakhi threads to sisters who wove threads of tradition into the fabric of modern fashion is a testament to the power of sibling love and the beauty of cultural heritage. Just as a rakhi symbolises protection and care, these sisters, through Sani, have woven a tapestry of connection, respect, and celebration of their South Indian roots.

These South Asian sibling-founded businesses are not just about commerce but also about celebrating family, love, and shared aspirations. Each enterprise resonates with the festival of Raksha Bandhan, echoing the bond that brothers and sisters cherish.

This Raksha Bandhan, as you tie the sacred thread of love around your sibling's wrist, consider extending your support to these remarkable businesses. By embracing their products and sharing their stories, you not only celebrate sibling love but also contribute to the growth of businesses rooted in the symbolic values of Raksha Bandhan. As we celebrate the festival's essence, let's also honour the spirit of entrepreneurship that thrives within these siblings.