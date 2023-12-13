After thoroughly testing the best most popular real money online casinos in India, we have found the following 4 online casino sites to be the best available for Indian players:
In this article we are highlighting the features you should consider when choosing an online casino and elaborate on the above choice. Aside from this, we are also providing you with a detailed review of the top casino platforms in India. By the end of this review, you should easily be able to decide which of these Indian casino sites meet your gambling needs.
When it comes to selecting a reliable gambling platform, considering a few things can be helpful. From game variants to payment methods, you should always evaluate a few factors to enhance your gambling experience.
Let’s take a quick look at the factors that make the 4 casinos listed in this review a suitable option for you:
● Casino Games Selection: Their gaming library is filled with diverse casino games to cater to different player preferences. From Teen Patti to other table games, you will find many classic Indian games on these platforms.
● Live Casino: In addition, these real money gambling sites offer real-time and interactive gambling experiences through numerous live casino games. You can bet on your favourite casino games while interacting with live dealers.
● Easy Payments & Withdrawals: Our selected casinos offer fast payments to all Indian players. You can use popular Indian payment methods like UPI or Paytm and experience the magic of hassle-free transactions.
● Mobile Usability: As many players prefer gambling on their phones, we have made sure these casinos are mobile-friendly. These operators prioritise interactive mobile usability and allow players to enjoy gambling on the go.
● Bonuses & Promotions: You can claim different types of promotions on these platforms. For example, new players get an exciting welcome bonus, and existing players can participate in a VIP bonus program.
● Transparency & Security: Most importantly, these platforms are licensed by top gambling regulators in the world. This is why you can expect transparency and security in their operations.
To help you find the best online casino with real money, we have prioritised various aspects ranging from licensing to the quality of the game selection. Selecting a casino that accepts Indian payment methods will provide you with a seamless gambling experience.
Now that you know what features and types of games are popular among Indian players, let’s review these top real money online casinos that meet the expectations of Indian gamblers.
Our top pick is Big Baazi, which offers all the features an Indian gambler looks for. Firstly, the casino is licensed under the Curacao eGaming Authority, making it a secure platform for online gambling. The operator offers a diverse range of casino and live casino games that are extremely popular in India.
For example, you can wager on the best casino online games like Teen Patti, Fire Joker, Book of Titans, Crazy Time, and Super Andar Bahar. Moreover, Big Baazi provides hassle-free transactions by accepting multiple local payment methods like UPI, Paytm, PhonePe, etc. Withdrawing your winnings is also quite easier and faster as compared to other gambling sites.
New players can get a welcome bonus of over ₹1 lakh on their first three deposits at the Big Baazi. The minimum deposit amount to claim this offer is ₹500. You can withdraw the bonus amount after completing the wagering requirement of 35x and other bonus conditions.
Overall, Big Baazi can be a perfect addition to your gambling experience. Whether it's the comprehensive gaming library or efficient payment system, this casino stands out from other platforms.
However, there might be a few cons that we want to mention here. Some players may find the required deposit for a welcome bonus a little higher than other online casinos. Well, if you are looking for other India-friendly casinos, our additional recommendations can be suitable for you.
The second top pick in our recommendations is 1xBet Casino. This Curacao-licensed operator is well-known for its sportsbook as well as live casino options. You can place bets on different table games, classic slots, and numerous Hindi-style casino games.
Here are some popular gaming titles you will find in this casino:
● Spinburst
● Book of Gold
● 10,001 Nights
● Dragon Tiger
● Teen Patti
● Bollywood Nights
In addition, 1xBet casino accepts various payment options like UPI, credit cards, e-wallets, and cryptocurrency. Here, you can quickly deposit and withdraw funds from your account.
The operator offers a welcome package of ₹169,000 plus 150 free spins with the promo code 1DHCODE. You can claim this bonus by making your first deposit of €10 and completing the wagering requirements.
To summarise, 1xBet casino is popular due to its impressive gaming library, various bonuses, and reliable payment options. Moreover, the platform has helpful customer support to help you quickly resolve your queries. If we talk about cons, then some players may find it hard to navigate the website.
Lucky Spins is another popular online casino licensed under the Curacao government. This gambling platform offers over 5000 casino games developed by top-notch software providers such as Play’n Go, Push Gaming, Ezugi, Quickspin, and Evolution Gaming.
Furthermore, players can easily deposit or withdraw money by selecting a payment method of their choice. Lucky Spins offers an interactive mobile-friendly interface suitable for both new and existing users.
The casino offers a 100% welcome bonus of up to ₹20,000 to new players. You can get this bonus by making your first deposit of at least ₹500 and completing the wagering requirement of 35x.
This online casino can be a great option for players wishing to explore a diverse array of games with thrilling gameplay. At Lucky Spins, you can use UPI, Paytm, bank transfer, or cryptocurrencies to transfer your funds. The operator hasn’t launched any mobile app for this casino. However, the website version smoothly runs on any device.
Another great online casino that our gambling experts recommend is CasinoDays. This casino holds a Curacao licence and provides a safe and secure gambling environment to Indian players. CasinoDays offers the best slots to play online for real money, classic table and live-dealer games.
Check below some popular games available on this casino:
● Mega Ball
● Crazy Time
● Andar Bahar
● Monopoly Live
● Auto Roulette
● Lightning Dice
You can use UPI, Paytm, and other common Indian payment methods to deposit or withdraw money at this casino. As the operator has partnered with over 40 software providers, you can expect a large number of fun and exciting casino games.
The operator offers a welcome package of up to ₹1 lakh divided into three parts. Players can claim 100% up to ₹50,000, 50% up to ₹25,000, and 50% up to ₹25,000 again on their first three deposits on the platform. The minimum deposit amount to get this welcome bonus is ₹500. Players are also required to complete the wagering requirement of 35x to receive the bonus amount.
Overall, CasinoDays is a reliable casino platform for players looking for a diverse gaming selection with a convenient payment system. Other features that make this casino great are its reliable customer support and mobile accessibility. You can quickly get answers to your query with CasinoDays’s 24/7 dedicated support team.
All the real money online casinos mentioned in this review hold a legit licence and are operated within the regulations. In addition, the lack of specific regulations for online gambling makes it easier for Indian players to gamble safely. The gambling laws may vary across different states in India.
Moreover, our recommended online casinos adhere to mandatory safety and security standards. In addition, they offer fair gaming options in compliance with the law. So, you can gamble on any of these platforms without worrying about any hindrance.
Here are some important casino games that you can find on most of these gambling platforms:
● Best Real Money Slots Games: These casinos offer popular real money slot games like Mega Moolah, Book of Ra, Starburst, along with several other options with thrilling gameplay and jackpots.
● Best Blackjack Games: You can wager on hundreds of classic and innovative variants of online Blackjack real money, such as Speed Blackjack, VIP Blackjack, European Blackjack, and Atlantic City Blackjack.
● Best Poker Games: Players can explore various online poker real money variations such as Teen Patti Face Off, Triple Card Poker, and Texas Hold'em.
● Best Jackpot Games: You can make your gambling journey more exciting by wagering on jackpot games like Divine Fortune, Mega Fortune, or Hall of Gods.
● Best Teen Patti Games: These operators also offer popular Indian casino games like Teen Patti with multiple variations like Bet on Teen Patti, Teen Patti Live, Teen Patti 20-20, and Ultimate Teen Patti.
● Best Andar Bahar Games: You can also place bets on Super Andar Bahar and Ultimate Andar Bahar.
● Best Live Casino Games: These casinos allow you to bet on live-dealer games like Dragon Roulette, Teen Patti 20-20, and Lightning Roulette.
Aside from the above-mentioned real money online casinos, there are also various other platforms that you might like. You can explore any of these gambling sites and enhance your gambling experience:
We consider Big Baazi, 1xBet, Lucky Spins, and CasinoDays to be the best real money online casinos in India after a thorough review.
Yes, gambling at online casinos is legal in India. However, the rules can be different for different states.
You can play Aviator at any of the online casinos mentioned in this article, such as Big Baazi and Lucky Spins.
Online casinos like Big Baazi and 1xBet, which accept Indian payment methods, offer faster deposits and withdrawals.
Note: Access to gambling products may be restricted in certain countries or states. Please ensure that your use of the products complies with the applicable laws in your state.
These products are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana.