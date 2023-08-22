Recognizing Leaders! Sandpiper Visas Present Winners at Highly Anticipated Pride India Awards Special Edition 2023

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 21: Pride India Awards celebrated its 2023 Special Edition event at Taj Yeshwantpur, Bengaluru, on 19 August 2023 and honoured Indian business elites for their remarkable achievements.

The prestigious Pride India Awards, a coveted recognition for outstanding business accomplishments, celebrated its special edition event on 19 August at the elegant Taj Yeshwantpur in Bengaluru. The event, which showcased the zenith of business excellence, was graced by the presence of renowned Bollywood actress Shriya Saran as the celebrity chief guest.

The Pride India Awards, known for acknowledging trailblazing contributions in the business landscape, marked a memorable evening at the upscale venue Taj Yeshwantpur. The event was attended by an illustrious gathering of over 300 distinguished guests, including industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and visionaries. The ambience was one of anticipation and celebration as attendees gathered to honor the outstanding achievements that continue to shape India's economic trajectory.

Pride India Awards Special Edition had a distinguished panel of jury members such as Dr. Siddeswar Manoj, Dr. Mir Anwar Mohiuddin, Mr. Sudhanshu Srivastava, and Dr. Bhaskaran Raju who played an instrumental role in meticulously selecting the winners. Through rigorous deliberation, these jury members identified the most deserving recipients, recognizing innovation, excellence, and impactful contributions within the business landscape.

Expressing his enthusiasm about the special edition event, Mr. Vinaykumar Narayanaswamy, the visionary founder of Pride India Awards, stated, "We are humbled by the remarkable growth and innovation showcased by Indian businesses. This event is a testament to their dedication and the unwavering spirit of our entrepreneurs. The Pride India Awards has always strived to recognize and celebrate the best in business, and tonight's gathering exemplifies that commitment."

The event was made a success with the cumulative collaboration of PIA’s founding partner Ms. Monika Gangadhar. She shared her thoughts about the event's success, "Reflecting upon our journey as the founding members of Pride India Awards, we are overwhelmed with pride and joy at the remarkable success it has achieved. From its inception, our primary goal was to celebrate and recognize the ingenuity, dedication, and unwavering spirit of businesses that drive our economy forward.” The dynamic leader added, “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all participants, sponsors, and partners who have been instrumental in shaping this event into what it is today. We aim toward not just celebrating success but also inspiring the next generation of trailblazers to dream, achieve, and contribute to a brighter, more prosperous tomorrow."

A highlight of the evening was the presence of the esteemed Bollywood actress, Shriya Saran, who graced the event with her elegance and grace. Her presence added an extra layer of glamour and prestige to the evening, making it an unforgettable experience for all attendees. "I am truly honored to be a part of this prestigious event tonight. Just like in the world of cinema, success in business requires dedication, innovation, and a bit of magic. It's inspiring to see companies and entrepreneurs being recognized for their exceptional contributions on such a big platform. Thank you, Pride India Awards, for having me here.” She added.

The awards ceremony recognized and celebrated the accomplishments of over 90 winners across diverse categories, each representing a unique facet of business excellence. From innovation and sustainability to leadership and growth, the winners exemplified the spirit of enterprise that drives India's business landscape forward. The organizers of the Pride India Awards Special Edition excitedly revealed a lineup of distinguished media partners who played a pivotal role in extending PIA’s influence and significance, guaranteeing that the exceptional narratives of corporate distinction and accomplishment reach a broad audience.

The Pride India Awards Special Edition event was not only a platform to honor exceptional accomplishments but also a moment to reflect on the power of determination and the potential that businesses hold to transform societies and economies.

List of the winners in various categories: