Record-Breaking Individuals That Define Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal 2023

Aragon Streak- Tushar Sharma
Tushar Sharma, writing under the pseudonym Aragon Streak, has created a groundbreaking masterpiece titled "Journey Towards The Square Mountain: A Quest for Life." This extraordinary work defies the norms of traditional self-help literature, offering readers a transformative experience. Unlike typical self-help books that often lose their appeal quickly, Aragon Streak's creation captivates with its vibrant characters and intricate narrative. It breaks free from conventionality, ensuring unwavering reader engagement. Aragon Streak's expertise as a Clinical Hypnotherapist shines through, embedding profound wisdom deep within the subconscious. This literary gem seamlessly blends storytelling and self-help, leaving an indelible mark on readers of all ages.
Aayush Arora
Aayush Arora, a luminary in education and career counseling, is a guiding beacon for students and professionals. With a stellar track record, he excels in facilitating admissions to prestigious institutions worldwide, including Ivy League, Russell Group, Go8, and U15 universities. Aayush offers a holistic approach, providing personalized counseling, career guidance, and expert test preparation. He meticulously crafts Statements of Purpose and Letters of Recommendation, vital for admissions. Aayush also assists in securing education loans and scholarships, easing financial constraints. His recognition as an ICEF trained counselor and Outstanding Leadership Award recipient, along with inclusion in the list of 100 Influential Persons by Dailyhunt, solidify his influence in the education sector. Aayush Arora empowers individuals to achieve their academic and career aspirations, turning dreams into reality.
Agam Chaudhary- Two99 Org
Agam Chaudhary, the visionary Founder of Two99 Org., has revolutionized the business landscape with his AI-powered marketing tool, "Beetle." This innovative tool analyzes over 100 crucial parameters, enabling brands to make informed decisions, enhance user experiences, and optimize distribution networks. The real-world impact is profound, preserving jobs and fostering prosperity. Two99 Org. operates globally, serving 50+ clients across six countries, and Agam Chaudhary's leadership extends to mentoring future leaders and nurturing growth in universities and businesses. With its four pillars, Two99 Org. excels in e-commerce, tech marketing, cybersecurity, and consultancy, redefining success in the digital era.
Dr. Priya Yabaluri
Dr. Priya Yabaluri, a renowned artist with a 25-year career, has made a significant impact on the global art scene. Her art, focused on themes of oceans, the environment, and simple living, has been exhibited worldwide. Beyond her artistic endeavors, she is the founder of 'Art for Awareness' and the CEO of 'World Art Fair.' 'World Art Fair' promotes art and culture globally, publishing art-related books and organizing art fairs. Dr. Yabaluri's leadership has led to multiple editions of the 'World Art Encyclopedia of Contemporary International Artists.' During the pandemic, she supported numerous artists and collaborated with the United Nations on environmental and social issues. Her dedication has earned her prestigious awards and recognition, inspiring artists worldwide.
Akash kumar mishra- AM Entertainment
AM Entertainment's journey in Nagpur began as a dance studio, evolving into a multifaceted platform encompassing dance, events, records, and artist management. From AM Dance Studio fostering self-expression to AM Events creating unforgettable moments, and AM Records preserving musical artistry, this conglomerate has left an indelible mark. With sub-brands uniting and expanding into artist management, it has nurtured an artistic community. Regional dance performances showcased cultural dedication, while Art & Grooming Classes groomed models and actors. Their YouTube content highlighted talents, gaining popularity. Since its inception in 2013 and expansion to Jaripatka in 2019, AM Entertainment has made entertainment accessible, becoming a beacon of creativity and joy in Nagpur's cultural landscape.
RASHMI NAZARE- Actotum
Amidst the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Actotum, a subsidiary of AEM, has emerged as a symbol of innovation and resilience in the event industry. Founded in 2018, Actotum's inception during adversity showcases AEM's unwavering determination. They adapted swiftly by integrating virtual and hybrid events, expanding into 22 business verticals, and solidifying their leadership. Actotum, led by visionary founder Rashmi Nazare, also champions social responsibility and sustainability. Their journey is a testament to how resilience and innovation can lead to success, offering clients unforgettable event experiences while making a positive impact on communities.