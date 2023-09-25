Record-Breaking Individuals That Define Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal 2023

Dr. Priya Yabaluri, a renowned artist with a 25-year career, has made a significant impact on the global art scene. Her art, focused on themes of oceans, the environment, and simple living, has been exhibited worldwide. Beyond her artistic endeavors, she is the founder of 'Art for Awareness' and the CEO of 'World Art Fair.' 'World Art Fair' promotes art and culture globally, publishing art-related books and organizing art fairs. Dr. Yabaluri's leadership has led to multiple editions of the 'World Art Encyclopedia of Contemporary International Artists.' During the pandemic, she supported numerous artists and collaborated with the United Nations on environmental and social issues. Her dedication has earned her prestigious awards and recognition, inspiring artists worldwide.

