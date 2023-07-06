Religion not important to help other community

Gangtok (Sikkim) [India], July 6: As they say, helping hands are better than praying lips. This is a story of a dilapidated church which has now transformed into a thriving community thanks to the intervention of an individual who does not necessarily belong to the religion of the church.
Established in 1998, the temporary church was changed into a fully functioning one in the year 2014. The work of the church was incomplete till as late as 2019, says Father Nima Lepcha of the Believer’s Eastern Church, Paliyon ward, Syari constituency in Gangtok district.
“Lamtha Sir had a chance to visit the village during the previous government on 1st January 2019. He accidentally visited the church and promised the community that he would support for the building of the prayer hall and other infrastructure,” he adds.
Expressing his gratitude to Tenzing Norbu Lamtha, Advisor, IT department, Government of Sikkim, Father Lepcha informed that the fully functional church was inaugurated on 28 December 2021 with the aid and support of Mr Lamta.
The church and its community have been assured by Mr Lamtha that there will be more help from his side for the upkeep and upgradation, informed Father Lepcha.
“Some portions still remain incomplete, including the kitchen. Five rooms of the church are still to be completed, but we rest assured by Mr Lamtha and his team that the work will be taken forward in the near future,” he added.
The church has been instrumental in conducting many social and religious activities for the benefit of the people of the area.
With its second anniversary upcoming in December, Christmas will be marked in a grand manner in the newly built church, taking onboard all the people of our village. He also informs that Mr Lamtha will visit and celebrate the special occasion with them.
“He has been with us through thick and thin since the chance meeting we had with him. This proves that a person may be from a different religion, but the universal concept of helping those in need remains the same,” remarks Father Nima Lepcha.
The assistance provided by Mr Tenzing Norbu Lamtha also includes “basic personal help” in terms of documentation of locals. “There are many innocent villagers who cannot do any official paperwork. He and his team have been extremely sensitive to the problems faced by local villagers empowering them by guiding them through the process of documentation and paperwork in offices,” said the Father.
“We are constantly praying for him, and in all religions, including ours, we need to pray for our government so that service is reached to all sections of society. People like Mr Lamtha reinforce our faith in the goodness of human beings irrespective of religion, caste, race or gender,” remarks Father Nima Lepcha.