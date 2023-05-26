Render Token (RNDR) Implements BME Model As TMS Network’s (TMSN) Presale Skyrockets

In the current market situation, not many cryptocurrencies have been able to trade in the green. Therefore, profitable projects have become the focus of investors. Two such projects that have generated waves in the crypto world with their growth are Render Token (RNDR), and TMS Network (TMSN). However, TMS Network’s (TMSN) growth rate has been much higher than that of Render Token. TMS Network (TMSN) has already raked in more than $5.6 million in investments in the first three phases of its presale round. According to experts, early TMS Network (TMSN) investors are likely to fetch a 100x profit on their investments in 2023.
Render Token (RNDR) Gains From RNP-002 Proposal
Since its migration to the Solana network, Render Token (RNDR) has been witnessing steady growth. The price of Render Token (RNDR) has surged by 17% in the past week. As a result, the current trading price of Render Token (RNDR) has increased to $1.99. It has performed well in other growth metrics as well. The active addresses count of the Render Token (RNDR) has soared by more than 17% in the past month, from 7811 to 9145. This indicates that Render Token (RNDR) has been successful in attracting new users.
According to experts, Render Token’s migration to Solana, followed by the conclusion of the RNP-002 resolution, has helped RNDR attract new investors. According to the official announcement, the Render Token (RNDR) community has voted upon, and approved RNP-002, which is related to the implementation of the Burn-and-Mint Equilibrium (BME) model on the Solana blockchain. For this development to take place, Render Token will invest its resources of about 4.8 million RNDR.
However, the current value of Render Token (RNDR) is still 77% below its all-time high of $8.76. Thus, experts believe that Render Token (RNDR) needs to carry on this growth momentum for the upcoming weeks.
TMS Network (TMSN) Presale Recording Bullish Growth
TMS Network (TMSN) has been developed to become a disruptive Web3 platform to revolutionize the trading industry. The platform aims to address many shortcomings of the trading industry, like price manipulation, limited options, wash trading, high fees, and slow transaction speed.
With TMS Network (TMSN), traders need not use various platforms, and create several accounts to trade different asset classes. This cross-chain network allows users to trade in equities, forex, futures, CFDs, and more, using cryptocurrency as payments. Therefore, TMS Network (TMSN) assists traders in diversifying their portfolios by granting them access to different markets on a single platform.
TMS Network (TMSN) is a pioneer in social trading, and helps users follow and copy the trading activities of expert investors and professionals. Besides, with this feature, profitable traders can monetize their expertise by sharing their tricks and strategies with other inexperienced users.
The platform provides traders with access to detailed information about market trends, trading volumes, and real-time price movements. But the striking trait of TMS Network (TMSN) is price aggregation. It allows traders to place a single order for similar instruments in two or more exchanges, and the platform automatically finds the best bid or offer.
Superior scalability is another attention-grabbing quality of TMS Network (TMSN) . The platform can smoothly handle large transaction volumes, and an increased user base without lowering its speed. The commission-sharing mechanism of TMS Network (TMSN) directs its smart contracts to distribute the project’s revenue generated through transaction fees among all the token holders.
The price of a TMSN token has increased to $0.093, after witnessing an increase of more than 2800% from its initial price of $0.003.
