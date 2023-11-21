Review Of WriteMyPapers : Everything You Need To Know About The Service

The order placement form operates as a calculator, but you may also check out the "Prices" section of the site to see the fee structure. You'll learn exactly how the company charges you and for what services. However, we can talk about several factors that affect the order price.

The first factor to consider is the type of writing you require. For instance, the dissertation is automatically at the highest academic difficulty level, so the price per page for this type of service is always higher.

The urgency of your order also affects the pricing. The company offers deadlines ranging from 3 hours to 14 days. If you're a returning customer, you'll appreciate the option to place small orders with a lightning-fast 3-hour turnaround. Keep in mind that longer deadlines generally come with more budget-friendly rates for obvious reasons.

Moreover, you can get extra services that come at an additional price. However, it isn’t a necessary option, as people in reviews claim that they get great academic papers even without useful extras. Still, we'll cover these extras just in case:

● Editor's Check. If you desire an additional quality check, you can request an expert editor to review your paper after the writer completes it. The price for this additional service is automatically calculated when added to your order.

● Plagiarism Report. You can choose an optional plagiarism report if you're concerned about originality. The cost varies depending on the number of pages and spacing.

● Preferred Writer. This feature is available for orders with a 24-hour deadline or more. It allows you to select a top-tier writer, though it may come at a slightly higher cost.

There are other useful extras, but we've figured that these are the most useful ones that you can benefit from. Other options include VIP Customer Service, Text Message Alerts, Table of Contents, and others.

Samples And Reviews