Ride for Angels: A Phenomenal Tribute to Nurses

22th May 2023, Bengaluru: In a roaring tribute to nurses, over 100 superbikers zoomed through the streets of Bangalore for a cause that demands utmost respect and attention: honouring our nurses and recognizing their selfless service to the society.
Organized by Athulya Senior Care, the event titled 'Ride for Angels - Bikers salute to Nurses' witnessed overwhelming participation from numerous biking groups, along with numerous individual bikers. The event was held on May 20th, 2023 as a follow-up to the International Nurses.
International Nurses Day, celebrated on May 12th each year, acknowledges the unwavering dedication, relentless efforts, and immense sacrifice of our nurses. This tribute ride, despite the delay, saluted their spirit and strength, reinforcing the recognition that these healthcare heroes deserve.
The event drew attention not only from the bikers and Athulya Senior Care staff but also involved the active participation of budding nursing students. Srilakshmi Group of Institutions and Srilakshmi College of Nursing wholeheartedly allowed their students to attend this significant tribute. This active participation of the future torchbearers of the nursing profession added to the spirit of the event.
The day was filled with interactions and exchanges. The bikers spent quality time with the nurses and the seniors at Athulya, getting to know them and their inspiring stories. In a poignant display of solidarity and appreciation, the bikers saluted the nurses for their tireless service, particularly in geriatric care, acknowledging the unique pressures and demands of their roles.
The event's success owes a great deal to the Big Biking Commune's impeccable coordination, which conceptualized this unique tribute to nurses. The execution of the event was flawless, and the participation was beyond expectations.
The bikers rode not just on the roads but into the hearts of everyone at Athulya Senior Care. Their powerful message echoed across the city and beyond: our nurses are our angels, and we salute their courage, resilience, and unwavering commitment to saving lives.
The principal of Srilakshmi College of Nursing, Smt. Bhagyalakshmi, expressed her gratitude to Athulya Senior Care for hosting such an event and allowing their students to participate. The students, in turn, were visibly moved and inspired by the tribute and promised to uphold the values they witnessed in their own careers.
Ms Buvana TS, Regional - Business Manager, Bangalore, Athulya Senior care, thanked everyone who made this event a success and acknowledged the excellent work of the bikers, the Big Biking Commune, Srilakshmi Group of Institutions, and their students. Her words captured the essence of the day: "Together, we have sent a powerful message across the city and beyond: our nurses are our angels, and we salute their courage, resilience, and unwavering commitment to saving lives."
'Ride for Angels' demonstrated the power of solidarity and appreciation, beautifully capturing the community's spirit in acknowledging and thanking our nurses, particularly those specializing in geriatric care. This unique tribute ride, through its success, has set the precedent for future events of such nature and has left an indelible mark on the hearts of many.
For More Details, please visit: https://athulyaseniorcare.com/