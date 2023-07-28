RoboKiller Reviews: Does RoboKiller Work? Is It Free and Safe?

RoboKiller Reviews: Do you hate getting unwanted messages that fill up your email, text, and phone inboxes and try to trick you into giving up your personal data? You are not alone. In 2023, the number of unwanted messages reached a record high, costing Americans over $65 billion in unwanted calls and over $20 billion in text. Protecting yourself from unwanted messages and frauds is more important than ever.
Did you know that in the United States alone, more than 4.5 billion unwanted and automated calls are made to mobile phone numbers every month? Imagine how many calls each person around the world gets. This means that if you have a mobile, there is a 50% chance of getting unwanted or automated calls every day. But don’t worry, RoboKiller can help you block these calls.
These increasing automated call statistics have a specific reason. By getting information over the phone, spammers can make nearly $9.5 billion every year while only spending about $438 million. A phone call that is considered unwanted is an automated call. Unwanted is defined as not suitable or relevant messages sent to many people, usually people who have not agreed or shown an interest in getting any messages.
Automated calls are different from most unwanted and sales calls. They are dialed automatically from a computer and play a recorded message. Automated calls often try to interact with the person who answers, either by voice or by keypad, to connect the call to an agent or representative.
What Are Frauds? Unwanted communication, also known as “unwanted”, sends not suitable, inappropriate, or irrelevant messages to many people, usually for business or harmful reasons. It’s called “unwanted” because, like the canned meat often used to make meals bigger, it fills up your inbox (or another communication channel) with the bad stuff.
Unwanted communication happens on different channels:
Email unwanted: The most common type of unwanted is email unwanted. It is made of mass emails that are sent to a large number of people. They can include sales offers, cheats, and even harmful software. text unwanted: This type of unwanted is made of text or SMS messages that are not wanted. This can also include misleading sales methods.
Social media unwanted: Unwanted messages posted or shared on social media platforms are called social media unwanted. They can be unwanted direct messages, comments on posts, or posts in groups or pages. unwanted calls: Unwanted and automated calls, often made for sales or frauds, are considered unwanted call. Unwanted is usually seen as a problem because it is annoying and often repeated. It is often linked to cheating and frauds as well. Laws and rules have been made to stop unwanted, like the CAN-UNWANTED Act in the US. Tech companies also use different ways to filter out unwanted and protect users.
Dangers of Spam can lead to identity theft, because of a method called phishing. Online criminals use the phishing method to send emails or messages that seem to be from reliable companies. Often, these messages ask you to confirm your personal information, such as your password, credit card number, social security number, or other important data. If you give the information they want, the thieves can access your accounts, steal your identity, and commit fraud with it.
A related technique is called spear phishing, where hackers use information about you to make their messages more personal and convincing. Some spam emails and messages have attachments or links to websites that, when you open or visit them, can infect your device with malware. This software can record your keystrokes, access your files, or collect other personal data that can be used to steal your identity.
Because of these reasons, it’s important to be careful when dealing with unexpected or suspicious messages, even if they come from a well-known organization or person. Always check the sender’s email address, be cautious when sharing personal information online, and avoid clicking on links or downloading attachments in shady emails. You can also protect yourself from malware and phishing by updating your devices and using security software regularly.
Luckily, there is a way to permanently get back your privacy and stop annoying robocalls and robotexts from ever reaching you. RoboKiller App is that way. RoboKiller App eliminates 99% of unwanted calls and texts thanks to its award-winning AI and ML technology. We can stop caller ID spoofing before they start because of our audio fingerprinting features.
In this Robokiller App Review, we will be covering these topics.
● Dangers of Spam ● What Is Robokiller? - Robokiller App Review ● How Does Robokiller Work? - Robokiller App Review ● Robokiller Specifications - Robokiller Review ● Amazing Features To Notice In Robokiller - - Robokiller App Review ● What Benefits Come With Using Robokiller? - Robokiller App Review ● How Do You Use Robokiller On Android? - Robokiller App Review ● How Do You Use Robokiller On IOS? - Robokiller App Review ● Blocking Of Legitimate Calls By Robokiller - Robokiller App Review ● Reviewers Of Robokiller - What Do Customers Think? ● Subscription Plans Available On Robokiller - How Much Does Robokiller Cost ● Our Final Opinion On Robokiller - Robokiller App Review
How Robokiller Stops Spam Calls and Texts - Robokiller App Review Robokiller RoboKiller App is a tool that helps you avoid spam calls and texts. It uses smart technology and a huge database of 1.4 billion checked calls to block most of the unwanted calls and texts. It also has “Answer Bots” that send funny recorded messages to the spammers, making them annoyed and you amused. RoboKiller lets you choose how strongly you want to stop the unwanted phone calls. The app also has a new feature that lets you screen the unknown calls before you answer them.
RoboKiller can stop the calls from telemarketers, scammers, and other annoying callers before they reach your phone. It can recognize the voice of the spammers even if they change their phone number. You can also unblock any number if you think it is important. With RoboKiller, you can make your own list of allowed and blocked callers and see all the calls they stop or let through. It can also stop unwanted text messages with its SMS spam protection.
RoboKiller has many advanced and personalized features, like call screening, block and allow lists, custom AI, pause call blocking, and more. You can also change the level of call blocking to make sure you get the calls you need.
RoboKiller is a popular spam blocker made by people who hate robocalls and care about privacy. Our mission is to get rid of robocalls. RoboKiller has been featured in The New York Times, NBC, Wired, Engadget, Vice, and other media.
You can download RoboKiller for free. The service needs a subscription, but you can try it for free for seven days. Your trial subscription will renew automatically when it ends. You can cancel your subscription anytime. RoboKiller is a spam call filter app that helps you answer the phone without worry.
"What Robokiller Does? - A Review of Robokiller App Robokiller App is a tool that helps you deal with unwanted calls and texts from social media companies and telemarketers. They can access your personal data and phone number easily and bother you with spam messages and robocalls. You don’t have to wait for the government to solve this problem. You can use Robokiller App to block these annoying calls and texts.
Robokiller App has a database of more than 1 million spam numbers and stops them from reaching your phone. It also filters out harmful or annoying text messages with its SMS spam protection. Robolkiller blocks over a million robocalls and telemarketers. You can download the Robolkiller app for iOS and Android devices easily.
Robokiller App has a special feature called “AnswerBot” that answers your call and tricks the telemarketers by talking to them. This means that when Robokiller App detects a spam call, it lets the Answer Bots take the call and waste the caller’s time.
The Answer Bots use pre-recorded audio files to fool spammers and robocalls. You can choose from many answer bots, such as Random, Default Answer Bot, Nonsense, Spoilt Child, Morgan Freeman, and many others. Robokiller App has a list of over 500 million phone that it will stop for you. You can also adjust the level of call blocking. Some scammers fake the data to make the area code look like yours because they know you are more likely to answer local calls. But Robokiller App’s software makes their tricks useless.
You can also protect your cell number from phishing calls from nearby numbers.
"Robokiller Features - Robokiller App Review
● A huge database of 1.4 billion calls from all over the world
● A smart technology that can recognize sounds using AI
● A way to talk back to bots that call you with spam messages
● Options to block or allow certain numbers that you choose
● A smart way to stop fake calls that use random numbers to trick you
● A cool feature that can write down what the caller is saying
● A smart way to filter out spam text messages that remove 95% of them
● A free trial for seven days that you can download and try
● A subscription service that you need to pay for to use it
● They were mentioned in many famous news sources, like The New York Times, NBC Nightly News, Good Morning America, and Fox News
● They won the 2020 Webby Award for technical achievement
Amazing Things To Know About Robokiller - Robokiller App Review
Features ● Report phone numbers RoboKiller missed If RoboKiller misses a call and you have set up your iPhone’s Settings > Phone > Call Blocking & Identification to let your phone send calls to the app, you can go to your recent calls, slide left, and report the call to RoboKiller. Tap the block/allow icon at the bottom of the screen, then choose the block tab to see your blocked list.
● Call Blocking Unlike your iPhone’s “scam likely” function and the many “do not call” lists you have joined, RoboKiller uses a “smart spam call blocking algorithm.” This technology quickly finds out if a call is spam before your phone even rings. While the National Do Not Call Registry lets some calls go through, this feature works well to block those numbers. Imagine how much peace you’ll feel once your phone stops ringing all the time.
● Answering Bots Think of “answer bots” as those clever people who pretend to be dumb when they answer spam calls to frustrate, annoy, and waste time of scammers. The answer bot from RoboKiller does just that—it answers for you and makes the caller regret it.
The idea is that the more time spammers spend talking to a bot, the less people they can scam. You could even say that this feature protects others! Choose from Ice T, Kermit the Frog, or even the famous Morgan Freeman for your answer bot’s voice, or record your own. The call is then recorded and saved so you can upload it to RoboRadio and listen to telemarketers and the bot having phone chats there.
Sound Recognition
RoboKiller app keeps a “copy” of each robocaller’s unique sound pattern. It matches it with other similar “sound signatures” using its advanced sound recognition feature. What does this mean for you? It means that even if scammers hide their phone numbers, RoboKiller can quickly and effectively stop any phone fraud for all customers who get the same call later.
Appearance The RoboKiller app is attractive and well-designed, with easy-to-find parts, and simple to use. You can choose between dark and light modes; I find that dark mode is better for my eyes. The bottom of the screen has three tabs: recent calls, radar, and settings.
Recent calls show all incoming calls, including missed and blocked ones. The top of this menu has three tabs: all calls, missed calls, and blocked calls. You can see your calls in each category using these. You can get specific statistics in the radar tab at the bottom, such as the number of spam calls RoboKiller has stopped in the last 90 days. On this page, you can also ask RoboKiller to check any phone number to see if it has been added to a spam or robocall list. A live feed of blocked calls from your state is also shown on this screen, along with other interesting information like the number of spam calls coming from your state, the top scammers in your area code, and more.
User-Friendly Features RoboKiller can be set up easily and automatically linked to your phone number. The good news is that the app blocks no one on your contact list, so you don’t have to worry about those calls being cut off.
Using advanced blocking tools, RoboKiller sometimes blocks legitimate numbers that aren’t in your contacts. For example, dental and medical offices. Adding their phone number to your contacts or those numbers to the do not block list can quickly fix this. Overall, this app is very easy to use. It might be difficult for some senior users, but having children or grandchildren set it up once will solve that problem. Once it’s set up, you can start using it.
Other fascinating features Have you ever received calls from numbers that look like yours? That is a psychological trick used by telemarketers to fool you. They think that you’ll be more likely to answer the call if you think the number is familiar. “Neighbor Spoof Blocking,” a feature of RoboKiller, watches out for phone numbers that sound like yours. The data improves as more people use and record calls. The app shows the number of calls it has blocked on your behalf in the past 90 days.
Robokiller How Robokiller Can Help You Stop Unwanted Calls and Messages - Robokiller App Review You can use a robocall blocker like Robokiller to deal with your robocall problem. Using one gives you power over these dishonest companies. Robokiller lets you choose which calls are spam and which are not, allowing you to trust your smartphone again. You can manually block the numbers through the blocklist on your phone, but it might take some time, and you won’t be able to filter new numbers.
● Spam call blocking. Thanks to the call-blocking technology, this robocall blocker can quickly detect incoming spam calls in a split second. Your phone won’t ring if they find a spam call, preventing spammers from getting through.
What’s best? This app has a special feature called Answer Bots. When you turn on this option, bots automatically answer incoming spam calls. You can create your own Answer Bot voice or choose from various pre-made voices, like Kermit the Frog and Ice T. Moreover, the app’s unique audio-fingerprinting technology makes it even more impressive. The device will play back the audio recording of the robocall and compare it to similar fingerprints in its global database.
● Text spam filtering
Not only is call spam annoying, but text spam is as well. This app acts as your SMS protection with its machine-learning algorithms. Once identified, spam mail will be moved to the trash, promotion, and transaction folders. This software offers a lot of extra features. Download the app right away and start a free trial.
Here are some of the main benefits of using RoboKiller:
● Save time, money, and protect your identity all at once. ● Give the telemarketers the payback they deserve. ● The ability to decide which calls are spam. ● Neither your phone number nor your phone must be destroyed.
You contribute to the fight against robocalls by using RoboKiller to block spam and robocalls on your smartphone. You can fight robocalls with robocalls by using RoboKiller. The answer bits from RoboKiller are designed to fight telemarketers and spam callers on your behalf by keeping them on the phone for hours.
RoboKiller was able to drain spammers’ bank accounts and stop them from scamming more people each month by wasting 10,000 hours.
How To Stop Annoying Calls On Android?
Robokiller App Review RoboKiller is an app that can help Android phone and tablet users block unwanted calls. It has the approval of the FTC and Google. RoboKiller has a good reputation on the Google Play Store. It works the same way as it does on the iPhone. It can stop robocalls and spam for sure.
How To Set Up RoboKiller On An Android Device - free RoboKiller app for android
To start using RoboKiller on your Android phone, follow these steps:
● Go to the Google Play store.
● Type “RoboKiller” in the search box.
● then press the magnifying glass icon at the top of your screen.
● Find the app in the search results and select it. Tap the “Install” icon on the screen. The app will start to install.
● After installation, you will see the RoboKiller icon on your home screen. You can use it from there.
How To Use RoboKiller On Android:
A Quick Guide - free RoboKiller app for android The instructions below will show you how to use RoboKiller on your Android phone:
● Open the app after you download RoboKiller to your Android phone.
● Choose the green “Continue” button.
● Enter your phone number on the screen to activate your account.
Now you know how to use RoboKiller and fight robocalls wherever you go!
How To Block Irritating Calls On IOS? - Robokiller App Review The best and most effective way to block robocalls on your iPhone is to use a robocall blocker app from a third party, like RoboKiller. Apple and the FTC recommend apps that block robocalls. This app was made to stop unwanted robocalls and spam calls. The iPhone robocall blocker app RoboKiller is highly suggested for blocking these robocalls and spam texts. RoboKiller is a third-party robocall blocker tool that gives you the best spam call protection, instant caller verification, and blocklist/allowlist features. It also lets you fight back against robocalls with your own robot. You heard that right. The answer bots from RoboKiller are funny recordings that take your spam calls and keep the callers on the line for a while. This way, you can waste their time, money, and confidence.
"How to Download RoboKiller on Your iPhone
To start using RoboKiller on your Apple device, you need to follow these steps:
● Go to the App Store.
● Type “RoboKiller” in the search bar and look for it.
● Select “RoboKiller” from the results.
● Tap on the listing, then choose “Install.”
The app will start downloading and installing on your device. You will see the app icon on your home screen when it is done. Then you can open it and use it.
How to Set Up RoboKiller on Your iPhone
After you download RoboKiller from the App Store, you need to do these three things to use it on your iPhone:
● Open the RoboKiller app.
● Tap on the green “Continue” button.
● Enter your mobile number to activate it.
How RoboKiller Blocks Unwanted Calls - RoboKiller App Review This app blocks only the phone numbers that are on the global blocklist, which is updated every day. You can check the numbers on the Spam Lookup website. The app will not block any unknown calls from your area. You can also unblock any number that this app has blocked by mistake. Just add them to the “allow” list. You can also block any number that you don’t want to hear from again. Just choose a number and add it to your block list.
What Users Say About RoboKiller - RoboKiller App Review If you are not convinced by our explanation, you can read these honest reviews. It has 376.9k reviews on the App Store with a rating of 4.5/5 and 105k reviews on the Play Store with a rating of 4.2/5.
One happy customer said in the first review how effective spam blocking is. Another customer loved the app’s features and was delighted after using it. Another user confirmed the app’s success in reducing robocalls and robotexts. She said it was a great system to be able to make a safe call.
You can find hundreds of reviews online. Most of them are positive, but some also give suggestions to improve the app even more.
Robokiller’s Different Plans and Prices - How Much Do You Need to Pay for Robokiller
● One Month of Protection Plan: $4.99
● The yearly cost for a year of protection plan is $3.33 per month
RoboKiller has two main options for its users, and they both have the same features but different costs. You have to pay $4.99 every month for the Monthly Protection Plan. The Yearly Protection Plan costs $3.33 per month, but you have to pay $39.99 for the whole year. RoboKiller also has plans for businesses with different prices depending on what they need. The prices start from $0.01 per request and go up to $1,299 per month for more advanced services.
RoboKiller gives a free 7-day trial to anyone who wants it. You can stop using RoboKiller at any time during the free 7-day trial without paying anything. But if you don’t want to be automatically signed up for the Monthly Protection plan, you have to do it before the trial ends.
How to remove RoboKiller from iphone?
You have to stop your RoboKiller plan (how to remove RoboKiller from iphone?) if you are not happy with the free trial or if you want to stop paying for the service to avoid more charges from the provider. How to stop the service depends on how you signed up for it:
● Apple App Store (iOS Users) > Subscriptions > RoboKiller > Tap Stop Subscription ● in the Settings app on your iPhone ● After choosing iTunes & App Store, choose your Apple ID. ● Tap RoboKiller under Active apps and choose RoboKiller.com. to stop Subscription.
Our Final Opinion On Robokiller
Robokiller App Review Robokiller How many “spam texts” or “illegal robocalls” do you get every day? If you are like me, that number is probably around ten each day! Robocalls and texts have become more common in the last few years. According to CNBC, 11.6 billion spam SMS were sent in March 2022! It’s not only annoying; it’s scary, especially for more vulnerable people, like older people.
There is a National Do Not Call Registry, but spammers always find a way to get around it, making that list useless. The question is, how do we stop this behavior and successfully block unwanted and unknown callers? There’s an app for it, like everything else in life. Its name is RoboKiller.
RoboKiller App is the best spam call blocking app available, but it’s not the only one on the market. It has been great and worth our yearly price for a few years. There are other apps like it, and some providers, like Verizon, offer their own versions. The best spam call blocking app is still RoboKiller, though I’m sure the others work fine too. We strongly recommend it.
RoboKiller is the best app to manage your phone and deal with your spam problems securely. Many people trust this app to protect them from unknown callers. This app has amazing features that let users decide how and when to block calls and texts. The machine algorithm can learn from user feedback to become more smart and powerful. This is probably the strongest app for stopping spam calls. Scammers will think they are talking to a real person when using this app because it automatically answers and blocks calls.
By installing RoboKiller on your phone, you can get rid of 99% of spam calls and texts, and take back control of your phone. It has been featured on CNBC and praised by Consumer Reports, Wired, The Wall Street Journal, and other publications. Even better, you can try it for seven days without any risk.
Are robocalls and robotexts dangerous? Yes, they are! If you answer or reply to the message by mistake, scammers may be able to access and misuse your privacy—no need to worry. RoboKiller App allows you to block the number and remove spam automatically. With this app, you can make safe phone calls. You can easily access the features of this app by downloading it for free. Use this clever app to protect your phone and your privacy!
RoboKiller App Screen | Adam Palasciano What is the Price of RoboKiller? RoboKiller is very affordable: you only pay $4.99 every month or save 33% if you choose the yearly plan of $39.99 (which makes it only $3.33 a month). This small fee gives you access to all the features we talked about, and you will surely get rid of 99% of those annoying spam calls and text messages. Try it for free for 7 days and then decide if you want to keep the service.
The Final Word Spam and robocalls seem to be a normal part of our daily life. “Do not call” lists clearly don’t work. But with RoboKiller, you can change that in an instant!
My opinion? This app is worth a try if it means you’ll get fewer phone calls every day from those annoying scammers, and get some revenge on them too. If you agree with me, and if you want to stop spam calls and texts right away, download RoboKiller now.