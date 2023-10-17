Rocket Statements Launches Bank Statement Converter to Simplify Personal Finance Tracking

Rocket Statements, a fintech startup, has officially launched its innovative bank statement converter that converts PDF bank statements into easy-to-use CSV, Excel, or JSON formats. This new product aims to help individuals better track their finances and budgets.

"We're thrilled to introduce Rocket Statements to the market," said the founder of Rocket Statements. "Tracking personal finances can be a major pain point for many people. Existing bank statements in PDF format are clunky and difficult to analyze. With our intelligent converter technology, we're enabling users to turn those PDFs into structured, readable data within seconds."

At its core, Rocket Statements is a digital tool that addresses a problem as old as online banking itself: the rigid and non editable PDF bank statement. Any tech-savvy individual or startup founder knows the hassle of manually inputting financial data for analysis or reporting, all because banks have held onto this outmoded format.

Rocket Statements uses advanced machine learning techniques to scan PDF bank statements and automatically extract key information like transaction dates, descriptions, amounts, balances, etc. The extracted data is then formatted into the user's choice of CSV, Excel, or JSON files. This makes it simple for customers to import bank transactions into other apps or services for budgeting, reporting, taxes and more. At the core of Rocket Statements it also has an advanced artificial intelligence engine pilot that drives its industry-leading statement conversion capabilities.

Right from its inception, it's evident that Rocket Statements isn’t taking privacy lightly. A few standout features underscore its commitment:

End-to-End Encryption: This ensures that data, while in transit, remains unreadable to any potential interceptors. By implementing this encryption method, Rocket Statements is adopting a gold standard in data protection.

No Unnecessary Data Retention: Many platforms store user data for prolonged periods, increasing the risk of potential breaches. Rocket Statements, understanding the sensitivity of the information it handles, has embraced a policy of not retaining user data any longer than absolutely necessary. This minimizes exposure and risk.

Whether you need to convert PDF bank statements to CSV, Excel, JSON or other formats, Rocket Statements has you covered. The intelligent converter technology can handle even the most complex bank statement files with ease.

The Rocket Statements bank statement converter is now available on both web and mobile. For more information, visit http://www.rocketstatements.com.