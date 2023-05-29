Ruhan Komandur Emerges Victorious Once Again in AITA National Ranking Singles Tennis Tournament

In a remarkable display of skill and determination, Ruhan Komandur, the talented young tennis player from Bishop Cotton Boys' School, secured his second single’s Championship Title in the AITA National Ranking Tennis Tournament. The 13-year-old athlete has been making waves in the under-14 category, showcasing his exceptional talent and promising future in the sport.
The latest victory came in the form of the Championship series (CS-7) Under-14 tournament held at the prestigious ATB Bengaluru. Ruhan's exceptional performance saw him triumph over Vedant in straight sets of 6-2, 6-2, culminating in a well-deserved trophy. Throughout the tournament, Ruhan displayed unmatched dominance on the court, losing only one set in the entire competition.
The ATB Bengaluru tournament is organized under the guidance of Mohit Mayur Jayaprakash, a former ATP player and India number one player.
This recent triumph marks Ruhan's third title this month, and his second in the singles category. His consistent success across different states and surfaces, including clay and hard courts, further showcases his versatility and adaptability as a player. The under-14 tennis Karnataka’s captain has emerged as one of the most promising young athletes in his age group.
In the previous tournament, the Bengaluru native displayed his prowess by defeating Darsh from Maharashtra in the finals, claiming the AITA championship series trophy in the singles category. Ruhan's stellar performances and continuous growth make him a rising star in the Indian junior circuit.
As he continues his journey in the sport, with his unwavering dedication and exceptional skills, he is undoubtedly a force to be reckoned as he starts to play Junior international tournaments in future.