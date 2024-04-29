Rustom Kerawalla’s VIBGYOR Group celebrating 20 years of educational excellence

The VIBGYOR Group of Schools (VGOS) is a leader in the Indian K12 education landscape, with over 50,000 students, at 36 schools in 13 cities across 7 states. Founded in 2004 by Mr. Rustom Kerawalla, the VIBGYOR Group of Schools completes two decades this year and continues to remain a symbol of excellence in education.

Our Journey

Our journey of excellence in education began with the group’s flagship school - VIBGYOR High in Mumbai. This institution shaped the brand’s vision and also became a catalyst for expansion across various cities in India. Today, the VIBGYOR Group of Schools is present in the states of Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh. It has made an impact and enriched the lives of students from various backgrounds and communities. This Pan-India presence showcases VIBGYOR’S dedication to making quality education accessible.

A Comprehensive Educational Ecosystem

We strongly believe that our diverse and comprehensive educational ecosystem is our hallmark. It helps us standout from the competition and is a sign of VIBGYOR’s continued success. VGOS includes VIBGYOR Kids and VIBGYOR Roots for pre-schoolers and VIBGYOR High and VIBGYOR Rise for primary and secondary learners. This multi-tiered approach ensures a well-rounded educational experience that adapts to evolving needs of parents and students.

Staying ahead of the curve, VIBGYOR Schools offers an extensive range of boards including CBSE, CIE and CISCE along with academic curricular options, matched with NEP-prescribed guidelines as well as best global practices. This allows and empowers students to personalise their educational paths in alignment with their unique aspirations and talents.

We aim to equip learners with the skills to thrive in this dynamically changing world whilst imparting the highest quality of education in a safe and nurturing environment. Our holistic approach to education keeps a learner’s overall growth at the forefront. To implement this, VIBGYOR schools have a robust Sports & Performing Arts curriculum with in-classroom academic learning. This promotes physical fitness and also pushes each child to think and act creatively. Not just that, a healthy combination of academics, sports and arts helps to identify each child’s unique talent, builds confidence and personality development.

A Unique Brand Promise

Our brand promise stands on 3 pillars "Enthuse, Enlighten and Empower”. To Enthuse, where we inspire our students with fascinating learning experiences, To Enlighten, as we guide our students to discover their unique talents and To Empower, where we empower our students for a better tomorrow.

Commitment to the future

The VIBGYOR Group of Schools equip students with 21st-century skills that revolve around 5 Cs - Communication, Critical Thinking, Collaboration, Creativity and Citizenship. Our integrated approach towards learning makes it possible to impart these skills. We holistically combine STEM education, project-based learning, soft-skills development, career guidance and encourage an entrepreneurial mindset. VGOS educators achieve this whilst being mindful of inclusivity, diversity, environmental awareness and community service.

Since online learning resources were already available to VIBGYOR students before the pandemic, this helped us to navigate remote teaching during the onset of a global lockdown. Technology-based immersive tools like AI and VR enable students to overcome geographical barriers and improve learning outcomes, making education inclusive, efficient and adaptive.

Annual inter-school events and programmes like VIBGYOR VIVA, VIBGYOR-MUN and Student Exchange programmes keep our students abreast with global events while promoting cross-cultural learning and understanding. At VIBGYOR Career Counselling Cell (VC3), one-on-one sessions empower learners of grades VIII – XII to make futuristic career choices in keeping with rapidly-changing global education systems and new specialised courses.

As VIBGYOR Group of Schools clocks 20 years and continues to shape the trajectory of education in India, it remains a symbol of innovation and dedication to excellence in the field of education.

Link: https://www.vgos.org/