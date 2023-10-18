Saara launches AI-Powered E-commerce Solutions to Boost Festive Season Revenues

“As AI takes the lead in driving growth for the likes of Amazon and Flipkart this season, Saara’s solutions enable individual online stores to join the AI revolution, resulting in high profits this festive season.”

New Delhi (India), October 17: This year's festive season is set to see the highest-ever participation from e-retail and online sellers have plans to drive up sales and multiply their revenues.

Amid the likes of Flipkart and Amazon using AI to improve user experience, Saara, a leading provider of e-commerce solutions, has introduced three innovative AI-powered solutions for D2C sellers to enable them to make the most out of this festive season.

Saara spokesperson says that the products will empower online sellers to significantly reduce revenue loss caused by returns, improve conversion rates and further lower customer acquisition costs.

With 1000+ online stores onboard, the company also promises that the tools are poised to help 1 lakh+ online sellers and D2C brands increase their revenues by 50% and more.

The festive season accounts for as much as 40% of the yearly sales. During this period, it becomes a challenge to manage a high number of sales, returns, and website visitors' queries while ensuring all visitors become loyal customers. If not managed efficiently, sellers end up with a low ROI, lost opportunities, and lose a significant portion of the revenue they could have potentially earned.

Saara's solutions are designed to address these obstacles, equipping online sellers with the means to thrive in the e-retail sector and maximize every festive season possibility.

“As AI takes the lead in driving growth for the likes of Amazon and Flipkart, Saara’s solutions enable individual online stores to join the AI revolution, resulting in high profits this festive season”, says Sachin Garg, Founder & CEO, of Saara.

Inspired by a customer and seller-focused strategy, the solutions include returns reduction & automation software, an AI & ChatGPT-powered virtual sales assistant (sales bot), and a customer acquisition and joint loyalty platform.

Saara’s AI-Powered E-commerce Solutions: