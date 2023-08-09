Sachin Salunkhe Honoured with 13th Bharat Ratna Dr. Ambedkar Award by 14th President of India, Ram Nath Kovind

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 9: Sachin Salunkhe, a renowned entrepreneur and investor, was awarded the 13th Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Award 2023 for his significant contributions to the Indian business community. The award ceremony, held in Mumbai, was graced by the presence of the honourable 14th President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, who presented the award to Mr. Salunkhe in recognition of his exceptional business success across various ventures.

Mr. Salunkhe's innovative and entrepreneurial spirit has led him to establish a diverse portfolio of successful business ventures across multiple industries, including companies like Coffee & More, Super Galaxy Sports, Edge Aviation and Blackhat Sydicus. His ventures have not only been profitable but have also had a positive impact on society. Sachin Salunkhe's own business ventures, such as Coffee & More and Super Galaxy Sports, are examples of his commitment to sustainability. Both these ventures prioritize sustainable practices, such as using locally sourced ingredients, implementing eco-friendly measures, and promoting environmental awareness.

"I am deeply humbled and honoured to receive this prestigious award," said Mr. Salunkhe. "This recognition is not just for me but for all the hardworking individuals who have contributed to the success of my ventures. It motivates me to continue striving for excellence and making a positive impact on society through my business ventures."

The Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Award is one of the highest honours given in India for excellence in various fields. It recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to the development of the country in various domains, including social, economic, and cultural.

Mr. Salunkhe's exceptional achievements in the business world have earned him a special mention in the esteemed Forbes Magazine. He has also been recognised with several honours, including the prestigious Maharashtra Ratna, Gaurav Shri Samman, Rashtriya Abhiman Puraskar, and Indian Entrepreneurship Award 2023.

The 13th Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Award is a well-deserved recognition of Mr. Salunkhe's business acumen, innovative spirit, and unwavering commitment to excellence. Aspiring business people and investors can draw inspiration from him, and future generations will do the same, thanks to his legacy.