The Best Safe Non GamStop Casino Sites for UK Players in 2023 (December)

Welcome to our in-depth article with reviews for safe non GamStop casinos in 2023. These gambling sites can offer a thrilling yet secure experience for all players interested in the casinos not on GamStop network.
● Golden Genie - Best-In-Test Casino
● Golden Pharaoh - Best New Casino
● Seven Casino - Best for VISA/MC
● Betti - Free Spins on Registration
● Party Spinz - Offers 5000+ Slots
● Bubbles Bet - Casino of the Month
● Spin Time - Best Deposit Bonus
● Bet Coco - Low Minimum Deposit
● Palm Casino - Top UK Casino 2023
● Joka Bet - Top Non-Gamstop Casino
● Golden Lion - Best Mobile Casino
● Non-Gamstop - Best Live Casino
When we evaluate the best casinos not on GamStop for the UK market, the process is thorough and meticulous in covering all aspects that matter to you as a player. Here's a breakdown of the key features we have tested and reviewed:
Game Selection and Quality
We delve into the variety and quality of games offered by the casino. We also ensure there are popular and engaging titles, including those offering free spins and progressive jackpots.
Bonuses and Promotions
Our team examines the types of bonuses that are available, especially focusing on welcome offers, free spins, loyalty programs, and regular promotions. We also evaluate the fairness of these offers, to make sure that they provide real value to players.
User Experience
We test the casino interface and the overall user experience of all platforms. This includes the ease of navigation, the on-site security, mobile compatibility, and the general aesthetic of the site. A seamless and enjoyable user experience is crucial, especially since many online casinos compete in this area.
Safety and Security
We rigorously check the security measures in place at the casino. This includes data encryption, secure payment methods, and the overall reliability of the casino. We also look into the casino's history and reputation among players.
Customer Support
We review the availability and responsiveness of the support team through test questions, including live chat, email, and phone support. We also test the helpfulness and knowledge of the support staff.
Payment and Withdrawal Options
We assess the variety of secure and popular payment and withdrawal methods. This includes the speed of transactions and any associated fees.
Fair Play and Licensing
Even though non Gamstop casinos might not hold UKGC licenses, we still check and make sure that they have other licensing or regulations by trusted authorities. We also look at the fairness of their games, often through their use of Random Number Generators (RNGs).
Responsible Gaming
We evaluate the casino's commitment to responsible gaming. This includes the availability of self-exclusion tools, links to support organizations, and any other features that promote safe and responsible gambling behaviors.
Golden Genie - Casino of the Month: Great for Visa/MC payments, low minimum deposits, and a deposit of £20 and play with a £100 bonus + 100 free spins
Golden Pharaoh - Best New Casino: Super quick registration, low wagering requirements play with a daily cashback + a first deposit bonus of 400% up to £2,000 + 100 Free Spins
Seven Casino - Best Overall Casino: Safe and trusted casino, fair bonus terms and 5000+ slots with 200% bonus up to £250 + 10% cash back
Betti - No deposit bonus casino: Solid card transactions, safe and secure and get 50 free spins on registration
Party Spinz - Registration Free Spins: Signup in just 5 clicks, play thousands of Jackpot games with a 20% VIP cashback and 200% bonus up to £1,000 + 50 free spins
Bubbles Bet - Most Trusted UK Casino: Wide selection of payment methods, offers Sports, Racing, and Casino with a 150% welcome bonus up to £200
SpinTime - Brand New Casino: Register in less than a minute, high withdrawal limits, play with daily cashback and a 250% welcome bonus up to £250
Joka Bet- Best for Crypto: Popular among UK players, low minimum deposits and great promotions including a casino welcome bonus of 100% up to £500
Bet Coco- Best for VISA/MC: Steady deposits with CC, great sportsbook and always hidden free spins offers and a 100% bonus up to £100 for new players
Palm Casino - Best Live Games: Fast registration, high withdrawal limits, great VIP program and deposit £20 and play with £100 in bonus
GoldenGenie non gamstop casino
Brand new Golden Genie Casino offers a comprehensive gambling platform with a wide range of games, robust customer support, and a secure gaming environment.
While the casino has many positives, such as the variety of high-quality games and 24/7 customer support, the country limitations may be a drawback. However, if you can access the casino, it promises a diverse and engaging gaming experience overall.
● Games in both instant play mode and download.
● Live chat is available 24/7.
● A sleek mobile casino experience.
● Toll-free customer support number.
● Proven fair games.
● Live dealer games, including Vivo.
● 96-hour pending period for withdrawals.
Established in 2023 and operating under the Curacao license, at Golden Genie Casino you can enjoy a variety of games from Rival and Betsoft, with support for English and French.
As a diverse crypto casino, Golden Genie also offers traditional payment methods like MasterCard, Neteller, Paysafe Card, Visa, Skrill, and Bitcoin.
The currencies supported include Australian dollars, Euro, British pounds, US dollars, and South African Rand. Your withdrawal limit is set at USD 2,000 per week.
Golden Genie Casino has over 150 games, including a wide variety of video slots. Notably, Rival’s exclusive I-Slots and several jackpot games are available.
If you're into traditional games, you can enjoy variants of blackjack and roulette, as well as Red Dog and Baccarat.
For Video Poker enthusiasts, popular games like Aces and Faces, Deuces Wild, and others are at your disposal. The casino also offers specialty games like Keno, Sudoku, and scratch games for a diverse gaming experience.
The live casino allows you to experience the thrill of playing against live dealers, adding an authentic touch to your gaming experience.
Moreover, the Golden Genie mobile casino is fully optimized for both iOS and Android devices, ensuring a seamless gaming experience on the go.
Your needs are well catered for with Golden Genie's strong emphasis on customer support and security. The support team is available 24/7 through live chat, a toll-free number, and email.
The casino uses advanced technology to ensure the safety of your personal and financial details and the games are tested for fair gaming using a random number generator.
Golden Pharaoh not on gamstop UK
Golden Pharaoh Casino is a modern online gambling site with many games, attractive bonuses, and the convenience of crypto transactions.
The lack of phone support and restrictions in certain countries might be a downside, but the overall package is quite appealing, especially if you're a fan of slots and live games.
Pros:
● Welcome bonus, reload offers, and cashback promotions.
● Accepts many cryptocurrencies.
● A wide range of games for you to choose from.
● VIP bonuses and loyalty gifts.
Cons:
● No hotline for direct phone support.
General Information
Golden Pharaoh Casino, which came online in 2023, operates under a Curacao license. It has a modern, user-friendly platform with a simple yet elegant design.
The casino supports currencies like USD, EUR, and BTC and offers a variety of deposit methods including Bitcoin, MasterCard, and Visa Card.
The minimum deposit is €10.00, and the minimum payout is €25.00, with withdrawal limits of €500 within 24 hours and €5,000 per month. The payout processing time ranges from 1-5 days.
At Golden Pharaoh, you have access to a vast collection of games, including jackpot- and Megaways slots, scratch cards, aviator game, tables, video poker, and video bingo.
Popular slot machines like Gonzo’s Quest, Jackpot Rango, Razor Shark, and Vikings are available. Enthusiasts of classical games can enjoy Jacks Or Better Multiple Hands, Pinocchio, Paco and the Popping Peppers, and more.
The live tables section, powered by providers like Pragmatic Play Live and Evolution, offers a variety of games and tables, including different versions of Roulette, Baccarat, and Blackjack.
You're welcomed with a generous bonus package at Golden Pharaoh. The first deposit offers a 400% bonus up to €1,000, and similar bonuses are available for your next four deposits. Additionally, there are reload offers and a special cashback offer for Bitcoin users.
Customer service includes live chat, contact form, and an email address, ensuring your queries are addressed professionally. While there's no dedicated mobile app, the website is mobile-friendly, allowing you to play directly on your iOS or Android device.
Party-spinz casino non gamstop
Fair bonus conditions, and efficient customer support make Party-Spinz one of the best non Gamstop UK casinos. The casino could benefit from more creativity in the loyalty program and a wider range of jackpot slots but overall a top ten online casino.
Pros:
● Generous bonuses.
● Cashback bonus for live dealer games.
● Over 2,900 real money games.
● Extensive sports betting options.
Cons:
● Low withdrawal limits.
General Information
Party-Spinz is an online casino not on Gamstop that launched in 2023 under a Curacao license. They have a massive collection of over 4,400 games from top developers like Evolution Gaming, NetEnt, and Pragmatic Play.
They offer a range of currencies including EUR, BTC, ETH, and USDT, and supports various deposit methods like Visa, MasterCard, and cryptocurrencies. The minimum deposit and payout are set at €20, with a monthly withdrawal limit of €5,000.
Bonuses and Promotions
Your first three deposits at Party-Spinz can earn you up to €1,750 in bonus, plus free spins on selected slot games. Additionally, using the mobile website grants you access to exclusive offers and more free spins. The VIP program at PartySpinz rewards loyal players with benefits like cashback, faster payouts, and personalized offers.
Games
At Paty-Spinz you'll find a vast array of slots, including popular titles like Super Wild Race and Genie’s Riches. For fans of classic games, there's a range of table games like roulette, blackjack, poker, and baccarat. The live section offers high-quality board and card games, along with exciting shows.
Customer Service and Payment Methods
The customer service is available 24/7 via live chat and the casino supports email communication. For deposits and withdrawals, you have a variety of payment options, including traditional methods and Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptos.
Transactions are limited to €5,000 per transaction, and withdrawals are typically processed within 24 to 48 hours, with instant processing for cryptocurrencies.
Mobile Casino
The mobile website of Party-Spinz allows you to access your favorite games anytime, anywhere. It's not only fast-loading but also offers special bonus offers exclusive to mobile users.
Jokabet top non gamstop casino UK
Jokabet Casino offers you a diverse and extensive gaming experience with a good selection of games and unique promotional activities. While the limited payment options might be a drawback, the favorable bonus conditions make it an appealing choice amongst non Gamstop casinos.
Pros:
● A large portfolio of classic casino games, live dealer tables, and betting.
● Prominent game developers, ensuring quality and variety.
● Legitimate & trustworthy e-gaming license.
● Fair bonus conditions.
Cons:
● The range of payment methods is quite limited.
● Betting bonuses are not available.
General Information
Jokabet is a relatively new online casino that offers you a rich selection of games including traditional games, jackpots, slots, live activities, and betting events.
Like many other casinos not on Gamstop, it is licensed by Curacao, ensuring a trustworthy gaming environment. The website is available in English and Spanish, catering to a diverse audience.
The gaming section features thousands of games from about 90 renowned providers like Pragmatic Play, Play’n Go, and Evolution.
The slots section alone boasts around 650 titles, including popular games like Book of Dead and Gates of Olympus. If you prefer classic games, there are about 350 options, including various forms of blackjack and roulette.
The live casino section is equally impressive, with around 400 games powered by top providers. Additionally, the betting section covers a wide range of events, allowing you to bet on your favorite sports.
Your journey at Jokabet starts with a sweet welcome package that includes a 100% bonus up to €150 and 250 free spins on your first deposit.
Subsequent deposits also offer bonuses, though without free spins. You can also benefit from cash-back and rake-back offers, which give you a portion of your losses or bets back.
Unique features like mini-games, Tournaments, and Missions add extra layers of excitement and opportunities to win. However, the absence of regular weekly offers and crypto promotions might be a downside for you.
The casino supports a limited range of payment methods, including credit/debit cards, Mifinity, and cryptos like Bitcoin and Ethereum.
The minimum withdrawal amount is set at €50, which might be slightly higher than average. The maximum withdrawal limits are €2,500 per day, €7,500 per week, and €15,000 per month, which should be adequate for most players.
Seven Casino not on gamstop
A notable name among online casinos not on Gamstop is Seven Casino. Launched in early 2023 it has quickly made a mark in the online gambling world with an extensive game library, boasting over 2,900 games. It's particularly appealing to UK players looking for the best non Gamstop casinos.
Pros:
● Over 2,900 games including popular slots and classic games.
● Generous welcome bonuses and promotions.
● Cryptocurrency payments.
● Great live dealer games.
● A user-friendly interface that makes navigation easy.
Cons:
● No dedicated mobile app.
● Customer support is not available 24/7.
General Information and Key Features
Seven Casino, licensed by Curaçao, is a casino not on Gamstop for players seeking a vast array of online casino games. The casino hosts games from over 20 software providers, including big names like Play'n GO and NetEnt. The live casino section is a highlight, offering a real-life gaming experience with professional dealers.
This is a typical Bitcoin casino where cryptocurrency is the primary payment method, with BTC, Ethereum, and Tether among the many options. It is a convenient choice for crypto users but might limit those who prefer traditional banking methods. The minimum deposit is €25, which is reasonable, but the casino could benefit from offering more diverse payment options.
In this aspect, Seven Casino shines with a welcome bonus among the best in non Gamstop UK casinos. The welcome package totals €7,500, spread across the first four deposits, with a reasonable wagering requirement. Additionally, there are weekly deposit match bonuses, providing ongoing incentives for regular players. However, it's worth noting that there are no specific free spins offers.
The casino's vast selection of games includes a wide range of slots and traditional games. Slot titles like "The Dog House" and "Book of Dead" are popular choices among players. The live casino section adds an extra layer of excitement, replicating the experience of a physical casino.
While Seven Casino excels in its game offerings and bonuses, its payment options are limited to cryptocurrencies, which might not suit all players. The user experience is generally positive, with an easy-to-navigate interface, although the lack of a mobile app is a notable omission.
Betcoco Casino not on gamstop
As one of the top online casinos not on GamStop, BetCoco offers you a unique opportunity to enjoy a variety of online casino games.
As a gambling site, BetCoco is making its mark, especially among UK players looking for sites not on GamStop. While it's still new and growing, BetCoco Casino could be your gateway to exciting wins and a fresh casino experience.
Pros:
● Cryptocurrencies for betting and casino.
● Live chat support is available 24/7.
● An extensive selection of games.
Cons:
● A brand new online casino and not yet proven.
General Information
BetCoco Casino, a fresh face in the world of online casinos, provides both sports betting and casino gambling products, making it a versatile choice for your gaming needs.
If you're a fan of slot games, you'll find plenty to enjoy here. As a new player, you can take advantage of a welcome bonus that includes a deposit bonus and free spins. This bonus is a great way to start your journey at one of the best casinos for the UK.
BetCoco is a casino not on Gamstop, which means they offer more flexibility compared to many UK casinos. However, always remember to check the terms and conditions, especially regarding the minimum deposit and withdrawal limits.
BetCoco is licensed by Curacao and has a secure gambling site. However, as a player, your safety and fair play are paramount, so always read the latest information about the casino and terms before signing up.
Mystake Casino not on gamstop UK
The extensive selection of online games, fast withdrawals, and robust customer support make MyStake a top-choice gambling site for many UK players.
The minimum deposit and withdrawal limits are reasonable, and the welcome bonus adds extra appeal. If you're looking for reliable casinos not on Gamstop, MyStake could be your next favourite.
Pros:
● Fast withdrawals of winnings.
● 24/7 live chat support is available.
● An excellent selection of games.
Cons:
● Limited responsible gambling tools.
General Information
Established in 2019 and licensed in Curacao, this dynamic online casino not on Gamstop offers a vast array of games and instant play experience.
You can deposit using various methods including Visa, MasterCard, Maestro, Bitcoin, Skrill, Neteller, and more. The casino supports Euro, USD, and several cryptos. Withdrawal limits are set at EUR 7,500 per week and EUR 15,000 per month.
Games and Slots
At MyStake you will have access to over 4000+ slots and casino games from top providers like Betsoft, GameArt, and Evolution Gaming. Whether you're a fan of traditional classic games like Blackjack and Roulette or prefer the excitement of video poker, there's something for everyone. The live dealers section is particularly immersive, with games hosted by real dealers.
Bonuses and Promotions
You'll be pleased with the welcome bonus and other promotions available at MyStake Casino. Furthermore, MyStake offers free spins, deposit bonuses, and more to enhance your gaming experience. As a casino not on Gamstop, this is a great choice for UK players looking for unlimited gambling.
Customer Support and Responsible Gambling
MyStake Casino ensures you're well-supported with 24/7 live chat in multiple languages. While the responsible gambling tools are somewhat limited, you can set account limits and self-exclude if needed.
Spintime Non Gamstop Casino
SpinTime Casino offers a secure and enjoyable online gaming experience, especially for those seeking slots at the non GamStop casinos. The welcome bonus terms are also competitive compared to the other sites not on GamStop. The minimum deposit requirement is reasonable, and the potential for big wins makes SpinTime a gambling site worth exploring.
Pros:
● A fantastic selection of slots and jackpot slot games.
● Customer support is available 24/7 via live chat, phone, and email.
● Strong security measures.
Cons:
● Limited variety of traditional games and video poker.
● No third-party audits of games.
General Information
Established in 2010, SpinTime operates under the Curacao license and offers both download and instant play options for maximum convenience.
The casino supports English, German, Italian, Spanish, and French. For transactions, they accept ClickandBuy, Payz, Neteller, Visa, and Skrill, and deals in Euro, GBP, and USD. The withdrawal methods include ECO Card, Neteller, Use My Wallet, and Skrill, with a pending time of 4-5 days.
Slots & Other Games
At SpinTime the focus is on slots, especially the innovative i-slots from Rival. You can immerse yourself in over a dozen i-slots, each weaving a unique tale while offering the chance for substantial wins. Additionally, you can enjoy over 30 other video slot machines and three-reel slots, each featuring unique elements and generous free spins.
While slots are the main attraction, SpinTime also caters to table game players. You can play single- and multi-hand blackjack, pai gow poker, casino war, red dog, roulette, and more.
The video poker selection, though not extensive, includes high-quality variations like Jacks or Better and Deuces Wild in both single- and multi-hand formats.
Customer Support and Security
The experience is backed by responsive customer support, available 24/7 through live chat, email, and phone. SpinTime also ensures that your personal details are safe with 128-bit SSL encryption and stringent verification procedures.
However, it's worth noting that they don't display any third-party game inspection seals, but the reputation of Rival software should reassure you of fair play.
non gamstop Betti Casino
Like other non Gamstop casinos in our list, Betti offers a fresh and engaging experience for all types of casino players. The innovative reward system and strong customer support make it a compelling choice among the competition.
While they may have some limitations, such as being a new player in the market, the unique features and commitment to player satisfaction make Betti a noteworthy option.
Pros:
● Over 1,800 games.
● Unique Karma Shop reward system.
● Fast and professional customer support 24/7.
● Simple and user-friendly navigation.
● Commitment to responsible gambling.
Cons:
● Lacks the established reputation of older casinos.
● Limited promotional offers.
General Information
Betti Casino has quickly gained popularity in 2023. They operate under the Curacao eGaming license and offer a wide range of payment options, including Apple Pay, Visa, Mastercard, Mifinity, Bank Transfer, Bitcoin, and Ethereum, with a minimum deposit of €10. The withdrawal limits are set at €2,500 for Mifinity and €5,000 for Bank Transfer, Bitcoin, and Ethereum.
Games & Slots
With an extensive collection of over 1,800 online casino games, from top providers like Big Time Gaming, Evolution, and NetEnt, Betti is the best non Gamstop casino choice for games.
The slots section is particularly impressive, featuring over 1,000 titles with various themes and mechanics, such as Megaways and cascading symbols. Popular slot games like 'Gates of Olympus' and 'Eastern Emeralds Megaways' are part of this rich collection.
Betti Casino also has a variety of classic table game options, although they are less numerous than slots. The live casino games section, powered by Evolution Gaming and Pragmatic Play, provides an immersive experience with games like blackjack and roulette.
Unique Features and Promotions
The innovative features at Betti is a treat, like the Karma Shop, a unique reward system that offers you real-time rewards based on your 'luck factor,' with options to exchange points for real money, free spins, and luxury items.
The welcome bonus includes a 100% match of up to €100 on your first deposit, enhancing your initial experience. Additionally, the Drops and wins promotions and special bonus features provide opportunities for extra wins and excitement.
Customer Support and Responsible Gambling
Betti has customer support through email and live chat 24/7. The casino also demonstrates a strong commitment to responsible gaming, offering tools like deposit limits, time-outs, and self-exclusion options, ensuring a safe and enjoyable gaming environment.
GoldenBet has a rich selection of games, an extensive betting section, and a user-friendly mobile platform. The strengths in game variety, payment options, and accessibility make it a compelling choice for UK players and those seeking sites not on GamStop.
Pros:
● Non GamStop Casino, accessible to all UK players.
● Fast withdrawal times (0-3 days).
● Licensed by Curacao.
Cons:
● Lacking horse races for betting.
General Information
GoldenBet Casino, a promising brand in the non Gamstop casinos category, was launched in 2022. It holds an offshore Curacao license, allowing it to operate without the stringent UKGC rules. This feature makes it an attractive option, especially for UK players. The casino supports payments via MasterCard, Visa, and Bitcoin, with a minimum deposit of €20. The wagering requirement is set at x35.
Games
GoldenBet Casino lets you indulge in a plethora of slots, including titles like Book of Santa and Demi Gods II. For those interested in traditional games, the casino offers various versions of poker, roulette, blackjack, and baccarat. Additionally, the site hosts online bingo games, providing a comprehensive gambling experience.
Sports Betting
As a gambling site not on GamStop, GoldenBet also features a sportsbook section. While it doesn't offer horse racing, you can bet on a wide range of other sports, including football, snooker, MMA, and esports. The sportsbook section is particularly appealing for its extensive event coverage and dedicated bonuses.
Mobile and Live Casino Games
GoldenBet Casino ensures a seamless mobile gaming experience without the need for a dedicated app. You can access most games and features directly through your mobile browser. The live dealer section is robust, offering live versions of popular table games and unique live shows like Monopoly Live and Mega Wheel.
Payments and Withdrawals
The casino supports credit card deposits. Withdrawals are processed quickly, typically within 0-3 days, and the site employs SSL encryption for secure transactions.
Palm's strengths lie in an extensive game selection from top vendors, generous promotions, and a modern, user-friendly website. While they don't offer a VIP program and have a low monthly withdrawal limit, Palm Casino remains a top 10 choice for those looking for the best non Gamstop casinos in the UK.
Pros:
● A large selection of games.
● Great promotions including a brilliant deposit bonus.
● Both traditional currencies and crypto payments.
Cons:
● Low monthly withdrawal limit.
● No VIP program.
General Information
Palm Casino was launched in mid-2023 and operates under a Curacao license. It offers a multilingual platform in languages like English, French, German, and more.
The casino has games from popular software providers, including NetEnt, BetSoft, and Yggdrasil Gaming, with a diverse selection of games. Palm Casino accepts Visa, Mastercard, and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin. The withdrawal limit is capped at €/$ 10,000 per month.
Games and Online Slots
At Palm Casino, the selection includes a mix of traditional table games like roulette and blackjack, immersive live experiences, and a large quantity of online slots.
The slot games selection is particularly noteworthy with a selected variety of themes and gameplay styles. However, to fully explore all of the games, you will need to sign up, as unregistered players have limited access.
Bonuses and Promotions
As a top 10 casino not on Gamstop, Palm Casino is offering an impressive EUR 10,000 welcome package for your first five deposits.
While there's no sign-up free spins bonus, the casino compensates with weekly deals and a 10% cashback offer, enhancing your chances for big wins.
Banking and Withdrawals
Using cryptos at a non Gamstop casinos ensures the fastest cashouts, while bank transfers may take up to five days. The maximum withdrawal limit might be a consideration if you're aiming for large wins.
For those seeking flexibility and a variety of crypto options, BigWins is a great non Gamstop casino choice. However, the limited customer service hours and potential deposit fees are aspects to consider.
Pros:
● Lightning-fast withdrawals.
● Covers all major cryptocurrencies.
● Live chat is available for immediate assistance.
Cons:
● Deposit fees may apply.
General Information
BigWins is a crypto casino established in 2022, fully licensed and regulated by the Government of Curacao. The casino supports instant play, live casino games, and mobile-enhanced gambling.
You can deposit and play using all major cryptos like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, and many more. We could not find a withdrawal limit at the time of writing this review, but should be stated in the terms & conditions.
Payment Information and Options
At BigWins, you can deposit and withdraw using more than ten different cryptocurrencies. The minimum deposit starts at €10, while withdrawals start at €20.
The casino aims to process your withdrawals quickly, usually within a few hours, and once approved, they are paid instantaneously. However, be aware that deposit fees may apply to some methods.
Customer Support
For any assistance, you can contact the customer support team. Live chat agents are available from 8 am to 8 pm CET. Outside these hours, you can email them for support. There's also a comprehensive FAQ section covering various topics including bonuses, deposits, and withdrawals.
Games
BigWins has thousands of online slots, table game variations, and interactive live dealer games. You'll find the latest Bonus Buy and Megaways titles, jackpot games, and many more. The providers are well-known names like Pragmatic Play, NetEnt, and Evolution Gaming.
If you're into table games, there are plenty of variations, including Blackjack, Baccarat, Poker, and Roulette. The live dealer section includes games from providers like Evolution Gaming and Ezugi, offering Live Blackjack, Live Roulette, and more.
Responsible Gambling
BigWins Casino offers various tools to help you control your gaming, including deposit limits, loss limits, and self-exclusion options. If gambling negatively impacts your life, the casino provides options for self-exclusion and a self-assessment test.
Magic Win Casino has a great bonus offer and can offer a fully secure online gambling environment. In many aspects, they provide a gambling experience on par with the best non GamStop casinos, making it an excellent option for UK players.
Pros:
● Attractive welcome bonus including free spins.
● UK Casino not on Gamstop.
● Both games and sports betting.
● Mobile-friendly casino experience.
Cons:
● Lacking some betting events and sports.
General Information
Magic Win, launched in October 2022 and licensed in Curacao, is a haven for players looking for the best non-gamstop casinos and betting with one account. They also have one of the best bonus offers of 400% on your first deposit plus 120 free spins.
The minimum deposit is set at €20, and a quick withdrawal processing time of 0-3 days. This online casino accepts credit card payments and many popular payment methods.
Your Casino Experience
Magic Win is an online casino not on GamStop with a high standard of game variety and quality, rivaling traditional casinos.
The sportsbook section is a significant draw for non Gamstop betting enthusiasts, offering a range of options on popular sports, including football and basketball. However, it's worth noting that some smaller events and sports were not yet available when we tested.
Bonuses and Promotions
The welcome package at Magic Win are particularly generous with impressive deals on your first five deposits, ranging from 100% to 400%. While we did not see any no-deposit promotions, the existing deposit bonuses, including free spins, provide substantial value.
Mobile Gaming and Live Casino
The mobile casino experience is seamless on any smartphone or tablet without the need for a dedicated app. The live dealer section is equally impressive, featuring high-quality live dealer games available 24/7.
Payments and Security
Magic Win Casino supports credit card payments and ensures all transactions are SSL-secured. Despite being a non GamStop UK casino, it upholds high security and safety standards.
With an extensive game selection, generous bonus offer, and commitment to security, Superb.bet earns a top 10 placement amongst our non Gamstop online casinos. However, the lack of (official) rewards for loyal players is a big drawback.
Pros:
● Collection of over 3,000 games.
● Huge Bonus of up to €6,000.
● Non GamStop Casino for UK players.
● Mobile-friendly platform.
Cons:
● High wagering requirements for bonuses.
General Information
Superb.bet has quickly become a popular choice among UK players in 2023, especially for those looking for a non GamStop casino.
They have an impressive selection of over 3,000 casino games, slots, table games, and live table options. In short, an ideal destination for players seeking that fresh and exciting sensation at online casinos.
Games and Experience
The Superb.bet platform features popular slot games from NetEnt, Betsoft, and many more. If you're a fan of table games, you'll find various versions of roulette, blackjack, and baccarat. These table games are also available live for action-packed streaming.
Bonuses and Promotions
The welcome package of up to €6,000 and 600 free spins is impressively generous and perfect for getting a head start with some extra funds. However, be mindful of the high wagering requirements attached to these bonuses.
While the casino lacks official information about specific promotions for loyal players, the vast game selection and initial deposit bonus make up for this.
Payment Methods
This casino has a lot of different payment methods, including traditional bank cards and cryptos like. The minimum deposit and withdrawal terms are fair, accommodating players with different budget sizes.
Security and Licensing
As an online casino not on Gamstop, Superb.bet operates with a reliable Curacao license, the casino employs advanced security measures like SSL encryption to protect your personal and financial information.
With an attractive deposit bonus, a wide range of payment options, sports betting events, and extensive game selection, NonStop made the top 10 best non Gamstop casinos in our reviews.
Pros:
● Comprehensive Sportsbook for UK players.
● Great value bonuses.
● Transactions in GBP.
Cons:
● No telephone customer support.
● No dedicated Android or iOS app.
General Information
NonStop Casino was established in 2022 and licensed in Curaçao, they offer a huge bonus of up to 7,000 GBP on your first deposit. The site supports payments in GBP, USD, and EUR, with a minimum deposit of 25 GBP and a maximum withdrawal limit of 50,000 GBP. Withdrawal times are up to 3 business days.
Games
With a massive library of over 4,000 games, NonStop online casino offers Megaways Slots, Bonus Buy, Classics, and Jackpot Slots. Popular titles like Starburst and Gonzo’s Quest are of course available.
In addition to slots, there's a live dealer section with table games, and specialty games like Lotto and Scratch Cards are also part of the mix.
Sports Betting
At NonStop you can bet on over 20 sports, including football, rugby, cricket, and many more. The sportsbook offers competitive odds and live betting options, though live streaming isn't available for the majority of events. You can also enjoy virtual sports betting and live horse and greyhound race betting.
User Experience and Mobile Casino
The website is user-friendly with a neat layout and futuristic design. While there's no dedicated mobile app, the site is fully adaptable to mobile devices.
Promotions and Bonuses
NonStop Casino stands out with an eye-catching sign-up bonus and promotions. New players can claim up to 7,000 GBP over the first five deposits. There are also daily cashbacks, free spins, and many other promotions.
A casino not on Gamstop is a gambling platform that has chosen to not register with the UK's GamStop scheme. This means they offer an alternative for UK players who wish to play outside this network.
Yes, there are several reputable casino sites not on Gamstop that offer a safe and enjoyable gaming experience. Most of these have licenses from other authorities, robust security measures, and a wide range of fun online gambling experiences.
Absolutely. UK players can access and play at non GamStop casinos. These sites provide an array of virtual games and are popular among players looking for options outside the GamStop network.
Many online casinos not on GamStop offer free spins as part of their welcome bonuses or promotional offers, allowing players to try out slot games without risking their own money.
Non GamStop casinos often offer similar, and sometimes even broader, game selections compared to other casinos. They also provide unique bonuses and promotions not found in GamStop casinos.
While the best non GamStop casinos offer alternative tools for responsible online gambling, it's important for players with problems to consider their options carefully to stay in control of negative habits.