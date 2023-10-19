Sagar Productions Ltd. purchases the epuja.com domain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 19: Sagar Productions Ltd., which recently got NCLT approval to amalgamate with ePuja Websolution Pvt Ltd (EPWSPL), India’s first spiritech company (technology in spirituality), today announced it has purchased the www.epuja.com domain. The company operated through its domain www.epuja.co.in, thus far.

Mr. Chetan Merchant (Co-founder and MD of EPWSPL) added, “It was important for us to do so at some point in time. With the recent NCLT approval of our amalgamation into Sagar Productions Ltd., we anticipate a pickup in the pace of our efforts and hence thought this would be an appropriate time to purchase this domain.

While the regulatory process has taken time, we have utilized the time to strategize and initiate discussions with relevant target audience to propel our future growth. With the amalgamation process now behind us, we can pace up these activities. Other than the Pujas and temple guided tours that we currently offer, we also intend to venture into e-commerce for spiritual products like Rudraksh, Gemstones, Puja Samagri, Yantra etc. Other than having a universal appeal, a .com extension has higher credibility and offers full privacy protection features, not to mention the better search engine optimization that this extension offers. India is possibly the only country in the world that is so religiously diverse and spiritually dynamic. As a community, we tend to lean towards spirituality at all times, thereby making spirituality virtually a recession-proof industry. This has helped us navigate extremely difficult times like COVID, and we have managed to sustain ourselves without assuming any debt in the company and being bootstrapped.”

“While the industry is debated to be anywhere between $40-60 billion, it is highly unorganized and characterized by small, fragmented local players. With technology having proven to consolidate market shares, expand reach, offer convenience, and bring down costs in established industries like education and medicine, it was only natural for us (at EPWSPL) to have technology integrated into our service offerings as well. We hope and intend to work towards assuming the pole position in helping consolidate the spiritual services space. With the last 4 years devoted to building content (network) and getting a handle on engagement and fulfillment-related issues, we are now looking at aggressively scaling up the business. After concluding a tie-up with India’s largest travel portal recently, we are now looking at tying up with health insurance companies, matrimonial sites, job portals, and fertility clinics (the users of all these portals are potential customers for our offerings). Not only that, we are also actively evaluating various marketing initiatives to gain visibility and launch its content in regional languages as well.

