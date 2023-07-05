Santoku Knives Reviews: Japanese Santoku Knives For Sale In United Kingdom & USA

Santoku Knives Reviews: The Haarko santoku knife is a very sharp and useful tool for the kitchen. It is made with old and new ways of making knives. The Haarko is a good Santoku kitchen knife made of the best materials. It has a metal handle that fits your hand and a hole in the blade for easy control. This is a great thing to have in the kitchen.
Haarko is mainly used as an extra cutting tool for slicing, cutting, and dividing hard-to-cut foods like fruits, vegetables, fish, and meat. The sharp blade makes cooking safer and easier. A sharp blade needs less force to cut, and it stays sharp for a long time, according to the maker. Avoid slipping the blade while cutting.
Haarko is a Japanese Santoku-style kitchen knife. It's made of metal. This is a different and attractive choice for the usual all-purpose kitchen knife. Haarko knives are mostly used for chopping and preparing foods. It's a mix of Western and Japanese knives good for cutting meat, seafood, vegetables, and sticky foods. Haarko is a smaller, lighter, and more simple kitchen knife than traditional ones. The maker says that this kitchen knife is made of high-quality metal. Experts who make blades by hand made it, as they say.
Materials and Parts of Santoku Knives
The Haarko knife has these parts:
The knife: Made of Japanese metal for better quality and lasting longer.
Its wood handle gives safety, comfort, and ease.
Experts who make blades by hand used famous high-end Japanese metal to make perfect and lasting knives. Making each knife by hand needs many steps, work, time, and careful testing.
Technical details
Flat blade with a straight front edge and a curved back edge that has no pointed tip.
No thick part.
Balanced weight.
A cutting knife with a thinner blade for finer cutting.
Lighter to hold.
Edge on both sides - Flat surface ground to form a knife edge exists on both sides.
Has a Granton edge for non-stick performance.
Metal- sharp-edged material.
The angle of the curve is 68 degrees.
252 grams/ 0.5 pound in weight.
Width – 8 inches.
Sharp Edge Length – 6.3 inches.
The wood is used for the handle.
The blade and handle length is 28cm (11 inches).
Features of Santoku Knives
Handle: Haarko knives have a strong metal blade with very sharpness. The handle is attached to these metals only after going through a hard 138 steps. Its sharpness helps easy cutting. Haarko Santoku knives have strong blades that can handle high levels of stress, unlike many weak kitchen knives. You can chop your vegetables, fish, and sticky food exactly and quickly.
Index finger hole: The use of an index finger hole for exact control is a special thing of Haarko and Huusk knives. The index finger hole makes sure full control of your chef knife to prevent hurting yourself. Chefs like sharp knives for easier and faster cutting even though it has a downside. You can hurt your fingers if you are not very careful. Haarko knives added an index finger hole above the handle of the Santoku knife blade to solve the problem. Put your index finger in the hole before using the knife every time.
Oak wood handle for a firm hold: The hairdo knife has a special texture that makes it fit well in any hand, without sliding. It is safe and easy to use. The Haarko knife is small enough to fit nicely in your hands. Avoid moving it too much when you use this knife.
Lightweight: You can carry and use it easily because it is not heavy. The Haarko knife is light and portable. It gives you joy anytime.
Sharp and strong blade: Some knives stay sharp and do not rust or break. The makers of Haarko knives thought that a kitchen chef knife should be simple and good. The Santoku knife works very well because it has a high-quality Stainless Steel blade and a strong oak handle, giving sharpness and lastingness.
Easy to use: You have more control than with dull knives and it is safer to use. You will not cut yourself by mistake, squash your food, or cut unevenly.
Comfortable Design: The hole in the blade has enough space for comfort. The curved handle and blade give balance for a strong hold and easy cutting. Haarko knife has a grip design like a handshake.
Haarko knives keep their sharpness for a long time. The Japanese steel blade is very sharp for cutting any food. You can make it sharper. You will learn how to take care of the blade as you read on.
Why Should You Buy a Haarko Knife?
Is Haarko's Santoku Chef Knife 2021 review worth it?
Haarko knives review says that they made a knife that can do many things to make cooking more fun. Haarko knives are good for homes that want to make nice meals.
A Haarko chef's knife is 10 inches long and made by hand from a mix of carbon steel and stainless steel, serving as a kitchen knife that can do anything. Haarko has a sharp point with a sloping curve. The hairdo knife cuts with a rocking motion because of the curve.
When you cut with a haarko knife, you move the blade from its tip to heel in a rocking motion as the thing you want to cut is in the middle. Different parts of the knife touch the cutting board all the time when you do this. A Santoku knife does not work like this.
It is easier to prepare food when you use this chef knife. You spend less time getting ready and more time enjoying cooking. If you like cutting vegetables, having a good chef's knife made for this can make you happier.
Another benefit is feeling proud of owning it. A well-made chef's knife can make your cooking better by helping you get ready properly. The Haarko chef's knife stays sharp because of the quality of steel used to make its blade.
When you take good care of your Haarko knife, its very sharp blade makes cutting and chopping easier and more comfortable. Dull knives need more force to use. They slow you down. The Japanese haar ko knife does not crush the soft cells around the cut.
How to Take Care of Your Haarko Knife
You can make your Haarko knife last longer by taking good care of it, including cleaning, sharpening, and storing it.
Cleaning
Use a clean, soft towel to dry your hands after washing them. Don't use machines or scrubbers to wash the knife, as they damage the oak handle and make it dull faster.
Sharpening
Sharpening makes the knife blade's angle better. You may want to sharpen your Haarko knife while using it for some reasons. They include:
Knives will get less sharp over time, no matter how often you use them, so be careful. A less sharp blade is more dangerous because you need to push harder when you cut, which can make the knife slip and hurt you.
Cutting with a less sharp knife can also change the way your food looks and tastes because it damages the cells.
Cutting with a sharp knife is more fun than with a less sharp knife.
How do you make your Santoku knife sharper?
To make a Santoku knife sharper, use a wet stone. Wet stone sharpening is better than other ways. Using a metal rod may damage Japanese knives because they are made of thin but strong metal. Use your wet stone like this:
Put wet stone in water until it sinks.
Hold the knife at the right angle and use the rough side first.
Move the knife smoothly up and down the stone.
Cover the whole blade, from edge to handle.
Do the same thing on the other edge because the knife has two sides.
Do the same thing on the smooth side of the stone.
Clean and dry the knife well.
Storage
Keep Haarko knives away from bugs in a wooden box or block.
Should You Buy Haarko Knives?
Yes, Haarko knives are worth the money because they are high-quality Japanese knives. Our editors and many people online agree with this.
They are known all over the world, including in the USA, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and many other countries in the west and east. Haarko kitchen knife is sharp, long-lasting and cheap. It has a special hole for your index finger for perfect grip and control of the knife. Haarko very sharp blade lets you cut thin and fine slices.
A good chef's knife can make cooking easier for professional chefs and home cooks who find it hard. Let your feelings, choices, and current needs help you choose your chef's knife. Our editorial team tried and found Haarko knives good and reliable. Many people like the Haarko knife, so you will probably like it too.
Santoku Knife How to Use Guide
You don't need to be an expert to use Haarko. Make sure you take the Haarkon knife out of the box when you get it. Then you can use it right away. The hairdo knife is very sharp, so be careful when you hold it. Clean and keep the knife in a safe, dry, and clean place like any other normal knife after you use it.
It doesn't have a special way to store it. You don't need to make the haarko knife sharper often. This knife stays sharp for a long time and doesn't lose its edge easily.
Keep Santoku Knives in a block or rack to make them stay sharp. Haarko Knives come in great packaging. Make sure you put knives back in their box.
Use the hole for your index finger for better control and accuracy.
Always cut down; don't move the knife back and forth when you cut!
Don't push hard when you use the haarko knife. You don't need force; it's a sharp, exact tool.
Don't move sideways when you cut.
How to Take Care of a Haarko Santoku Knife
Do:
Use the hole for your index finger for better accuracy and handling.
Clean the blade well to avoid food getting stuck in holes.
Wash and dry the Santoku knife quickly after every use.
Cut fast using downward chops.
Don't:
Don't push too hard when using a Santoku knife. You don't need hard pressure - it's an exact, sharp tool.
Haarko is not safe for dishwasher. It may affect the quality of the knife.
Avoid rust by keeping the knife dry.
Don't move the knife back and forth while cutting.
How can I get Haarko knives?
You can order the Haarko knife from the company's site and pick from different ways to pay without any danger to the buyer.
Cost
One Santoku Knife is $39.
Two Santoku Japanese Knives: $59
Three Santoku Handmade Knives: $79
Haarko Santoku Knives, set of 4: $85
Santoku Knives - Final Thoughts
Haarko makes the best Santoku knives in the market today. They are useful for both professional and home cooks. The price is low.
The makers are now offering a half-price discount. You can get yours on the official site. A 60-day refund policy is given if you're unhappy with the product.