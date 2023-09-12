Sarwa referral code is BWLH7A65 to Sarwa referral code is BWLH7A65 to get $50 as signup bonus on investing $2500

Hey, I use Sarwa to manage my investments in the stock market. Sarwa takes the hurdles out of investing, while helping me maximise returns at a risk I’m comfortable with. Give it a try https://www.sarwa.co/invite/BWLH7A65
Sarwa referral code is : BWLH7A65
Sarwa referral code is BWLH7A65 to get $50 on signup when you invest USD 2,500 with Sarwa in their first 3 months.
Sarwa is an all-in-one investment and personal finance app. Whether you prefer a hands-off investment, real-time trading of stocks, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, or you want to save and grow your cash by 3%, Sarwa is your one-stop shop. With Sarwa Invest, Trade, Crypto, and Save, all your investments are covered.
Investing has never been easier. With Sarwa, you can sign up in a few minutes and transfer with zero cost from a local U.A.E AED account. There are no lock-ins and no entry or exit fees.
Looking for a hands-off investment to make your money work? With Sarwa Invest, we build you a globally diversified portfolio of Exchange-Traded Funds across assets, that reflect your risk profile and values. Once your account is funded, we take care of the rest from dividend reinvesting to portfolio rebalancing.
Create an account on Sarwa platform through web or app from here Playstore | App store
Enter name , email and password and mobile number
Enter enter sarwa referral code : BWLH7A65
Referral reward is only valid in sarwa invest and sarwa save.
Sarwa referral code is “BWLH7A65” to get $50 as signup bonus. The Referral program described below is only applicable to Sarwa Invest and Sarwa Save.
Refer a friend to Sarwa, and both of you will receive a $50 bonus in your Sarwa accounts!
What are the steps?
If you are an existing Sarwa client, share your referral code or link with a friend to use during the sign-up process. The code/link can be found on your Sarwa account.
Your friend must meet the minimum investment requirement (2,500 USD) within 90 days of opening their account. (This can be done via a one-time transfer or multiple transfers)
The referral bonus will be added to both of your accounts within 30 days of the requirements being met.
Kindly refer to the below for further instructions.
Trade in US Stocks & ETFs: With Sarwa Trade you can easily invest in companies you believe in. Sarwa Trade delivers self-directed trading of thousands of U.S. stocks and ETFs.
Buy Cryptocurrency : Sarwa also provides you the ability to buy and sell your favorite cryptocurrencies with Sarwa Crypto.
Sarwa save with 3% return : You can also put your cash to work, with Sarwa Save. Earn 3% interest on your cash (variable based on the Federal Funds Rate), a rate that takes on most rates. All with no lock-in period and no management fees.
BIG ON EDUCATION: Learn and stay informed with our articles, videos, and workshops with Q&A sessions. We also feature community heroes that have had unconventional paths to success to inspire your own with My Sarwa Story.