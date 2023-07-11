Satsport May Change the Game for the Indian Sports Gaming and Betting Industry

New Delhi (India), July 11: One of the most popular products of Satsport is Satsport, where sports enthusiasts from around the world have the option of live-streaming sports matches while also making a decent profit by wagering on the matches.
Amassing 1 million users since its inception in 2019, India’s first certified sports betting exchange, Satsport, may be changing the game for online sports gaming and gambling in the country.
For starters, Satsport gives away a 300% first and second deposit bonus to the players just starting out. There are 30+ premium sports to wager on the platform - from the most popular sports like Cricket, Football, and Tennis to Table tennis, Water polo etc. In addition, there are 150+ live casino games and up to 50 live card games dealt by real dealers, and up to 50 exclusive slot games.
What does it mean for India’s sports and betting industry, though?
First of all, Indian laws are in favour of the fantasy sports and betting industry. The Public Gambling Act of 1867 makes it illegal to run or be in charge of a public gambling house. However, the games included in this act are given the term, “games of chance”.
The Supreme Court of India has ruled that even games like rummy or poker need skill and acumen and hence are not considered games of chance. The same goes for online cricket or football.
As a result, companies such as Satsport are encouraging people to play sports online for entertainment, put their bets or wager on matches based on knowledge and skill. Satsport, however, is not just limited to gaming but also combines online streaming of matches, apart from making available an array of options for its user base.
Satsport’s comprehensive product range
The concept behind Satsport was to fulfil the requirements of average gaming and gambling enthusiasts. Founded by industry veterans with years of experience and an understanding of what a gaming enthusiast looks for, the idea was to revolutionise online gaming and gambling in the safest, most secure and easiest way.
While fantasy sports are not new in India, it hasn’t been as popular here as in the West. Considering this, Satsport launched Satsport Fantasy, where users can predict the outcomes of matches in real-time during an online championship or league.
Satsport News, on the other hand, brings sports news, updates and player bytes throughout the year to keep users engaged. The platform has also sponsored important championships. For instance, in August 2022, Satsport News was roped in as the official national team sponsor of the Sri Lanka Cricket Team for the Asia Cup.
Satsport’s football roster
Another step towards becoming a comprehensive sports platform, Satsport has roped in star footballers from India. Satsport Sports handles footballers Anirudh Thapa, Amey Ranawde, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Sunil Chhetri, Ashique Kuruniyan and Dalima Chibber, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Sandesh Jinghan.
The future of sports betting
“Team Satsport sincerely believes that the future of sports betting in India is bright and promising. With the law body restructuring itself and updating itself with the modern times, Satsport has faith that the passion that Indians have for sports and the thrill from responsible gambling will make for a very promising future for the gambling industry,” said a Satsport representative.
Satsport Group has a licensed presence in Europe, Curacao, Belize, Cyprus, Africa and parts of Asia. The company has international tie-ups with associations and multinational teams.