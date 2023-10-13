Savaari's Royal Ride - Dive into the Heart of Mysore Dasara

As the monsoon clouds recede and the skies clear up over the historic city of Mysore, there's a palpable excitement in the air. This isn't just the transition of a season, but the heralding of Dussehra, a grand festival steeped in legacy and tradition. Mysore Dussehra, locally known as 'Dasara', isn't just a festival; it's an emotion, a legacy passed down through the ages by the illustrious royals of Mysore. As the day progresses, the city becomes a living theatre of traditions.

However, the sheer magnetism of Dasara means that Mysore is bustling, to say the least. Locals and tourists alike jostle for the perfect vantage point, hoping to capture a fragment of the magic. Navigating the city during this time can be daunting, even for the most seasoned traveller. Enter Savaari. With 17 years of experience in the travel industry, Savaari has become the go-to for ferrying tourists eager to witness the grandeur of Dasara. It's your insider guide to Mysore's best-kept secrets. Savaari’s chauffeurs know those hidden vantage points that many overlook, allowing you to experience the procession in its full glory, right from the comfort of your car.

No more jostling with crowds, no more waiting in endless traffic jams. With Savaari, you get a front-row seat to the spectacle from your car, ensuring an experience that's both intimate and grand. Savaari unfolds the reasons why one must truly be a part of this magnificent spectacle.

1. Travel back in time to the history of Mysore

Mysore Dasara isn't just a festival; it's a journey through time. The celebrations have a rich tapestry that spans over half a millennium, taking you back to the era of the Vijayanagara kings and the Wadiyars. The legends associated with Dasara, such as the victory of Goddess Chamundeshwari over the demon Mahishasura, are not just tales but reflections of the region's deep-rooted beliefs. The very name "Mysore" is derived from "Mahishasura", making the festival an intrinsic part of the city's identity. The festivities commence with the king's ceremonial bath, leading to the unveiling of the Golden Throne in the Durbar Hall—a symbol of the Wadiyar legacy, displayed exclusively during Dasara. Visiting Mysore at this time is a journey into its rich heritage and the rituals that make this festival legendary.

2. Behold the Majestic Jumbo Savari Procession

The Jumbo Savari is the crowning jewel of the Mysore Dasara, drawing spectators from all corners. Originating from the palace grounds, each year's procession brings with it new themes and narratives. The governor, alongside a representative of the Wodeyar royal family, inaugurates the parade promptly at 2:00 p.m. A mesmerizing ensemble of elephants, artists, musicians, diverse fauna, classic cars, and vivid floats embark on their journey from the palace, weaving through Mysore's arterial roads.

The procession, starting from Mysuru Palace and culminating at Bannimantap, is a sight to behold. The lead elephant, adorned in vibrant textiles and gleaming gold, carries the radiant Goddess Chamundeshwari in a golden howdah, weighing an impressive 750 kilograms. As dusk approaches, the luminous torches at Bannimantap signal the continuation of the festivities.

3. Experience the Electrifying Torch Light Parade

As darkness envelops the city, Bannimantap transforms into a realm of light and precision. Officers, with torches ablaze, march in impeccable harmony, their flames piercing the night. The Maharaja, in his regal equestrian attire, graces the parade grounds on horseback, receiving salutations from his military contingents. The evening is further elevated by captivating equestrian displays, adrenaline-pumping motorbike stunts, and a spellbinding laser extravaganza. As the event concludes, the nostalgic anthem of the erstwhile Mysore state, rendered by the military band, fills the air.

4. Revel in the Radiance of the Illuminated Mysore Palace

As twilight descends, the Mysore Palace is set aglow. One of the most awaited moments during the ten-day Mysore Dasara festival is the nightly illumination of the palace, bedecked with close to 100,000 light bulbs, illuminating the surroundings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. The festival features a diverse range of cultural and religious performances that showcase the dance, music, and rich culture of Karnataka, all taking place in the magnificent backdrop of the illuminated Palace.

5. Soak in the Cultural Extravaganza

Mysore Dasara is a melting pot of cultural events. The Dasara exhibition, a bustling hub of arts, crafts, and trade, offers a glimpse into the region's artistic prowess. Traditional Dasara wrestling showcases the city's age-old martial traditions, while the flower show is a riot of colors with a myriad of floral arrangements. There are also workshops, seminars, talks and lectures, food fests and handicraft expos which are held on the sidelines of these fests. These events unfold across varied venues, including the majestic Jaganmohan Palace, the historic Town Hall, the melodious Veena Sheshanna Bhavan, and the artistic haven of Kalamandir.

6. Relish Culinary Delights

No festival is complete without its array of delicious foods, and Mysuru Dasara is no exception, especially after long hours of watching the procession. During Dasara, the city's culinary landscape is further enriched with exclusive dishes that are a must-try. Huli Thovve, a traditional gravy delight, and Kosambari, a refreshing South Indian salad, become festival staples. Sweet enthusiasts can indulge in Rava Kesari, a saffron-infused semolina treat, while Pal Payasam, a creamy milk and nut dessert, rounds off the festive menu, often served as prasadam. For those craving an authentic South Indian thali, Hotel Dasaprakash is the place to be. And when it comes to desserts, Guru Sweets on Sayyaji Road is a must-visit, especially for the iconic Mysore pak that the city is renowned for.

7. Make Memories with Easy Navigation

Mysore, during Dasara, is a labyrinth of events, celebrations, and eager spectators. Navigating through this maze can be daunting. But with services like Savaari, it's a breeze. With seasoned chauffeurs who know Mysore like the back of their hand, you're always in the right place at the perfect moment. From prime spots for the Jamboo Savari to close encounters with majestic elephants, Savaari is like having a local guide by your side. Tap into the Savaari app, and let the authentic Mysore Dasara experience unfold effortlessly. With Savaari, every moment in Mysore becomes a cherished memory.