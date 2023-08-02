Savvy Buyers Drop Aptos and Bitcoin for Tradecurve, We Find Out Why.

Calling all savvy investors! It's time to ditch Aptos (APT) and Bitcoin (BTC), and make way for the ultimate game-changer: Tradecurve. With high growth potential and innovative strategies, this new platform is the preferred choice for those who seek substantial gains. You must join the elite ranks of investors, and unlock a world of extraordinary opportunities!
But first, let’s explore what’s happening in the current crypto space.
>>Register For The Tradecurve Presale<<
Aptos (APT) developers are looking for upgrades; the token trades at $7.65
Group of the Aptos (APT) core development team is seeking resources for platform upgrades. They aim to make it seamless for users to trade on Aptos (APT) blockchain. One of the improvements that users have noticed is enhanced gas usage for Aptos (APT) trading.
It has also resulted in increased code commits over the Aptos (APT) blockchain. These code commits show the developers' contributions to a certain Aptos (APT) project. It also implies that no efforts are being made for Aptos (APT) from public GitHub repositories.
Currently, Aptos (APT) is trading at $7.65, a 0.04% rise in the day. Analysts suggest Aptos (APT) will show 78% bearish sentiment but will reach $7.98 by July's 1st week.
Bitcoin (BTC) development gets funding, yet the token drops by 0.29%
The Bitcoin (BTC) blockchain has been showing interest in making development progress. To help the platform, Jack Dorsey, announced donating $5 million in funding to the Bitcoin (BTC) community. Brink, a research and development-based project for Bitcoin (BTC), said that SmartSmall, Jack's public LLC fund, will obtain $1 million each year for the following five years. In fact, the first $1 million donation has already been sent by Jack for Bitcoin (BTC). The funding website declared that fund donors are 100% supporters of the Bitcoin (BTC) protocol.
However, the platform hasn’t been performing in terms of price. Currently, Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at $30,626.28, a 0.29% drop in a day. Experts predict Bitcoin (BTC) to dip by 1.15%, and trade at $30,127 by July first week.
Tradecurve may reach $1 sooner than anticipated
Tradecurve serves as an advanced hybrid infrastructure model, and an Ethereum-based DeFi provider that combines the strengths of both CEX and DEX. In fact, DeFi is highly dependent on the Ethereum protocols, accounting for 58% of crypto industry's TVL.
Tradecurve’s platform ensures top-tier liquidity, lightning-fast order execution, minimal delay, seamless trading without slippage, and the power to manage your portfolio securely. Unlike its peers like Coinbase, Tradecurve offers a unified platform for trading all derivatives on a single account. Traders can utilize their crypto assets as collateral, and link their trading account to the crypto wallet. Users can get started with just an email, and unlock a seamless trading journey.
TCRV, the platform's native token, is currently valued at $0.025. The token is gaining momentum, and will reach $0.029 at the beginning of its next presale stage. With influential whales accumulating the token, TCRV is on the path to remarkable growth and the potential to reach $1. Don't miss out on this potential blue-chip gem, projected to experience a 100x surge post-launch. Secure your spot in the presale by signing up today.
For more information about the Tradecurve (TCRV) presale:
Website: https://tradecurve.io/
Buy presale: https://app.tradecurve.io/sign-up
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Tradecurveapp
Telegram: https://t.me/tradecurve_official