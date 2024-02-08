Scaler School of Technology’s Industry-Driven Approach to Empower Aspiring Engineers

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 8: The technology sector in India is growing exponentially, bringing a shift in the teaching and learning experience with the launch of new-age platforms and programs. However, the traditional education system continues to stick to its usual outdated curriculum that centres around theoretical knowledge being fed to the students without teaching them actually relevant job skills. Of the 16 lakh engineering graduates entering the job market in India every year, only 16% end up finding a job, out of which 80% are computer science jobs. Only 2% of these computer science graduates actually find a job that pays more than 8 lakhs a year. A vast majority of graduate-level institutions are not focusing on providing the technical know-how or the expertise needed, creating a lot of problems for aspiring job seekers when they step into the real world.

Innovations in the technology sector demand that aspiring job seekers be up to date with the latest technologies. Despite the rapid technological advancement in the last few years, the faculties and professors at traditional graduate-level institutes and colleges don't have any industry exposure or understanding of how tech is being applied on the job to build products and apps. Due to this, there is a shift among students, they are open to experimenting with newer opportunities available to them thanks to the boom in edtech and allied sectors. Students and parents are increasingly shifting their focus from conventional institutions to exploring undergraduate programs that offer a more industry-centric approach, enhancing their skill sets and capabilities.

To counter the traditional methodology of teaching, the Scaler School Of Technology (SST) came into play. Scaler School of Technology comes with a 4-year residential undergraduate program in computer science that offers its students an efficient and effective curriculum and a skill-focused program that caters to the needs of the tech industry. Unlike its traditional counterparts, SST offers an industry-driven curriculum which is created in association with top industry leaders. The program offers specialization in new-age, in-demand technologies like Data Science, Machine Learning, Algorithmic Trading and competitive programming. Delivered in three phases, the first 18 months of the program will focus on mastering computer science fundamentals by building pedagogy with real-life cases, followed by a 1-year paid industry internship with leading technology companies and one-on-one mentoring by industry veterans.

During last year, the admissions saw an intake of 54,000 registrations for just 191 seats, and the selection rate stands at an exclusive 2-3%. Last year’s batch had 60+ students who had offers from prestigious institutes like IITs, IIITs, NITs, IISCs and others. This choice is a testament to the distinctive offerings and unique value proposition that Scaler School of Technology provides. Students choosing SST are not only selecting a premier institute but also choosing a learning environment that offers practical skills and a holistic approach to learning. The preference for SST indicates a growing awareness among students of the need for an industry-relevant education to make them ready for the evolving job market. This shows students opting for quality education that can transform their careers.

Currently, early intake for the next batch is in process, and the batch will commence in August 2024. For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/3RN1ttB