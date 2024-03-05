Scan, Pay, and Win: Flipkart's Interactive Ad Campaign Offers Free Rewards!

New Delhi (India), March 5: Get ready to shop, pay, and earn rewards - all in one app! Flipkart has launched its own UPI, officially entering the market with its brand-new Scan & Pay UPI feature.

To celebrate this launch, Flipkart is pulling off a unique and potentially record-breaking marketing campaign. Its latest print ad is titled: "Is this the world's most expensive ad?" Intrigued? Here's why:

● Every time someone scanned the ad and registered for Flipkart UPI on the same day, they received 10 FREE SuperCoins. These coins offer various benefits, starting from just ₹1.

● It means each scan costs Flipkart approximately ₹10. So, the more people scan, the higher the cost for Flipkart!

But Flipkart isn't fazed. The company has even included a crossword puzzle in the ad, showcasing the diverse range of things scanners can buy using Flipkart UPI, from groceries to electronics. Plus, they can use it for online shopping on Flipkart and recharges or bill payments within the app.

The challenge is on! Flipkart invited India to participate in this interactive marketing experiment.

● Scan the QR Code and register for Flipkart UPI on the same day to claim 10 FREE SuperCoins.

● The more scans they receive, the more expensive the ad becomes for Flipkart. But for scanners, the rewards keep growing!

So, how expensive will India make this ad for Flipkart?

#FlipkartUPI #ScanAndPay #MostRewardingUPI