ScapesMania Navigates Towards Listing After $6M Presale Achievement!

ScapesMania’s presale swiftly finished with an impressive $6.125M. Notably, this amount came entirely from the crowd/retail contributions, without support from big companies or major funds.
The project has rallied over 60,000 enthusiasts, reflecting strong community confidence in its potential. Thousands of supporters across the globe cannot be wrong!
In an insightful AMA session, ScapesMania's CEO revealed details about the upcoming TGE scheduled on PancakeSwap from February 26th to March 9th. Once it happens, the token will become available for purchase without a mandatory pre-sale vesting period.
ScapesMania isn't about buying during the presale and selling after listing, although it could be a viable option for traders seeking faster but smaller returns. Instead, it's about the project's systematic development through the means outlined in the project’s White Paper – namely, strategic marketing efforts, aiming to reach new price highs over time.
After the listing, you can buy tokens at an attractive price and without presale limitations. Based on presale rules, holders select a vesting period from 3 to 36 months, with the first unlock not happening until after a 3-month waiting period.
Source: The Official ScapesMania Telegram Community
So, joining the project post-listing is a prime opportunity for picky crypto enthusiasts who seek projects with high growth potential. Getting involved right after listing offers a favorable entry point and a chance to diversify your portfolio. You'll also ride the wave of innovation and have a say in a project operating in a booming niche earlier.
Curious about what lies ahead for $MANIA? The ScapesMania team has crafted a detailed plan to amplify benefits for holders.
Buying $MANIA tokens isn't just about holding onto them. ScapesMania offers ways to keep you involved, like token buyback, burning, and staking. Plus, with DAO governance, everyone gets a say in the project's direction in the billion-dollar industry.
From 4 billion $MANIA tokens, a whopping 320 million or 8% are allocated for community rewards.
What’s more, the token’s utility is exceptional, making it different from meme coins that mainly depend on trends and hype. In the midst of the ups and downs seen in many cryptocurrencies, $MANIA offers a potentially promising way to diversify your portfolio. Standing at the forefront of the GameFi wave with its innovative gaming-centric concept, ScapesMania is destined to the moon!
Don't want to miss the listing date? Stay connected with ScapesMania by joining the community and subscribing to listing alerts. Head down to the official website, fill out the form on the home page with your email and Telegram profile link, and you won't miss a thing.
During the above-mentioned AMA session, ScapesMania's CEO discussed the project's plans. The team is about to go into full-scale development, which requires a lot of time, effort, and expertise. ScapesMania actively attracts talent by partnering with experienced game development studios and assembling an in-house product team.
After the presale concluded and the last token was purchased, the relentless work on the project began. Make sure to join the community channel and stay updated on the development progress!
Source: ScapesMania’s Whitepaper
The CEO also outlined the development strategy, which includes hypothesis development, market testing, analysis, and refinement. Focusing on ongoing improvement, this approach has already proven effective.
In a world where GameFi dominates, ScapesMania leads the way. This one-of-a-kind ecosystem caters to both casual gamers and crypto enthusiasts. Players enjoy immersive gaming experiences without needing crypto knowledge, while token holders can influence the ecosystem's direction through DAO governance, regardless of their gaming activity.
As the GameFi niche grows, with projections to reach $90.51 billion by 2031, ScapesMania strategically aligns with market demands. These promising prospects, particularly amid the current market conditions, indicate a bright future for ScapesMania.
Don't miss out this time - get your wallet ready, subscribe for updates, and become part of what could be a once-in-a-lifetime project.
Stay updated for the listing and remember: it’s just the beginning of the journey!
Site: https://scapesmania.io/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ScapesMania
Telegram: https://t.me/scapesmania