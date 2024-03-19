Secure Your Digital Journey: Master UPI Payments with Bajaj Pay UPI

While UPI incorporates robust security features, it's essential to be vigilant and follow these practices to ensure the safety of your transactions:

●Never share your UPI PIN This includes bank officials, friends, family, or anyone else. Your UPI PIN is like your ATM PIN and should be always kept confidential.

●Be wary of phishing attempts: Phishing emails, messages, or websites can try to trick you into revealing your UPI PIN or other sensitive information. Avoid clicking on suspicious links or downloading attachments from unknown senders.

●Download the UPI app from official sources: Avoid downloading UPI apps from third-party sources, as they may be malicious. Always use your bank's website or the app store.

●Update your phone's software: Regularly updating your phone's operating system and UPI app helps patch any security vulnerabilities that could be exploited by hackers.

●Set a strong screen lock: Use a strong password, PIN, or fingerprint/facial recognition to lock your phone's screen. This makes it more difficult for unauthorised individuals to access your UPI app in case your phone is lost or stolen.

●Report suspicious activity: If you notice any suspicious activity in your UPI account, such as unauthorised transactions or attempts to change your PIN, immediately report it to your bank.