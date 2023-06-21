Seek To Have A Healthy Lifestyle? A full-Body Checkup can make it all easy.

As a part of preventive healthcare, it is essential for people to get their full-body checkups done at regular intervals to keep track of their health and well-being.
There could be innumerable factors that might be responsible for the several illnesses and sicknesses that people suffer from, especially in today’s day and age, where immunity levels are dropping, and new viruses are on the rise. It must also be noted that after the pandemic, people’s health has severely deteriorated, and many underlying diseases have risen out of nowhere to make things worse. This is when people realize the importance of getting a full-body health checkup done at regular intervals.
This test is essential for keeping track of one’s health and well-being, where it helps people detect early signs of varied health issues and lead people toward the best treatments to be followed thereafter to better their overall health. You, too, seek to have a healthy lifestyle? Then, a full-body checkup can make all of this easy.
• A Full-body checkup?
A full-body checkup is a comprehensive health checkup that should be the #1 on every person’s priority list. It is an annual physical/medical exam for evaluating the overall health and assessing the risks of developing various diseases. Hence, the checkup includes a series of tests and screenings for checking a person’s cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar, and other vital signs.
• What is included in a Full-body checkup?
It is a part of preventive healthcare and is necessary for assessing the overall conditions of the body’s organs and systems to provide an analysis of their health and functioning. It typically includes an assessment of the body’s essential organs like the heart, kidney, liver, and lungs. For the same, a person must observe an overnight fast, usually for 10-12 hours before the checkup in the morning. It also includes getting urine and blood tests.
Some of the major full body checkup tests at Apollo 24/7 include –
1. Vitamin D Total
2. Vitamin B12
3. Complete Blood Count (CBC)
4. Lipid Profile
5. Urine Routine
6. HbA1c
7. Glucose Fasting and PP
8. Thyroid profile (T3, T4, TSH)
9. Liver function test (LFT)
10. Kidney function test (KFT)
• Who is recommended a Full-body checkup?
A full-body checkup is recommended for people of all ages and especially those who have a history of chronic diseases, who excessively smoke, drink alcohol or have a sedentary lifestyle. Additionally, those approaching middle age or have reached it and all senior citizens must get the checkup done to assess the risk of developing age-related health issues.
• Benefits of a Full-body checkup.
To keep track of your health and well-being, a full-body checkup can prove to be highly beneficial. Below are a few benefits of the same.
1. Keeps health on track: Full-body checkups allow people to early detect, track and manage any health issue. Hence, getting the checkups done can help people keep their health on track.
2. Delays/manage genetic conditions: Many genetic disorders are inherited and can be found in the family history, like diabetes, heart diseases, etc. Regular health checkups can help in monitoring the progression of these conditions and also help in managing them.
3. Early detection: Early detection through full-body checkups can lead to early diagnosis, allowing doctors to know the signs and indications and decide the course of treatment further. People often are unaware of certain illnesses and even life-threatening diseases at an early stage, and so a full-body checkup can lower the risk before they worsen.
4. Saves money: They say precaution is better than cure. Full-body checkups can be done at a nominal amount and can let people know about health issues and conditions much early, helping them to cure at an early stage. Symptoms showing much later can result in bigger medical bills.
5. Leads to quick recovery: Full-body checkups offer an insight into organ functions and body health. They lead to early detection and diagnosis and also aid in the management and recovery of several health conditions.
Apart from resorting to full-body checkups that are easily available at Apollo 24/7, people must also take steps towards maintaining a good diet plan and regular workouts and exercise for overall good health and well-being.