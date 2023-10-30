Seeker’s guide to Serenity - Why We Are Who We Are is a textual healer. Here is how

New Delhi (India), October 30: We often lead our lives chasing goals, milestones, or things – be it education, success in career or business, raising families, or clearing bucket lists. In the process, we are always hankering for more, one goal followed by the next, followed by another one. We rarely reflect why we are doing what we are doing. Also rarely questioning ourselves if that is what we are meant to do. A herd mindset, coupled with omnipresent social media keeps pushing us for more. In our chase, we eventually become a bundle of negative emotions – fear, anger, worry, frustration, anxiety, guilt, and much more. What this book does brilliantly, is to untie these bundles by offering complete clarity about our true self.

In today’s ‘pressure cooker’ times, Why We Are Who We Are is a text that helps us release all the bottled-up steam and helps us discover our true calmer, and aware self. The author’s approach though is very different. This is not a feel-good, positivity-laced potion that gives you a sugary-sweet happy feeling about the self. Rather it’s a strong dose like a shot of coffee that lights you up, provided you are willing and open to change.

It’s likely to be an intense process but an extremely valuable one if you are a committed reader and stay soaked in the experience of this book. This is also likely to be a deeply reflective process as one understands the karmic mandates that need to be fulfilled, in order to achieve the higher purpose of our individual lives.

A methodical and direct approach is what makes this book appealing. It’s relatively short at ~240 pages but can take you weeks to go through as you digest, relive, and ruminate over the content, one chapter at a time. Each of the three sections in the book has a definite objective. The first explains the real purpose of our lives, leading to a better understanding of our human roles. The second focuses on different soul types, basis predominant personality traits. The author offers a completely new perspective – decoding individuals as soul types with specific karmic mandates attached to each. The last section is like the ‘dos and don’ts’ of life, where the author lists characteristics of high-frequency and low-frequency souls. This section also talks about an interesting concept about soul states, the ones that reflect our natural and unnatural selves.

Why We Are Who We Are starts off by disbanding our conventional understanding of life. We realize that the prevalent understanding of life and self is largely superficial. The early chapters help us understand our most basic, purest form; way deeper than anything that we identify ourselves with. The underlying connotation is for us to disregard all labels that we and everyone around us, foist on us.

The author Meetu Bisht also adeptly addresses oft-asked questions - “Why Am I Born?”, “What is my life purpose?” In fact, she urges the reader to understand and recognize the rationale of our existence, as well as the need to decode more fundamental and fixed aspects like birth and death.

Delving into karmic mandates is another unique facet of this book. This is done by describing different personalities as soul types, basis their dominant traits, and the obligation that they carry in this life. These are labels but of a very different kind. Almost the polar opposite of the superficial labels of designations or roles that we are attached to, soul types are identified in forms such as wise souls, happy souls, and emotional souls. The author also defines uncharacteristic definitions like rejected souls, struggling souls, self-centered souls, and many others.

Many new-age gurus and speakers have created an unnecessary aura and a veil of superiority around concepts like karma. Tons of jargon is spewed to make spirituality complex, something that is hard to understand and almost unattainable except as a reserve of the chosen few who are supposed to evolve more than us mere mortals. Ms Bisht addressed such misconceptions and myths in her maiden book “Living Spirituality”. She continues in the same rich vein in Why We Are Who We Are; of simplifying the complex and often misunderstood concepts.

A reader may at times feel like an archaeologist, peeling one sediment at a time, revealing the fossil of our true self. The deeper self, the real self, exposed to reveal our true nature and true purpose of this life. So, reading this book can be a cleansing experience, leaving you lighter, easier and happier, now in close contact who you really are.

Why We Are Who We Are has been published by Hay House India one of the leading names in the self-help and spirituality genre.