Shanthi Kunnj Riverside Exotica, a luxurious boutique resort nestled in the heart of Chikmagalur, is thrilled to announce its reopening on September 7, 2023.

After months of anticipation, travelers can once again experience the blend of history, opulence, and nature that defines Shanthi Kunnj.

The owners of Shanthi Kunnj Mrs. Diana Saldanha and Mr. Naveen Saldanha expressed their excitement about the reopening, stating, "We are delighted to welcome guests back to Shanthi Kunnj, where every corner echoes our commitment to offering an unforgettable experience.

Our team has worked tirelessly to ensure that our guests can once again immerse themselves in the beauty of nature, experience modern comfort, and create cherished memories."

A Historical Haven in Chikmagalur

Discover the perfect harmony of history, luxury, and nature at Shanthi Kunnj Riverside Exotica.

Nestled along the tranquil banks of the Bhadra River, this captivating boutique resort eagerly welcomes back guests on September 7.

Offering a unique blend of past and present, Shanthi Kunnj promises an enchanting escape.

A Historical Transformation into Luxury

Founded in 1979 as the Holy Cross Estate by Mr. Anthony Saldanha, Shanthi Kunnj tells the story of history's transformation into modern luxury.

What was once a barren coal field has blossomed into a haven of elegance and tranquillity.

In 2010, the estate was reborn as Shanthi Kunnj, reimagined for the discerning traveller seeking a serene retreat.

Recently, this exquisite homestay and resort have undergone renovations, elevating its offerings to encompass refined luxury.

Indulge in Opulent Comfort

Nestled along the serene banks of the Bhadra River, Shanthi Kunnj offers an array of accommodations that cater to every need.

From cozy log houses to spacious superior villas and premier rooms, each abode is designed to provide a seamless blend of luxury and nature's beauty.

The resort's dedicated team continues to uphold the founder's legacy of hospitality, ensuring an unparalleled experience.

Luxury and Safety in Perfect Harmony

To ensure the safety and convenience of its guests, Shanthi Kunnj features 24x7 security, monitored by CCTV cameras.

The boutique resort boasts a temperature-controlled swimming pool, a multi-cuisine restaurant offering gastronomic delights, and a myriad of indoor and outdoor entertainment facilities.

From tranquil relaxation to exhilarating recreation, the boutique resort caters to a range of preferences.

A Venue for Celebrations

Beyond being a sanctuary for relaxation, Shanthi Kunnj is also a picturesque venue for celebrations.

Customized events, from weddings to anniversaries, can be orchestrated amidst the lush tapestry of nature.

Whether it is an intimate gathering by the river or a grand banquet in the garden, Shanthi Kunnj transforms occasions into cherished memories.

Journey to Shanthi Kunnj Riverside Exotica

Reaching Shanthi Kunnj is as delightful as the stay itself. Located approximately 45 kilometres from Chikmagalur en route to Sringeri, the boutique resort offers easy accessibility.

Whether you opt for Mangalore or Bangalore airports, a train journey, or a scenic drive, your path to serenity is paved with convenience.

Book Your Stay!

Seize the opportunity to experience the intersection of history, luxury, and nature at Shanthi Kunnj. Plan your escape by visiting www.shanthikunnj.com or reach out to reservations@shanthikunnj.com.