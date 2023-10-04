Sheffield School India Triumphs as 'Most Innovative School Chain of the Year at Indian School Awards 2023

Sheffield School India, a distinguished educational institution operating a network of over 25 schools across 9 states, has achieved a remarkable milestone by clinching the esteemed 'Most Innovative School Chain of the Year Award 2023' at the Indian School Awards 2023. The accolade was presented by Honourable Rajya Sabha MP Mr. Amar Patnaik Ji and Hon’ble Union Minister of State for Steel and Rural Development, Sh. Faggan Singh Kulaste, Government of India. The prestigious award ceremony took place with the participation of schools from all corners of the country on September 17, 2023, at The Leela Ambience Hotel, Gurgaon.

The award recognizes Sheffield School India's commitment to innovation in education and its efforts to provide a holistic and progressive learning environment for its students. The school chain has been lauded for its innovative teaching methods, use of technology in the classroom, and its focus on fostering creativity and critical thinking among its students. Mrs Aarti Juneja, Director of Sheffield School India, expressed her gratitude and delight on receiving the award. "This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. We are committed to providing an innovative and enriching learning environment for our students, and this recognition motivates us to continue our efforts," she said.

The Indian School Awards, held annually, are a platform to recognize and celebrate the efforts of schools across the country that are making significant contributions to the field of education. The 'Most Innovative School Chain of the Year' is one of the most coveted awards given to a school chain that has demonstrated exceptional innovation in its approach to education. The award ceremony was a glittering affair, attended by eminent personalities from the field of education, government, and civil society. The event was marked by a series of engaging discussions and presentations on the future of education in India. Sheffield School India, with its focus on innovation and holistic development, has set a benchmark for other schools to follow.

The school chain has consistently been at the forefront of implementing innovative teaching methods and integrating technology into the learning process. This award is a recognition of Sheffield School India's commitment to shaping the future of education in the country. The Honourable Rajya Sabha MP Mr. Amar Patnaik Ji and Hon’ble Union Minister of State for Steel and Rural Development, Sh. Faggan Singh Kulaste congratulated Sheffield School India on their achievement. They emphasized the importance of innovation in education and appreciated the efforts of Sheffield School India in setting a new standard in the field of education. The award is a significant achievement for Sheffield School India and a testament to their commitment to providing a high-quality, innovative education to their students. The school chain has once again proved its mettle by winning one of the most prestigious awards in the field of education in India. https://www.sheffieldschoolindia.com/