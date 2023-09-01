Shiba Inu (SHIB) Up 11% on Monthly Chart, Cardano (ADA) Dips Into The Red Zone as Traders Diversify With Watchvestor (WVTR)

Learn about the future of the Shiba Inu and Cardano cryptocurrencies, and see why traders are diversifying with Watchvestor (WVTR)
The crypto landscape features a lot of opportunities, challenges, and a high level of innovation. Among the ongoing correction of the crypto market, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has showcased bullish signals after the Shibarium launch. However, crypto experts have also given bold price predictions of a 12x rally for the Watchvestor (WVTR) crypto. On the flip side, the Cardano (ADA) crypto has dipped into the red zone, prompting many to diversify. To see what all of the buzz is about, we will go over each project individually.
Invest in Rolex, Patek Phillippe, Richard Mille, AP for as little as $10
After a testing period that drew in a reported user base of 21 million, the Shiba Inu (SHIB) developer launched the Shibarium network as a Layer-2 solution built on top of Ethereum. As a result, following this launch, the Shiba Inu crypto grew in appeal.
In fact, during the past 30 days, the crypto grew by a total of 11.3%. During the past week, the Shiba Inu crypto had its low point at $0.00000791, with its high point at $0.00001081.
Subsequently, Shiba Inu now has a market cap of $5,043,487,922 and a 24-hour trading volume of $217,392,285. It's also the 14th largest on the top 100 list. According to the Shiba Inu price prediction, analysts believe it will spike to $0.00001078 at the end of 2023.
While other altcoins are surging, the Cardano (ADA) altcoin has been falling into the red zone. During the past 30 days, the overall price decrease was by 15.9%. In addition, during the past seven days, Cardano decreased by 8.7% in value.
With a market cap of $9,389,617,984 and a 24-hour trading volume of $166,096,840, Cardano still remains the eighth largest cryptos on the top 100 list.
However, it still trades 91.33% under its all-time high, and the Cardano price will need to pick up a lot of steam in order to kick back up. Moreover, analysts are bullish on its future, as according to the Cardano price prediction, they estimate that it will climb to $0.37 by the end of 2023.
As the crypto market is recovering from the overall bearish pressure, alongside Shiba Inu and Cardano, investors have turned to projects that offer more promise, including Watchvestor (WVTR). As a new project, it features a unique use case that has caught the attention of thousands of investors and crypto experts.
Watchvestor is building the world's first luxury watch marketplace on top of the blockchain. The goal of the project is to enable anyone, no matter their financial situation, access to the luxury watch asset class.
Anyone can buy rare collectible watches that are fully authentic, verified, and recorded on-chain from brands like Rolex, Patek Phillippe, Richard Mille, and Audemars Piguet. Moreover, when trying to access these watches through traditional means, investors would need to spend thousands of dollars, and as a result, they've been out of reach for many.
However, this new platform lowers the cost of entry to just $10. This is possible through fractional NFTs. Each NFT gets listed on the marketplace and represents a real-world watch stored in vaults. Since each NFT is fractionalized, it can be split, and investors can just buy smaller fractions.
Those who buy the entire NFT can even get it shipped to them anywhere in the supported 150 countries. Moreover, the WVTR token trades at just $0.03 currently, and analysts believe it can surge by 12x at launch.
Find out more about the Watchvestor (WVTR) Presale Today
Website: https://watchvestor.com/
Telegram Community: https://t.me/WatchvestorOfficial