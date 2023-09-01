Shiba Inu (SHIB) Up 11% on Monthly Chart, Cardano (ADA) Dips Into The Red Zone as Traders Diversify With Watchvestor (WVTR)

As the crypto market is recovering from the overall bearish pressure, alongside Shiba Inu and Cardano, investors have turned to projects that offer more promise, including Watchvestor (WVTR). As a new project, it features a unique use case that has caught the attention of thousands of investors and crypto experts.

Watchvestor is building the world's first luxury watch marketplace on top of the blockchain. The goal of the project is to enable anyone, no matter their financial situation, access to the luxury watch asset class.

Anyone can buy rare collectible watches that are fully authentic, verified, and recorded on-chain from brands like Rolex, Patek Phillippe, Richard Mille, and Audemars Piguet. Moreover, when trying to access these watches through traditional means, investors would need to spend thousands of dollars, and as a result, they've been out of reach for many.

However, this new platform lowers the cost of entry to just $10. This is possible through fractional NFTs. Each NFT gets listed on the marketplace and represents a real-world watch stored in vaults. Since each NFT is fractionalized, it can be split, and investors can just buy smaller fractions.

Those who buy the entire NFT can even get it shipped to them anywhere in the supported 150 countries. Moreover, the WVTR token trades at just $0.03 currently, and analysts believe it can surge by 12x at launch.

Find out more about the Watchvestor (WVTR) Presale Today

Website: https://watchvestor.com/

Telegram Community: https://t.me/WatchvestorOfficial