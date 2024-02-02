Shri Sudhakar Gande: Renowned Banker, Entrepreneur, and Philanthropist joins Bharatiya Janata Party in Telangana

In the tapestry of modern Indian leadership, Sudhakar Gande stands out as a figure of remarkable acumen and dedication. His story is one of unwavering commitment to excellence and service, deeply influenced by his father, Prof. Lakshminarayana Gande, an eminent academic figure and a former Vice Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University. This early exposure to the value of knowledge and integrity laid the foundation for Sudhakar's stellar career and his foray into the political realm.

After an impressive stint in the banking sector, particularly as the Senior Director at American Express Bank and the Managing Director & CEO of Global Trust Bank, Sudhakar's leadership qualities shone brightly. His influence in the investment banking industry is nothing short of legendary, earning him the status of a brand. He played a pivotal role in shaping the growth trajectory of banking, including investment banking overall, introducing innovative financial products and services that resonated globally. Notably, his impact extended to taking AXISCADES Technologies from 1 million to 100 million dollars in revenue, growing the workforce from 60 employees to 3000, and expanding operations from 1 to 12 countries, all in about a decade’s time.

Beyond banking, Sudhakar's journey in the corporate world extended to significant roles at Jupiter Capital and AXISCADES Technologies. Here, he was instrumental in driving technological innovation and corporate growth, showcasing his ability to lead complex projects and teams with a forward-thinking approach. His vision was always clear – to harness technology and management for the betterment of society. At FICCI, Sudhakar is a part of the steering committee (similar to the board of directors) and a member of the national executive committee. He was the chairman of FICCI Karnataka and the Co-chairman of Aerospace in Defence. At Vasavi Foundation for Empowerment (VFE), he holds the position of vice-chairmanship, wherein thousands of children find support to complete qualitative and competitive education.

With a successful career in the corporate sector, Sudhakar's transition into politics is seen as a natural progression of his desire to serve the larger community. Joining the Bharatiya Janata Party, he aligned himself with a party known for its strong leadership and commitment to nation-building. His entry into politics is not just a change of profession but a continuation of his life's work in a different arena.

Focus Telangana -