SightCare Reviews - How Does This Vision Support Formula Work? The Reports Get Leaked!

● Niacin: Niacin is a vitamin B3 compound. Studies indicate that niacin might decrease your chances of glaucoma. This vitamin can also act as an antioxidant and combat oxidative stress.

● Lutein and Zeaxanthin: These nutrients have been shown to be effective in decreasing the severity of macular degeneration. These also help with the prevention of damage caused by blue light and oxidative stress.

● Bilberry Fruit: Studies have suggested that this intensely flavored version of blueberry might help with retinopathy and support the retina. Anthocyanosides in bilberries might be the reason behind it. This SightCare ingredient is also a rich source of antioxidants.

● Eyebright: Like its name, this herb has been associated with treating various ailments for ages. The high antioxidant content and antimicrobial properties might be the reason behind it.

● N-Acetyl Cysteine: This SightCare compound plays an integral role in the synthesis of glutathione which helps with sharpening vision. They are capable of suppressing oxidative stress due to their powerful antioxidant properties.

Various other SightCare ingredients used are Vitamins (A, C, and E), Thiamine, Riboflavin, Vitamin B12, Magnesium, Zinc, Selenium, Copper, and Chromium.

