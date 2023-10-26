Skyrocket Your Savings with Bitcoin Spark, Stacks, and THORChain

The uniqueness of Bitcoin Spark extends to its pioneering decentralized CPU and GPU rental service. The network will rent out the contributed processing power to individuals and institutions seeking remote computing resources for high CPU or GPU-intensive tasks, with payments required in BTCS. Validators will enjoy 97% of the generated revenue in addition to new BTCS and transaction fees from validated blocks, while the remaining 3% is allocated for network maintenance and development.

Moreover, Bitcoin Spark will have unobtrusive advertising spaces in its application and blockchain explorer. Community oversight will ensure security and decentralization, and revenue from these ads, paid for in BTCS, will be shared between the development team and network participants. Those involved in monitoring the ads will also receive extra incentives for their participation.

Additionally, Bitcoin Spark will have an integrated and dedicated smart contract layer that features multiple execution systems, all reaching finality on the main network. This innovative design ensures scalability and allows support for a range of popular programming languages, including Solidity, Vpyer, and Rust. Additionally, the blockchain’s extensive nodes, short block time, and high individual block transaction capabilities translate into fast transaction processing and low gas fees. Bitcoin Spark thus positions itself as a robust platform capable of handling diverse smart contracts and decentralized applications (Dapps).

As Bitcoin Spark (BTCS) prepares for its official market launch in November at $10, it currently offers investors a remarkable opportunity, trading at $3.25 with a 6% bonus in the third-to-last phase of its Initial Coin Offering (ICO).

