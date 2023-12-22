SM Yugan, A 12-Year-Old Remarkable Score Of 108 Out Of 125 In 66th (NSCC) Shotgun Events

Coimbatore (India), December 21: The apex of Yugan's achievements unfolded at the 66th National Shotgun Shooting Championship held from October 21st to 30th November 2023 in Delhi, His remarkable score of 108 out of 125 in the individual category and his contribution to the Junior Mixed Team's score of 71 out of 75 showcased not only his skill but also his mettle on the national stage.

In the Junior Men category, encompassing ages 12 to 21, Yugan stands out as the youngest trap shooter, setting new standards for aspiring talents. As he advances through the selection trails for the Indian team, Yugan's journey symbolizes a blend of youth, skill, and determination, marking him as India's youngest and renowned trap shooting sensation.

SM YUGAN Selected for the upcoming Khelo India 2024 Games will be held in Tamil Nadu in the month of January 2024.

Coimbatore youngest trap shooter SM Yugan bags 2 golds at the 14th South Zone Championship Shotgun 2023, hosted at the Royal Pudukottai Sports Club. Yugan continued his dominance, securing gold in both Junior and Senior Men categories, further cementing his reputation as a formidable force in Indian trap shooting. By Doing so he has been declared the youngest shooting sensation by the fraternity in Tamil Nadu.