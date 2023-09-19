Solana (SOL) And Binance (BNB) Are Facing Existential Threat While Everlodge (ELDG)

As per the report published by the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), the hospitality industry contributes 7.6% to the global GDP. Moreover, the number of users in the vacation rental market is expected to increase to 0.90 billion by 2027. This shows the rapid industry growth. Therefore, people across the world want to invest in holiday properties.

Everlodge has developed a unique Web3 platform to revolutionize this rapidly expanding industry. Due to its massive target market, the platform can soon become a blue-chip project. This blockchain platform will provide users with the opportunity to own luxury vacation homes and villas for a mere $100.

It will create Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) for vacation properties, such as hotels and luxury villas, and fractionalize them for small investors to purchase. The platform's ecosystem will be composed of four distinct components: Lending, the Rewards Club, Launchpad, and Marketplace.

The Rewards Club is a special feature of the platform. It allows users to earn rewards such as free stays in luxury hotels, as well as access to several luxury real estate properties. Meanwhile, Launchpad will assist developers in raising funds for their future projects.

Additionally, ELDG holders can stake their tokens to generate extra income. ELDG will be the native token of the platform, offering a wide range of benefits to its owners. The token holders will enjoy benefits like discounts on transaction fees, property raffles, and holiday giveaways.

The presale phase of the platform is live, and a token is currently available to purchase at $0.018. Analysts believe that the value of these tokens will soar by 280% during the presale round.

