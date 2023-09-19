Solana (SOL) And Binance (BNB) Are Facing Existential Threat While Everlodge (ELDG)

The crypto market has witnessed massive support for a new project, Everlodge. Experts believe that the project can lead the next bull run due to its high market viability. Therefore, whales are investing overwhelmingly in the project’s presale. On the other hand, market conditions are getting worse for Solana (SOL) and Binance (BNB).
The Solana (SOL) network has been going through a bearish phase. In recent weeks, many projects based on the Solana (SOL) network have decided to shut down their operations, or migrate from the blockchain. The latest among these Solana (SOL)-based projects is Clockwork.
The founder of Clockwork, Nick, recently announced that the project will cease its operations on October 31, giving a massive setback to the Solana (SOL) network. Earlier, a leading NFT collection, y00ts, had migrated from the Solana (SOL) network to Polygon. Subsequently, the price trajectory of Solana (SOL) has slumped, witnessing a fall of 24% in the past month. At press time, Solana (SOL) is available at $18.87.
For the past many months, the Binance (BNB) community has been under stress, and it seems far from over. Continuing its decline, Binance (BNB) has taken a dip of 9% on the monthly price chart.
Consequently, the current trading price of Binance (BNB) has fallen to $212.22. Recently, Binance (BNB) lost many of its major markets due to regulatory reasons. In the latest event, some media reports suggest that Binance (BNB) is considering an exit from the Russian market. If it happens, it will be a massive blow to Binance, as Russia has been an important market for BNB.
Earlier, Binance (BNB) had ceased its operations in Canada and the Netherlands.
As per the report published by the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), the hospitality industry contributes 7.6% to the global GDP. Moreover, the number of users in the vacation rental market is expected to increase to 0.90 billion by 2027. This shows the rapid industry growth. Therefore, people across the world want to invest in holiday properties.
Everlodge has developed a unique Web3 platform to revolutionize this rapidly expanding industry. Due to its massive target market, the platform can soon become a blue-chip project. This blockchain platform will provide users with the opportunity to own luxury vacation homes and villas for a mere $100.
It will create Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) for vacation properties, such as hotels and luxury villas, and fractionalize them for small investors to purchase. The platform's ecosystem will be composed of four distinct components: Lending, the Rewards Club, Launchpad, and Marketplace.
The Rewards Club is a special feature of the platform. It allows users to earn rewards such as free stays in luxury hotels, as well as access to several luxury real estate properties. Meanwhile, Launchpad will assist developers in raising funds for their future projects.
Additionally, ELDG holders can stake their tokens to generate extra income. ELDG will be the native token of the platform, offering a wide range of benefits to its owners. The token holders will enjoy benefits like discounts on transaction fees, property raffles, and holiday giveaways.
The presale phase of the platform is live, and a token is currently available to purchase at $0.018. Analysts believe that the value of these tokens will soar by 280% during the presale round.
