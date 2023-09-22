In the fast-paced cryptocurrency sector, picking the proper tokens to invest in can be challenging. However, the Microsoft AI Chatbot uncovered three tokens poised to dominate the crypto landscape in 2023. This article dives into the reasons why Solana (SOL), Chainlink (LINK), and Tradecurve Markets (TCRV) have caught the attention of this engaging chatbot.

· Solana price prediction

· Hope. money joins the Chainlink BUILD program

· Tradecurve Markets to change the online trading sphere

Solana (SOL): New Achievement

Microsoft AI's selection of Solana (SOL) as a top token for 2023 is no surprise, given the blockchain's remarkable achievements. In recent Solana news, its thriving NFT marketplace is drawing attention for its ability to attract nearly as many daily traders as all Ethereum-based NFT platforms combined.

This achievement isn't merely coincidental; it underscores the powerful connection between Solana's user-friendly and cost-effective blockchain infrastructure and the booming world of NFTs.

According to Microsoft AI, Solana's speed, scalability, and affordability make it an ideal platform for NFT creators and collectors, and it's poised to continue making waves in the NFT space throughout 2023. Due to all these reasons, market analysts remain bullish for Solana. In fact, they foresee the Solana price reaching $29.22 by the end of 2023.

Chainlink (LINK): The Oracle Giant

According to Microsoft AI, Chainlink (LINK) has long been a staple in the cryptocurrency market, and its relevance continues to grow. One recent development that shows Chainlink's potential is its partnership with Hope.money, which officially joined the Chainlink BUILD program.

Hope.money announced this to reinforce its commitment to leveraging Chainlink's technical expertise and Oracle services. With Chainlink's advanced capabilities, projects like Hope.money can achieve broader adoption and enhance their ecosystems.

This partnership shows the continued growth and utility of the Chainlink crypto in the blockchain space, aligning with Microsoft AI's recognition of its potential in 2023. Because of this, experts forecast that the Chainlink price will sit between $8.14 and $9.12 before the year ends.

Tradecurve Markets (TCRV): Redefining Online Trading

Microsoft AI also pointed to Tradecurve Markets (TCRV), a newcomer to the crypto scene. It has made significant waves by addressing fundamental issues in online trading. Moreover, its ongoing presale has raised some eyebrows as it has already raised $5.8M and onboarded 18,000 users.

At its core, Tradecurve Markets will be a hybrid trading platform. While platforms like eToro or Robinhood forsake privacy, Tradecurve Markets focuses on it. It offers a fresh perspective by eliminating the need for sign-up KYC checks, granting users greater privacy and autonomy.

Additionally, Tradecurve Markets enables traders to access a wide range of derivatives from a single account, a feature rarely seen in the industry. This simplifies the trading process and caters to both novice and experienced traders.

The TCRV token is now worth only $0.025 as it is in Stage 5 of its presale. Moreover, as Stage 6 of the presale approaches, there's anticipation of a 20% value rise, taking TCRV up to $0.03. Due to high demand, experts predict an impressive 50x surge in value before the presale concludes, making it an exciting project.

