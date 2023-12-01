Speed High Performance Petrol from Bharat Petroleum presents Vroom Drag Meet 9th Edition Roars to Success with Record-breaking Turnout

India's Biggest Drag Racing Event, Vroom Drag Meet, Title Sponsor – Speed High Performance Petrol from Bharat Petroleum, Powered by Hero MotoCorp, Electric Performance Partner Ultraviolette, and Safety Car Partner Lexus Bangalore, In Association with SpeedWay Motorsport

In a spectacle of screeching tires, roaring engines, and adrenaline-pumping action, the Speed High Performance Petrol by Bharat Petroleum presented Vroom Drag Meet 9th Edition, Powered by Hero MotoCorp, Electric performance partner Ultraviolette, Safety Car Partner Lexus Bangalore, Supported by School of India, Organized by Vroom Motorsports and In Association with Speedway Motorsports, concluded with unprecedented success. This drag racing extravaganza, approved by FMSCI, cemented its place as India's biggest, largest, and most successful motorsports event.

The pulsating weekend showcased a staggering 600 entries, with more than 280 participants vying for supremacy on the drag strip. The event attracted a whopping 8 thousand plus spectators, creating an electrifying atmosphere that resonated with the roar of engines and the cheers of enthusiasts.

One of the highlights of the event was the participation of modified cars and bikes that pushed the boundaries of speed and performance. Special award winners walked away with coveted cash prizes, celebrating their ingenuity and dedication to the drag racing culture.

Hero MotoCorp, a prominent sponsor of the event, added an exciting dimension by introducing two defined classes featuring their latest bikes – the Hero Xtreme 160R and Hero Karizma XMR 210. The winners of these classes not only clinched victory but also earned substantial cash rewards, raising the stakes on the track.

Recognizing the need for diversity in motorsports, Vroom Motorsports took a commendable step by promoting women's participation. All ladies enjoyed free entry to participate across all classes, fostering a more inclusive and diverse drag racing community.