Speed Presents Vroom Drag Meet 9th Edition, Powered by Hero MotoCorp and Electric Performance Partner Ultraviolette

Hosur (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 9: Vroom Motorsports is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated 9th edition of Vroom Drag Meet, a high-octane drag racing extravaganza set to take place at Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd, Hosur, on November 25th and 26th, 2023. This flagship event is officially approved by the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), making it a must-attend for motorsports enthusiasts and adrenaline junkies.

In the past, Vroom Drag Meet has attracted over 600+ participants and a staggering 5,000+ spectators. This two-day spectacle promises a thrilling experience with an array of activities, including drag races, car drifting, bike stunts, exhibitions, delectable food options, and exciting entertainment segments. The 9th edition of Vroom Drag Meet is set to be the biggest and most action-packed yet.

Vroom Motorsports is proud to have garnered the support of esteemed sponsors and partners, ensuring that this event reaches new heights. Speed by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is the Title Sponsor, Powered by Hero MotoCorp, Ultraviolette is the Electric Performance Partner, Supported by School of India, Lexus Bangalore is the Safety Car Partner, EVO Magazine serves as the official Magazine Partner, and Speedway Motorsports joins as the Motorsports Race Partner. These partnerships represent a significant milestone in the event's history.

Tariq Mohsin, the visionary founder of Vroom Motorsports, expressed his confidence in delivering an extraordinary experience for participants, spectators, sponsors, and exhibitors. Vroom Motorsports has been at the forefront of the motorsports scene, playing a pivotal role in bringing drag racing back to Bangalore in 2016 after a decade-long hiatus. Earlier this year, they also made history by organizing the first-ever night drag racing event in February 2023, further cementing their commitment to innovation and the sport's growth.

Safety remains a top priority for Vroom Motorsports, and the event will adhere to all necessary safety precautions and guidelines. With ambulances, on-site doctors, fire ambulances, and trained firefighters on standby, the team is fully prepared for any emergencies that may arise. Furthermore, the entire event, including the safety of all attendees, is insured to provide an additional layer of protection and peace of mind.

Participants, whether seasoned riders or newcomers, can register to showcase their skills by visiting the official event website at www.vroomgeneva.com. Spectators eager to witness the heart-pounding action can purchase tickets through insider.in.

Vroom Drag Meet 9th Edition promises to be a thrilling celebration of speed, skill, and adrenaline-fueled competition. It's an opportunity for motorsports enthusiasts and thrill-seekers to come together and witness the best of what the sport has to offer. With a wide range of activities and the support of dedicated sponsors, this event is set to break records and continue its legacy as one of the most anticipated motorsports events in India.

As the event approaches, excitement is building, and the motorsports community is gearing up for an unforgettable experience. Vroom Motorsports, in collaboration with its partners and sponsors, is ready to deliver a spectacular weekend that will leave a lasting impression on participants and spectators alike.

For more information about Vroom Drag Meet 9th Edition, visit the official website at www.vroomgeneva.com. Stay updated on all the action by following Vroom Motorsports on social media(@vroomdragmeet) and using the hashtag #vroomdragmeet

For press inquiries or media accreditation, please contact marketing@vroomgeneva.com

Website: - https://vroomgeneva.com